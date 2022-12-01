GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Evan Graham Gilman, 19, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman. At about 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 3, Gilman was reportedly engaged in a verbal argument with a woman when he went to his car, took out a gun, and allegedly pointed it at the victim as she walked to her own car. The victim reported that she was in fear for her life.

