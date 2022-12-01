Read full article on original website
Massive Colorado offer to Deion Sanders revealed
Earlier this week, NFL Hall of Famer and current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders confirmed previous reports that the Colorado Buffaloes wanted to make him their next head football coach. It would certainly be a bold move on its face, but the amount of money the program is prepared to offer Sanders is even bolder.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James. What does he think of the NBA legend?
“He has made a lot of people a lot of money. I hope I have, too.”
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
NFL Scout Says Cardinals' Duo of Kingsbury-Murray 'Just Isn't Working'
If you're a fan of the Arizona Cardinals, your opinion on the dynamic duo between Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray likely resides on one of two opinions: Kyler is the problem, or Kliff is the problem. Either way, the Cardinals have endured problems through their 4-8 outing thus far, and...
NFL world reacts to insane Patriots stat after ugly Bills loss
The New England Patriots came into Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a huge chance to make a statement in the AFC East. Instead, they came out extremely flat offensively and suffered an embarrassing 24-10 loss, which has been a troubling trend against Buffalo as of late. This...
John Elway's Last Draft as GM Has Helped Torpedo 2022 Broncos
The Denver Broncos have received little contribution from their 2020 NFL draft class.
Report: 49ers signing Josh Johnson as Purdy's new backup QB
The 49ers reportedly are bringing back a familiar face as Brock Purdy's backup quarterback -- 36-year-old veteran Josh Johnson. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources, that San Francisco is signing Johnson off the Denver Broncos' practice squad and on to its 53-man roster. Johnson, an Oakland native, has been...
Cowboys blow out the Colts 54-19 on SNF
INDIANAPOLIS – The Cowboys dominated the final 15 minutes of the game and beat the Colts 54-19 on Sunday night in Dallas, handing Indianapolis its second straight loss in prime time. The Colts made it 21-19 on a 15-yard Alec Pierce touchdown with just under four minutes to play in the third quarter before the […]
Devin Booker Opens Up on Sarver, MVP Conversation and More
The Athletic's Sam Amick sat down with Suns SG Devin Booker after Monday's game vs. Sacramento and got the MVP candidate to open up on a few topics.
OBJ Visiting Buffalo: 1 Big Problem Before Bills 'Put A Ring On It'
Are the Buffalo Bills and the other suitors for the services of Odell Beckham Jr. so excited to get to the honeymoon that they aren't thinking clearly about the marriage?
Rams to Start John Wolford Sunday; Matthew Stafford Out
Both quarterbacks missed last week with respective injuries.
NFL Insider Says Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury is in 'Real Trouble'
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he doesn't pay attention to outside noise. Kingsbury has been the subject of a myriad of podcasts, articles, tweets, shows, etc. after his football team is a mere 4-8 through 12 games. Kingsbury's play-calling and overall ability to lead the Cardinals has come under heavy fire just one season into a new contract extension.
Steelers 2022 Offensive Line “Has Gotten A Bad Rap” According To ESPN Analyst And Hall Of Fame QB Troy Aikman
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had more than a few issues in 2022. They lost T.J. Watt at the end of an impressive Week 1 victory for an extended period of the season. The Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky with the intention of him playing a significant number of games and creating a natural transition to Kenny Pickett, but that plan lasted exactly three and a half games. Matt Canada has been a source of constant frustration and Mike Tomlin has come under fire for supporting him. It has all contributed to a 4-7 record heading into Week 13 at Atlanta.
ASU, Kenny Dillingham reportedly hire defensive coordinator
One coordinator position has been filled. Now so has the other as Brian Ward, defensive coordinator at Washington State, is set to join the Sun Devils in the same capacity under new head coach Kenny Dillingham according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The Cougars, 7-5 overall and 4-5 in the Pac-12...
Ticket Price for Bears and Packers Plummets
The minimum get-in cost for tickets to Sunday's Bears and Packers game has collapsed.
