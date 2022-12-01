ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

247Sports

College football bowl projections 2022: Final playoff picks, matchups for every game

College football's full 41-game slate during bowl season will be revealed later this weekend, but for now, let's dive into the likely matchups and what we're hearing from industry sources ahead of the announcements. With the release of this week's penultimate College Football Playoff rankings, we know conference championship weekend will hold very little meaning after Friday night's Pac-12 Championship. If USC beats Utah, the final four is likely set.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

College Football Playoff Rankings 2022: Official Committee Poll for Final Week

And then there were four. Despite some contrived Alabama discussion and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban making seemingly desperate lobbying appearances on any network that would have him Saturday, there was little doubt who the four College Football Playoff teams would be when the selection committee made its announcement Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

AP College Football Poll 2022: Top 25 Rankings After Championship Games

TCU still deserves a shot in the College Football Playoff despite losing in the Big 12 Championship Game—at least according to Associated Press voters. The Horned Frogs came in at No. 3 in the final AP rankings before the playoff as they await word from the CFP committee. Georgia remained the nation's top-ranked team, followed by Michigan. Ohio State slides in at No. 4 while Alabama is on the outside looking in at No. 5.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Bowl Predictions 2022: Projections and Odds For CFP Final and Top Matchups

With another Selection Sunday in the books, we finally know which four teams will be represented in the College Football Playoff this season. No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State will vie for the chance to earn a national title in January, with Georgia looking to defend its championship from this year.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Bowl Games 2022-23: Complete Schedule of Matchups

The 2022-23 college football bowl season has no shortage of exciting games as teams look to close their year on a high note. The College Football Playoff will get the most attention with Georgia undoubtedly the favorite as the defending national champions. The Bulldogs are 13-0 after a dominant win in the SEC Championship Game and will face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Big Ten champion Michigan will take on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in the other semifinal.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei Reportedly Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

The DJ Uiagalelei era may be over at Clemson. Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported the Tigers quarterback is expected to enter the transfer portal. Entering the portal doesn't preclude Uiagalelei from returning to the program, but his days were effectively numbered after he got benched for Cade Klubnik in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday.
CLEMSON, SC
Bleacher Report

Nick Saban Advocates for Alabama to Make CFP, Says Team's Current Play Is a Strength

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is making the case for the Crimson Tide to be one of the four teams selected for the 2022 College Football Playoff. While speaking on ESPN's College Football Show, Saban discussed Bryce Young's shoulder injury and how it limited him earlier in the season, per ESPN's Alex Scarborough. Additionally, Saban noted that his team has played well over the last three weeks of the season, going 3-0.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

Deion Sanders Joining Colorado Causes Recruits to Decommit from Jackson State

Wide receiver Robert Lockhart III, offensive tackle Jordan Hall and defensive back Twan Wilson announced they have decommitted from Jackson State amid news of Deion Sanders taking the head-coaching position at Colorado. Robert Christian Lockhart III @RLockhart2023. Recruitment 100% back open <a href="https://twitter.com/JeremyO_Johnson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeremyO_Johnson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/On3sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@On3sports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/On3Recruits?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@On3Recruits</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/247recruiting?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@247recruiting</a> <a...
JACKSON, MS
Bleacher Report

Bears Fans Rip Coaches as Justin Fields, Chicago Collapse vs. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Chicago Bears. Chicago may finally have its franchise quarterback it has long been searching for in Justin Fields, but it still can't figure out how to beat the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay won the latest edition of the rivalry 28-19 in Sunday's showdown at Soldier Field, improving to 5-8 with the victory.
CHICAGO, IL

