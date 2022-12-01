ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey Believe Chris Boswell Called Out Matt Canada

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago

Did Chris Boswell bash on the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator?

PITTSBURGH -- A few weeks removed from the Chris Boswell controversy surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the story is back - and one former Pro Bowler believes it's true.

During an appearance on Ben Roethlisberger's podcast 'Footbahlin' former center Maurkice Pouncey addressed the Boswell video that showed the kicker saying "it aint' because of you" as the team walked into the locker room after a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pouncey originally thought Boswell was talking to Mitch Trubisky, but after a discussion with Roethlisberger, the two seem to believe it was directed toward Canada.

Boswell never addressed the situation and the conversation faded, but it's certainly interesting to hear two former teammates of the kicker say they believe he could've directed the comment at the OC.

