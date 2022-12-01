Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State advances to third-consecutive Sweet 16, sweeps No. 6 USCThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Blazers breeze past Pacers in Damian Lillard’s return
Jerami Grant scored 28 points and Damian Lillard had 21 points and six assists in his return to the lineup
Bleacher Report
Anthony Davis Draws MVP Buzz from Fans as Lakers Crush Wizards for 3rd Straight Win
The Los Angeles Lakers' strong run of form continued Sunday as they earned a 130-119 road victory over the Washington Wizards. While the Lakers are still only 10-12 on the season, they've now won eight of their last 10 games. Anthony Davis has been a major spark behind the turnaround....
Anthony Davis drops 55 points, grabs 17 rebounds in Lakers' win
Anthony Davis also had 17 rebounds and three blocked shots in L.A.'s win in Washington on Sunday night, yielding high praise from the Lakers and fans alike.
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Proves He 'Can Play with the Best of Them' in Win vs. Nets
Jaylen Brown has quietly been one of the best players in the NBA this season. He got loud on Sunday. Brown scored a game-high 34 points against the Brooklyn Nets, leading the Boston Celtics to a 103-92 win. He added 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a career-high four blocks in the victory. He also didn't turn the ball over once.
Bleacher Report
New Trade Ideas for NBA's Top Contenders
The NBA trade market will soon heat up in a hurry. Every club has reached the quarter mark of the 2022-23 campaign, which is typically the point at which teams can trust the statistical sample size and use it to determine what degree of buying or selling should be done. Also, the date of Dec. 15 looms large in any trade discussions, since that's when most players who signed contracts this offseason can start being moved.
Bleacher Report
Imagining Victor Wembanyama on the NBA's 5 Worst Teams
Victor Wembanyama is a multitalented mystery box with a size-and-skill combo nobody has ever seen. He's the kind of skeleton-key prospect who could unlock greatness in any number of ways for any number of NBA teams. Some need him more than others, though. The clubs at the bottom of the...
Bleacher Report
Floyd Mayweather Wants to Purchase NBA Team, Says He Already Offered a Franchise $2B
Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s nickname is "Money," and he is willing to spend a lot of it to become the owner of an NBA franchise. Speaking at an event, the retired boxing superstar said he's "been working on buying an NBA team outright," and he, along with a business partner Brent Johnson, has already made an offer of over $2 billion for majority ownership.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Heat 'Willing to Move' Kyle Lowry amid 3-Year, $85M Contract
The Miami Heat are reportedly "willing to move" point guard Kyle Lowry in a trade, but finding a partner who would give them a desired return package may be difficult. Ric Bucher of Fox Sports reported Miami is open to such a deal but noted "at 37, and with another year left on a three-year $85 million deal, it's hard to identify a team that would take him on and provide the Heat with an upgrade."
Utah State stays unbeaten with win over San Francisco
Daniel Akin scored 19 points off of the bench to help lead Utah State past San Francisco 82-64 on Sunday night.
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson Says Return vs. Texans Was 'Tough,' Trade 'Had to Happen'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the field Sunday for the first time in 700 days, and while he didn't have the best performance, he helped lead the team to a 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. While speaking with reporters after the game, Watson admitted...
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green Addresses Lakers Trade Rumors, Playing Rest of Career with Warriors
Draymond Green can become a free agent after this season, but he doesn't sound eager to leave the Golden State Warriors. In an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Green said being able to spend his entire career with one organization would "absolutely" appeal to him:. "It’s incredible when...
Bleacher Report
Bears Fans Rip Coaches as Justin Fields, Chicago Collapse vs. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Chicago Bears. Chicago may finally have its franchise quarterback it has long been searching for in Justin Fields, but it still can't figure out how to beat the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay won the latest edition of the rivalry 28-19 in Sunday's showdown at Soldier Field, improving to 5-8 with the victory.
Bleacher Report
USC's Caleb Williams Has 'Significant' Hamstring Injury, Says HC Lincoln Riley
USC quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a "significant" hamstring injury in Saturday's 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley told reporters Sunday. "It's probably good we're not playing for the next 2-3 weeks," Riley said. "We'll rehab him hard and hope to have him...
Bleacher Report
Sonny Dykes: 'For Sure' I Believe TCU Belongs in CFP Despite Loss vs. Kansas State
After missing a chance to win the Big 12 championship and all but assure itself a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 31-28 overtime loss to Kansas State on Saturday, TCU finds itself at the mercy of the selection committee to make the Top Four when the final rankings are announced.
Bleacher Report
Los Angeles Lakers Trade Ideas Based on Latest Rumors
Trade winds are blowing in Laker Land again because, well, this franchise is a speculation factory first and a basketball team second at the moment. Multiple sources told The Athletic's Jovan Buha that the Los Angeles Lakers are "weighing three different paths" to noticeably improving their roster. They are as follows:
Bleacher Report
Bowl Predictions 2022: Projections and Odds For CFP Final and Top Matchups
With another Selection Sunday in the books, we finally know which four teams will be represented in the College Football Playoff this season. No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State will vie for the chance to earn a national title in January, with Georgia looking to defend its championship from this year.
Bleacher Report
Knicks' Jalen Brunson Defends Tom Thibodeau After Blowout Loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The New York Knicks fell to the Dallas Mavericks 121-100 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden to drop to 10-13 on the season, and while head coach Tom Thibodeau has been receiving plenty of criticism, Jalen Brunson was quick to defend him. "I know he's going to get a lot...
Bleacher Report
Bowl Games 2022-23: Complete Schedule of Matchups
The 2022-23 college football bowl season has no shortage of exciting games as teams look to close their year on a high note. The College Football Playoff will get the most attention with Georgia undoubtedly the favorite as the defending national champions. The Bulldogs are 13-0 after a dominant win in the SEC Championship Game and will face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Big Ten champion Michigan will take on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in the other semifinal.
Bleacher Report
USC Defense Ripped by CFB Twitter for Costing Trojans CFP Berth in Loss vs. Utah
The USC football team will not be going to the College Football Playoff after falling to Utah 47-24 in the Pac 12 Championship Game on Friday evening in Las Vegas. The No. 4 Trojans were guaranteed a postseason berth with a win over the No. 11 Utes, but a disastrous defensive effort led to USC's second defeat against Utah this year.
Bleacher Report
Cade Klubnik Anointed as Clemson's Future After Replacing DJ Uiagalelei in UNC Win
DJ Uiagalelei's time in Clemson may be coming to an end. The No. 9 Clemson Tigers took down the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels 39-10 in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, and it was backup true-freshman Cade Klubnik who got the job done after Dabo Swinney opted to bench Uiagalelei.
