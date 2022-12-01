Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
NASDAQ
PulteGroup (PHM) Hikes Dividend by 7%, Lifts Shareholders Value
PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Futures slip ahead of November jobs report
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday as investors await the monthly jobs report for November, which would provide more clues on the Federal Reserve's path of monetary tightening.
NASDAQ
European shares on course for seventh week of gains; U.S. jobs data eyed
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Dec 2 (Reuters) - European shares looked set to notch their seventh straight week of gains, despite a dip on Friday ahead of U.S jobs data, amid easing worries about global monetary policy tightening.
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
NASDAQ
Should You Buy Bitcoin if It Drops Below $15,000?
The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bears are out in force. With the digital currency trading around $16,900, fears of more FTX contagion, recession, inflation, and China geopolitical risk could push it down past $15,000. Understandably, even the most die-hard buy-the-dip Bitcoin investors are getting concerned right now. Right now, $16,900 represents...
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Impressive Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
The past year has been a night-and-day difference for Wall Street. One year ago, historically low interest rates were fueling a boom in growth stocks that seemed to have no end in sight, and the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was hitting a fresh all-time high above 16,000. Today, the Nasdaq is mired in a bear market thanks to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates at its fastest clip in decades.
NASDAQ
Better Chinese Tech Stock: Pinduoduo vs. Bilibili
Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) both recently dazzled investors with their latest earnings reports. Pinduoduo's stock surged 13% on Nov. 28 after the Chinese e-commerce company's third-quarter numbers easily cleared analysts' expectations. Bilibili's stock soared 22% on Nov. 29 after the gaming, digital media, and e-commerce company's Q3 earnings also comforatably beat analysts' estimates.
NASDAQ
2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
While growth stocks have not been all the rage in 2022 as they were in 2021, I think investors should look at them before the calendar flips to 2023. There are a couple of reasons why growth stocks could boom next year. First, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently suggested that the Fed might begin to ease the pace of its interest rate hikes in December. That's massive news for growth investors, as that shift could lead to an increased appetite for riskier growth assets.
NASDAQ
3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in December
Growth stocks have taken a beating in 2022, making it easy to find great buying opportunities today. If a stock still has a robust business with healthy growth catalysts in this challenging economy, it can not only bounce back quickly, but also keep outperforming the market after the macroeconomic issues are resolved. Let's look at three of these vigorous growth stocks that are screaming buys at the end of the year.
NASDAQ
This Crypto Bank Keeps Getting Cheaper: Is It Worth the Risk?
Cryptocurrency markets have been under pressure this year, and the collapse of FTX has only made things worse. Many crypto-related stocks are taking a beating in recent weeks due to the fallout from FTX's filing for bankruptcy protection. One stock feeling the pressure is Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), a bank focused on serving cryptocurrency customers.
NASDAQ
3 of the Top Growing Stocks on Earth
Fast-growing stocks were the driving force behind the market's 13-year climb following the Great Recession. Tech stocks, in particular, were the high-octane fuel that soared. Where the Nasdaq Composite index returned nearly 900% over that time frame, or more than twice what the S&P 500 did during those years, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index returned 1,250%.
NASDAQ
2 Top Growth Stocks Down 42.6% and 68.5% to Buy Before They Rebound in 2023
If you're like most investors, this has been a lousy year for the stocks in your portfolio. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could lead to already pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index down 17.5% from its peak near the beginning of 2022. The...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. IMMERSION CORPORATION (IMMR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software &...
NASDAQ
Close Out 2022 With These 3 High-Yield Buys
It's hard to believe 2022 is already drawing to a close. However, with the calendar recently flipping to the December page, it's time to start making year-end investment plans. This month is a great time to buy dividend-paying stocks to boost your passive income in the coming year. Three higher-yielding...
NASDAQ
What the Jobs Report Says About Inflation and Recession
Is there a recession or not? And if not, are we inevitably headed for one? This morning’s jobs report, which was supposed to shed some light on this question, only muddied the waters even further. It was a strong report, but in the current environment, that isn’t a good thing and equity futures nosedived immediately after the release.
NASDAQ
This Industrial Stock Looks Dirt Cheap. Is It a Buy?
Sometimes, when someone is looking for investment ideas and scanning stock screeners, a few companies stand out among their peers in peculiar ways. The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is one of those peculiar oddities. Its stock trades at a deep discount to its chemical manufacturing peers, and it's one of the few companies in this industry with a dividend yield above 3%. Moreover, it has a portfolio of specialty chemicals aligned with many long-term global growth trends.
NASDAQ
1 Stock Down 48% to Buy Before 2022 Ends
While this year was brutal for many corporations, some are looking forward to exciting developments in 2023 that could help reverse their fortunes. Take streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), whose shares are down 48% in the past 12 months. The company is making important changes to its business, and some of those tweaks could meaningfully impact its financial results in 2023 and beyond. Let's consider why Netflix is a great stock to buy before the new year starts.
