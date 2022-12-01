Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication
This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
FOX Carolina
German tech company opens new plant in Georgia
LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Haering Precision, a German technology company, opened a new 160,000-square-foot production plant in northeastern Georgia. Haering Group manufactures precision parts for a wide range of industries. The new plant in Lavonia has the potential to be expanded to more than 500,000 square feet. “For a...
qcexclusive.com
Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive
When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos/video: 2022 Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade
The community gathered in downtown Greenville Saturday night for the 2022 Poinsettia Christmas Parade. The parade consisted of almost 100 floats and bands. Carl Sobocinski was the grand marshall.
kiss951.com
South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA
A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
WLOS.com
Man buys 160-year-old Civil War-era live explosive for $3, thinking it was cannonball
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Civil War-era artifact recently bought by an Asheville man turned out to be a live explosive. On Nov. 28, members of the Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to a home in east Asheville in reference to an explosive device. John Miller, who bought...
gwinnettforum.com
NEWS BRIEFS: Peach State FCU announces merger with 2 credit unions
Peach State FCU announces merger with two credit unions. Two more South Carolina credit unions are merging with Peach State Federal Credit Union of Lawrenceville. Credit unions in Abbeville and Pickens, S.C., announced the mergers this week. The announcement follows votes last week by the two credit unions during a special meeting of their members. Both mergers, which have been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, are effective December 1, 2022.
Preparations underway for Greenville Christmas parade
The City of Greenville is getting in the holiday spirit by preparing for the town's Christmas parade.
WYFF4.com
Luxury, multi-million-dollar home sale breaks record for Cliffs communities
ARDEN, N.C. — This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A Cliffs home has broken a record for the highest-selling property ever in the group...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe tries to fix its property tax appraisal system
Deciding the tax value of real estate, says Joe Minicozzi, is a lot like operating the sound board at a concert. And to his ears, Buncombe County is muddying up the mix. Lots of information and adjustments, a bit like the lights and knobs on a mixing console, go into figuring out what value the county assigns to a home — a number that in turn determines how much its owner will pay in property taxes. Minicozzi, the head of Asheville-based consulting firm Urban3, says Buncombe is assigning inaccurate, low values to more expensive homes and relatively high values to modest ones.
itinyhouses.com
Professionally Built Tiny Home Comes Fully Furnished, is a Steal at $42K!
Looking nothing like the standard 5th wheel travel trailer it once was, this professionally built tiny home has been upgraded to the point where you can travel from zip code to zip code without sacrificing luxury. Read on to know more about this towable dwelling:. Tiny Home Size. 32’10” long...
wspa.com
Ingles Open Road: Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm
I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
52nd Annual Holiday Fair returns to Greenville Convention Center
The annual Holiday Fair at the Greenville Convention center is running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3.
Veterans program expanding in Spartanburg Co.
Upstate Warrior Solution is expanding which means veterans in the Upstate will soon have access to more resources.
asheville.com
Public Opinions Sought for Haywood Road Improvements
The N.C. Department of Transportation invites the public to provide input regarding resurfacing and improvements to Haywood Road (U.S. 19/23) from Patton Avenue to Ridgelawn Road. A drop-in session will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 587 Haywood Road in Asheville. Haywood...
WLOS.com
Those laid to rest in Asheville's Riverside Cemetery have unique, rich legacies, stories
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Riverside Cemetery is home to the gravesites of many well-known Asheville residents from the past, the most notable being author Thomas Wolfe, yet it is more than just the final resting place for loved ones. Established in 1885, it has been a place of unmatched...
South Carolina state park expanding by more than 150 acres
More than one hundred acres could soon be added to Paris Mountain State Park.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: One-party rule in Buncombe?
I’m an independent voter in Buncombe County, and I’ve lived here for a decade since relocating from the Boone area. Every single year, without fail, I’ve noticed that Asheville (and Buncombe as whole) has increasingly become a Democratic stronghold, not unlike every metro area in America. I’ve also noticed the same complaints year in and year out — high cost of living, low-paying jobs, lack of good jobs, homelessness, etc.
Soda City Biz WIRE
City of Inman Wins State Planning Award
The City of Inman was awarded the Rural Outstanding Project Award for their master planning efforts from the South Carolina Chapter of the American Planning Association (SCAPA) at their annual conference. Mayor Cornelius Huff, City Manager Joe Lanahan, City Planner April Gibson, and master planning partner Irene Dumas Tyson with BOUDREAUX and Larry McGoogin with Toole Design Group received the award and presented the Downtown Master Plan at the SCAPA Conference.
City of Spartanburg finalizes plans, seeks volunteers ahead of Dickens of a Christmas
The 28th annual Dickens of a Christmas is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6 in downtown Spartanburg from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Even though most of the preparations occur day-of, planners are still finalizing details and looking for volunteers to help.
Comments / 1