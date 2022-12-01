ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

fox2detroit.com

22-year-old woman killed in Pontiac early morning shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the early morning shooting death of a woman in Pontiac. The shooting happened at around 4:22 a.m. Sunday in 300 block of W. Columbia Ave. Deputies responded to the area after reeving reports of shots being fired....
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Driver partially ejected, killed in rollover crash in Roseville

(CBS DETROIT) - A 48-year-old driver from Warren was partially ejected from their vehicle and killed in a crash that happened in Roseville, Michigan State Police said.The incident happened at about 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, on westbound I-696 near Gratiot Avenue in Roseville.Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2008 Ford Fusion entered I-696 from Gratiot Avenue, lost control of the vehicle and rolled over.According to police, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.The 48-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. MSP continue to investigate the incident.
ROSEVILLE, MI
The Flint Journal

Warren woman killed in rollover crash on I-696

ROSEVILLE, MI -- A 48-year-old Warren woman was killed early Thursday morning when her car rolled over after while entering the freeway. Details are limited, but according to Michigan State Police, the woman was entering westbound I-696 from Gratiot Avenue around 1 a.m. Thursday when she lost control of the 2008 Ford Fusion she was driving.
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Schaefer Highway closed near Butler Road for fatal crash in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A stretch of Schaefer Highway is closed in Dearborn for a fatal crash Friday. Both sides of the road are closed between Butler and Mellon, which is where the road crosses the Rouge River. The crash involved at least two passenger vehicles, a semi-truck, and a flatbed truck.
DEARBORN, MI
MLive

Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

WB I-94 closed at 10 Mile in Macomb County for crash

ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - All lanes of westbound I-94 are closed at 10 Mile in Macomb County after a one-vehicle accident. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the road was first closed at 5:15 p.m. St. Clair Shores police are handling the investigation. SkyFOX was over...
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side. The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

MSP: Oakland County car crash claims Caro man’s life

Michigan State Troopers declared a Caro man dead at the scene of a one-vehicle accident in Oakland County. Troopers received a call shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, reporting a vehicle in a ditch along Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township. Responding to the scene, officers found the 33-year-old driver still in the cold vehicle, having passed away overnight.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Alleged burglar fatally shot by man who came home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was fatally shot while allegedly breaking into a home early on Saturday, according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the home was on the 12000 block of Archdale Street near Fenkell Avenue. The man was allegedly breaking into the home around 3:30 a.m. when a 29-year-old man came home.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Married couple killed in Washtenaw County crash identified

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man and woman who were killed in a single vehicle crash in Augusta Township have been identified by police. Terry Lee Petrowski, 67, and his wife Lorraine Gail Petrowski, 66, both died Nov. 22, in a single vehicle crash after their vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a culvert, according to the Michigan State Police.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Eight Mile lane closures coming soon

Eastbound Eight Mile Road (M-102) will be reduced to one lane from east of Inkster Road to Telegraph Road (US-24), beginning Monday, Dec. 5. Crews will be performing utility relocation work in preparation for a rebuilding of Telegraph between Grand River Avenue (M-5) and Eight Mile. That project will begin in the spring, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

