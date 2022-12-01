Bob McGrath of Sesame Street died at the age of 90 and Holly Robinson Peete took to social media to pay tribute to the late star. The actor shared a video of when she was a kid on the set of the children’s show sharing the set with McGrath. “This news has me wrecked!” Peete wrote on Instagram. “I first met Bob McGrath in 1969 when my father and him starred together on #SesameStreet. He was the guy you saw on TV. The nicest, sweetest, kindest man.” Peete continued, “The first time my brother and I got to be on Sesame Street...

