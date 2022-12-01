ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Proves He 'Can Play with the Best of Them' in Win vs. Nets

Jaylen Brown has quietly been one of the best players in the NBA this season. He got loud on Sunday. Brown scored a game-high 34 points against the Brooklyn Nets, leading the Boston Celtics to a 103-92 win. He added 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a career-high four blocks in the victory. He also didn't turn the ball over once.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

New Trade Ideas for NBA's Top Contenders

The NBA trade market will soon heat up in a hurry. Every club has reached the quarter mark of the 2022-23 campaign, which is typically the point at which teams can trust the statistical sample size and use it to determine what degree of buying or selling should be done. Also, the date of Dec. 15 looms large in any trade discussions, since that's when most players who signed contracts this offseason can start being moved.
Bleacher Report

Imagining Victor Wembanyama on the NBA's 5 Worst Teams

Victor Wembanyama is a multitalented mystery box with a size-and-skill combo nobody has ever seen. He's the kind of skeleton-key prospect who could unlock greatness in any number of ways for any number of NBA teams. Some need him more than others, though. The clubs at the bottom of the...
Bleacher Report

Floyd Mayweather Wants to Purchase NBA Team, Says He Already Offered a Franchise $2B

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s nickname is "Money," and he is willing to spend a lot of it to become the owner of an NBA franchise. Speaking at an event, the retired boxing superstar said he's "been working on buying an NBA team outright," and he, along with a business partner Brent Johnson, has already made an offer of over $2 billion for majority ownership.
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Heat 'Willing to Move' Kyle Lowry amid 3-Year, $85M Contract

The Miami Heat are reportedly "willing to move" point guard Kyle Lowry in a trade, but finding a partner who would give them a desired return package may be difficult. Ric Bucher of Fox Sports reported Miami is open to such a deal but noted "at 37, and with another year left on a three-year $85 million deal, it's hard to identify a team that would take him on and provide the Heat with an upgrade."
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Deshaun Watson Says Return vs. Texans Was 'Tough,' Trade 'Had to Happen'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the field Sunday for the first time in 700 days, and while he didn't have the best performance, he helped lead the team to a 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. While speaking with reporters after the game, Watson admitted...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Draymond Green Addresses Lakers Trade Rumors, Playing Rest of Career with Warriors

Draymond Green can become a free agent after this season, but he doesn't sound eager to leave the Golden State Warriors. In an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Green said being able to spend his entire career with one organization would "absolutely" appeal to him:. "It’s incredible when...
Bleacher Report

Bears Fans Rip Coaches as Justin Fields, Chicago Collapse vs. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Chicago Bears. Chicago may finally have its franchise quarterback it has long been searching for in Justin Fields, but it still can't figure out how to beat the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay won the latest edition of the rivalry 28-19 in Sunday's showdown at Soldier Field, improving to 5-8 with the victory.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Los Angeles Lakers Trade Ideas Based on Latest Rumors

Trade winds are blowing in Laker Land again because, well, this franchise is a speculation factory first and a basketball team second at the moment. Multiple sources told The Athletic's Jovan Buha that the Los Angeles Lakers are "weighing three different paths" to noticeably improving their roster. They are as follows:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Bowl Predictions 2022: Projections and Odds For CFP Final and Top Matchups

With another Selection Sunday in the books, we finally know which four teams will be represented in the College Football Playoff this season. No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State will vie for the chance to earn a national title in January, with Georgia looking to defend its championship from this year.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Bowl Games 2022-23: Complete Schedule of Matchups

The 2022-23 college football bowl season has no shortage of exciting games as teams look to close their year on a high note. The College Football Playoff will get the most attention with Georgia undoubtedly the favorite as the defending national champions. The Bulldogs are 13-0 after a dominant win in the SEC Championship Game and will face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Big Ten champion Michigan will take on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in the other semifinal.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy