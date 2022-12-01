Read full article on original website
Related
Elvis Presley’s Daughter Lisa Marie Debunks Infamous Myth Surrounding Her Famous Father’s Favorite Sandwich
Lisa Marie Presley debunked an infamous myth that surrounded her famous father's favorite sandwich, claiming she never saw him eat it.
Michael Symon Says Garlic And Butter Doesn't Normally Go In Italian Alfredo Sauce
Pasta and barbecue aficionado Michael Symon is known for sharing his knowledge about all things food through his Twitter account. On the social media platform, he's previously educated trolls about the multiple different types of gnocchi and shared his opinion on what he believed was the perfect burger. And something notable about a lot of Symon's Tweets is that they are always almost thought-provoking, with users in the comments going back and forth about topics ranging from not using ketchup to how to scramble eggs.
Sandwich Chef Mason Hereford Absolutely Hated One Sandwich As A Child
Like many of us, chef Mason Hereford began eating sandwiches during his childhood. However, it wasn't the classic peanut butter and jelly that began his love affair with the popular lunchtime food. Rather, it was a gas station sammie called The Jefferson from Charlottesville, Virginia's Bellair Market that started it all. Consisting of turkey, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, and cranberry relish piled high on a French roll, New Orleans says the sando had "a formative impact" on Hereford's life. "At a young age, he proclaimed he would, in fact, open his own sandwich shop one day," the outlet writes. And that's exactly what he did.
Non-Boozy Alternatives To Champagne On NYE
Perhaps more than any other occasion, celebrating New Year's Eve calls for popping bottles and pouring bubbles, most often in the form of Champagne. It's a given that NYE parties include a few bottles to help partiers blast off into the new year. But for those who choose to skip the cork-popping, forgo the booze, and opt for a spirit-free celebration instead, there's a world of clean cocktails and party potables that are sure to keep the good times flowing.
Weeknight Mexican Lasagna Recipe
There's nothing like having a reliable and nutritious recipe to whip up for dinner without too much fuss. A quick bowl of pasta or stir-fry are good options, but this weeknight Mexican lasagna recipe might just win you over. Recipe developer Melissa Olivieri, also known under the alias The Olive Blogger, created this tasty meal. She describes it as "a nice easy, family friendly recipe," so if you're feeding picky children take note.
Mashed
148K+
Followers
42K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0