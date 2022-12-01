Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
College football bowl projections 2022: Final playoff picks, matchups for every game
College football's full 41-game slate during bowl season will be revealed later this weekend, but for now, let's dive into the likely matchups and what we're hearing from industry sources ahead of the announcements. With the release of this week's penultimate College Football Playoff rankings, we know conference championship weekend will hold very little meaning after Friday night's Pac-12 Championship. If USC beats Utah, the final four is likely set.
College football bowl predictions: Playoff, New Year's picks entering Bowl Season
Championship Saturday is here and with the conference title races wrapping up, it's time to look ahead and make our predictions for College Football Bowl Season. USC and TCU made things a little more interesting than expected, both losing in their respective conference title games. Southern Cal is ...
College football bowl games 2022: Dates, times, matchups
The College Football Playoff will begin on Dec. 31 with the championship in Los Angeles on Jan. 9. Here is the complete bowl schedule.
Bleacher Report
College Football Playoff Rankings 2022: Official Committee Poll for Final Week
And then there were four. Despite some contrived Alabama discussion and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban making seemingly desperate lobbying appearances on any network that would have him Saturday, there was little doubt who the four College Football Playoff teams would be when the selection committee made its announcement Sunday.
Bleacher Report
AP College Football Poll 2022: Top 25 Rankings After Championship Games
TCU still deserves a shot in the College Football Playoff despite losing in the Big 12 Championship Game—at least according to Associated Press voters. The Horned Frogs came in at No. 3 in the final AP rankings before the playoff as they await word from the CFP committee. Georgia remained the nation's top-ranked team, followed by Michigan. Ohio State slides in at No. 4 while Alabama is on the outside looking in at No. 5.
Kobe Johnson helps push USC to a comeback victory over Oregon State
Kobe Johnson scored 17 points to help power the USC men's basketball team's methodical second-half comeback in a 63-62 victory over Oregon State.
Dan Mullen picks every Championship Weekend game, including four upsets
Former Florida and Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen has moved into an analyst role for the 2022 season. Part of that for Mullen has been to make picks for each week of the season. This weekend is one of the most important of the season. It’s the final chance...
Former BYU Coach Kelly Poppinga Reportedly Set to Return to BYU
It's been one week since BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki announced that he had coached his last game as BYU's defensive coordinator. One week later, BYU is still in the market for a new defensive coordinator and, in turn, a new defensive staff. On Sunday evening, a report from Boise...
Bleacher Report
Bowl Predictions 2022: Projections and Odds For CFP Final and Top Matchups
With another Selection Sunday in the books, we finally know which four teams will be represented in the College Football Playoff this season. No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State will vie for the chance to earn a national title in January, with Georgia looking to defend its championship from this year.
Bleacher Report
Bowl Games 2022-23: Complete Schedule of Matchups
The 2022-23 college football bowl season has no shortage of exciting games as teams look to close their year on a high note. The College Football Playoff will get the most attention with Georgia undoubtedly the favorite as the defending national champions. The Bulldogs are 13-0 after a dominant win in the SEC Championship Game and will face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Big Ten champion Michigan will take on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in the other semifinal.
Bleacher Report
Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei Reportedly Expected to Enter Transfer Portal
The DJ Uiagalelei era may be over at Clemson. Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported the Tigers quarterback is expected to enter the transfer portal. Entering the portal doesn't preclude Uiagalelei from returning to the program, but his days were effectively numbered after he got benched for Cade Klubnik in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday.
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders' Colorado Contract, Buyout Details Revealed After Jackson State Exit
Deion Sanders was officially introduced as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday, and we now know what the former Jackson State bench boss will earn in his new role. Sanders agreed to a five-year, $29.5 million deal with Colorado, according to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera.
FOX Sports
College football top plays: Utah wins Pac-12 title, USC's CFP hopes dashed
There was more than a Pac-12 championship at stake when No. 4 USC met up with No. 11 Utah on Friday night in Las Vegas. For the Trojans, a victory would have meant entry into the College Football Playoff, the first visit ever for USC and the first for the Pac-12 since Washington in the 2016 season.
Bleacher Report
Nick Saban Advocates for Alabama to Make CFP, Says Team's Current Play Is a Strength
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is making the case for the Crimson Tide to be one of the four teams selected for the 2022 College Football Playoff. While speaking on ESPN's College Football Show, Saban discussed Bryce Young's shoulder injury and how it limited him earlier in the season, per ESPN's Alex Scarborough. Additionally, Saban noted that his team has played well over the last three weeks of the season, going 3-0.
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders Joining Colorado Causes Recruits to Decommit from Jackson State
Wide receiver Robert Lockhart III, offensive tackle Jordan Hall and defensive back Twan Wilson announced they have decommitted from Jackson State amid news of Deion Sanders taking the head-coaching position at Colorado. Robert Christian Lockhart III @RLockhart2023. Recruitment 100% back open <a href="https://twitter.com/JeremyO_Johnson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeremyO_Johnson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/On3sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@On3sports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/On3Recruits?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@On3Recruits</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/247recruiting?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@247recruiting</a> <a...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Eyed by Teams for HC Job after Michigan Clinched CFP Berth
It seemed like Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh might leave for the NFL last offseason until he didn't. Perhaps he will this offseason. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported "multiple NFL teams have been doing background work" on the Wolverines' leader, who just guided his team to a second straight Big Ten title.
Regan Holgate reports on the latest chapter in the Bears, Packers rivalry
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — No matter where the Bears and Packers stand during the year, throw out the records because you can bet this is going to be a good one. But Sunday was another day of the same for the Bears. They had a chance to finish it off with a game-winning drive, and they […]
Bleacher Report
Report: Deion Sanders Preparing to Accept Colorado HC Job After Jackson State Game
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has been "preparing his exit in order to take the head coaching job at Colorado," per ESPN's Pete Thamel, who provided more insight Friday evening:. "They're not doing a great job of hiding this," a Colorado staff source told Thamel. "If he backs out...
Bleacher Report
Bears Fans Rip Coaches as Justin Fields, Chicago Collapse vs. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Chicago Bears. Chicago may finally have its franchise quarterback it has long been searching for in Justin Fields, but it still can't figure out how to beat the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay won the latest edition of the rivalry 28-19 in Sunday's showdown at Soldier Field, improving to 5-8 with the victory.
Bleacher Report
Sonny Dykes: 'For Sure' I Believe TCU Belongs in CFP Despite Loss vs. Kansas State
After missing a chance to win the Big 12 championship and all but assure itself a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 31-28 overtime loss to Kansas State on Saturday, TCU finds itself at the mercy of the selection committee to make the Top Four when the final rankings are announced.
Comments / 0