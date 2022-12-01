Read full article on original website
WWE Hot Take: The Men's Royal Rumble Winner Already Seems Obvious
While it is only the start of December, it sure feels like we already know the obvious winner of the men's Royal Rumble on January 28. Obvious doesn't have to be a bad thing, though—especially when obvious' name is Sami Zayn. Zayn has been the best thing running in...
WWE SmackDown World Cup Ends with a Bang and More Friday Takes
Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown featured quite a bit across multiple divisions, but the main event is what will have people talking for days. Emma got a chance to compete against Shayna Baszler, but her budding romance with Riddick Moss was also highlighted during a brief backstage segment. Kofi Kingston...
WWE Has Become the Master of Long-Term Storytelling
It goes without saying that 2022 has been a landmark, if not historical turning point for WWE. The highlight was of course Triple H replacing Vince McMahon as the head of creative. But a much bigger point is the company's sudden willingness to modernize by seemingly going all-in on long-term storytelling.
Forecasting Sting's AEW Future on 2-Year Anniversary of Debut
The inaugural installment of AEW's annual Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite two years ago from this past Friday saw Sting debut in shocking fashion, marking one of the promotion's biggest talent acquisitions up to that point. Five years earlier, the WCW legend was forced to retire from the ring...
5 Best Opponents for Tyson Fury's Next Fight
OK, so not all trilogies will be the stuff of legend. Tyson Fury's threepeat with countryman Derek Chisora ended as nearly everyone outside of Chisora's team assumed it would, with the WBC heavyweight king retaining his belt with a methodical 10th-round TKO at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London. Fury...
