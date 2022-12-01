ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

alachuachronicle.com

K-9 apprehends woman on probation who ran from deputy

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Ashley Brittany Dames, 33, was arrested early this morning and charged with burglary, drug possession, and resisting arrest after she allegedly fled a vehicle that was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper saw a pickup truck run a...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman cuts boyfriend with sword

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sie’errah M Witcher, 22, was arrested Friday night and charged with aggravated domestic battery and making a false statement to law enforcement after allegedly cutting her boyfriend with a sword. Witcher allegedly attacked the victim with a sword that has a 30-inch blade, resulting in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for pointing a gun at woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Evan Graham Gilman, 19, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman. At about 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 3, Gilman was reportedly engaged in a verbal argument with a woman when he went to his car, took out a gun, and allegedly pointed it at the victim as she walked to her own car. The victim reported that she was in fear for her life.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless woman arrested for setting dog on fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tequila Quashea Atkins, 37, was arrested early this morning on a warrant for animal cruelty after allegedly setting a dog on fire. On Thursday morning, a Gainesville Police Department Officer responded to a wooded area between the Walgreens at 1120 E. University Avenue and NE 3rd Avenue, where Atkins and an unidentified man are living in a tent and camper.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man is charged with aggravated battery, over a battery

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The criminal charge is battery... after a fight over a battery... fortunately the result wasn’t terminal. Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say 45-year-old Richette Law attacked another person with a knife during a fight, cutting them twice after they argued over who owned a battery.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff: Florida man charged with human trafficking, wife arrested for child neglect

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Central Florida couple is behind bars after deputies say they committed serious crimes. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Friday, 47-year-old Dwight Tawan Edwards was arrested in Stockbridge, Georgia on a Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) warrant for six counts of human trafficking and six counts of lewd or lascivious battery.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Alachua man arrested for video voyeurism

Alachua County deputies arrested Shawn Poole, 54, accusing him of video voyeurism. The Sheriff's Office says more than two-years ago Poole installed a fire detector alarm with a surveillance camera, and placed it in a child's bedroom. The victim noticed the camera in her room, and it was reported. After...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested on multiple rape, battery, and kidnapping charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – George Alexander Diaz Menges, 30, was arrested this afternoon and charged with four counts of sexual assault, two counts of aggravated battery with bodily harm, one count of kidnapping, and eight counts of battery. The only information Alachua County Sheriff’s Office will release is that Menges...
GAINESVILLE, FL
police1.com

Video shows car slamming into Fla. officer's cruiser during traffic stop

OCALA, Fla. — Seconds before a driver plowed into a police cruiser, a sheriff’s deputy cautioned a group of men to move away from a busy highway during a traffic stop. The incident, which happened on November 26, occurred when Marion County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office deputy Latham and corporal Marton were conducting an investigation following a traffic stop, the department wrote on Facebook.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Nov. 28 and 29

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 28. David Andrew Aguilar, 20, Inverness, arrested Nov. 28 for felony falsely identify or give false name to LEO, and auto theft. Bond $3,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Human remains discovered in Suwannee County woods

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in Suwannee County Saturday. According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, deputies responded to a report of possible human remains in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive. The...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man goes on theft and battery spree, deputies say

An Inverness man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges all stemming from a five-day rampage of batteries, thefts, and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Citrus County Sherriff’s Office. According to county arrest records, investigating CCSO deputies said that on June, 23, 2021 Sean...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homeless man and woman arrested for squatting in vacant house

Deputies arrested a homeless man and woman in the early morning hours Tuesday, Nov. 29, for squatting in a vacant house in Beverly Hills after the homeowner confirmed they wanted to pursue charges. Deputies were patrolling the area when they spotted one of the defendants, 39-year-old Lucas Calcagni, in all...
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
WCJB

Interlachen man arrested on drug-trafficking charges

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - An accused Interlachen drug dealer is behind bars after deputies found and confiscated drugs such as fentanyl and LSD. Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Raymond Claudio, 63, on drug possession and trafficking charges. Deputies found Claudio selling fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and LSD. Claudio also had...
INTERLACHEN, FL
Action News Jax

Woman who had nearly 300 animals seized from her Clay County property in 2021 accepts plea deal

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who was facing charges related to the seizure of nearly 300 animals from a Clay County property in October 2021 has accepted a plea deal. Jennifer Wilkie originally faced 47 charges, but has now pleaded guilty to five felony charges of cruelty to animals and 42 misdemeanor charges were dropped, court records show. She is pleading guilty “because it is in best interest,” according to the documents that were filed Monday.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

