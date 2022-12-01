Read full article on original website
Related
K-9 apprehends woman on probation who ran from deputy
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Ashley Brittany Dames, 33, was arrested early this morning and charged with burglary, drug possession, and resisting arrest after she allegedly fled a vehicle that was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper saw a pickup truck run a...
Woman cuts boyfriend with sword
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sie’errah M Witcher, 22, was arrested Friday night and charged with aggravated domestic battery and making a false statement to law enforcement after allegedly cutting her boyfriend with a sword. Witcher allegedly attacked the victim with a sword that has a 30-inch blade, resulting in...
Man arrested for pointing a gun at woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Evan Graham Gilman, 19, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman. At about 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 3, Gilman was reportedly engaged in a verbal argument with a woman when he went to his car, took out a gun, and allegedly pointed it at the victim as she walked to her own car. The victim reported that she was in fear for her life.
Homeless woman arrested for setting dog on fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tequila Quashea Atkins, 37, was arrested early this morning on a warrant for animal cruelty after allegedly setting a dog on fire. On Thursday morning, a Gainesville Police Department Officer responded to a wooded area between the Walgreens at 1120 E. University Avenue and NE 3rd Avenue, where Atkins and an unidentified man are living in a tent and camper.
Man is charged with aggravated battery, over a battery
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The criminal charge is battery... after a fight over a battery... fortunately the result wasn’t terminal. Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say 45-year-old Richette Law attacked another person with a knife during a fight, cutting them twice after they argued over who owned a battery.
Sheriff: Florida man charged with human trafficking, wife arrested for child neglect
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Central Florida couple is behind bars after deputies say they committed serious crimes. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Friday, 47-year-old Dwight Tawan Edwards was arrested in Stockbridge, Georgia on a Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) warrant for six counts of human trafficking and six counts of lewd or lascivious battery.
Alachua man arrested for video voyeurism
Alachua County deputies arrested Shawn Poole, 54, accusing him of video voyeurism. The Sheriff's Office says more than two-years ago Poole installed a fire detector alarm with a surveillance camera, and placed it in a child's bedroom. The victim noticed the camera in her room, and it was reported. After...
Gainesville man arrested on multiple rape, battery, and kidnapping charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – George Alexander Diaz Menges, 30, was arrested this afternoon and charged with four counts of sexual assault, two counts of aggravated battery with bodily harm, one count of kidnapping, and eight counts of battery. The only information Alachua County Sheriff’s Office will release is that Menges...
A male suspect is still on the loose after a multi-county stolen vehicle chase
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple units were out searching in the woods by an abandoned boat ramp at Lake Sampson just west of Starke. For hours to find two suspects who bailed out of a stolen vehicle. “The vehicle refused to stop for the Union County deputy and come into...
Video shows car slamming into Fla. officer's cruiser during traffic stop
OCALA, Fla. — Seconds before a driver plowed into a police cruiser, a sheriff’s deputy cautioned a group of men to move away from a busy highway during a traffic stop. The incident, which happened on November 26, occurred when Marion County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office deputy Latham and corporal Marton were conducting an investigation following a traffic stop, the department wrote on Facebook.
Arrests from Nov. 28 and 29
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 28. David Andrew Aguilar, 20, Inverness, arrested Nov. 28 for felony falsely identify or give false name to LEO, and auto theft. Bond $3,000.
Human remains discovered in Suwannee County woods
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in Suwannee County Saturday. According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, deputies responded to a report of possible human remains in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive. The...
Gainesville man arrested on warrant for stealing car and altering the VIN; investigation points to his involvement in multiple financial scams
ALACHUA, Fla. – Masud D’Andre Headen, 29, was pulled over for speeding last night in Alachua and found to have an outstanding warrant for stealing a Land Rover and altering the VIN. The arrest report also points to evidence that Headen was involved in multiple financial scams. A...
More complaints of animal neglect under investigation at Lake Butler slaughterhouse
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — More complaints of animal neglect under investigation at a First Coast game processing facility, according to Union County Animal Control. You might recall, First Coast News exclusively reported the owner of Wild Game Processing in Lake Butler was charged with animal neglect in November. According...
Inverness man goes on theft and battery spree, deputies say
An Inverness man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges all stemming from a five-day rampage of batteries, thefts, and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Citrus County Sherriff’s Office. According to county arrest records, investigating CCSO deputies said that on June, 23, 2021 Sean...
‘I’m not surprised this happened’: Residents react to City of Dunnellon homicide
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning is when Dunnellon Police got a call to a home on Walnut Street. There, they found a man inside dead. Alicia Gallagher lives a street away from crime and gave her thoughts on what happened. “Being that it happened near my house and not...
Homeless man and woman arrested for squatting in vacant house
Deputies arrested a homeless man and woman in the early morning hours Tuesday, Nov. 29, for squatting in a vacant house in Beverly Hills after the homeowner confirmed they wanted to pursue charges. Deputies were patrolling the area when they spotted one of the defendants, 39-year-old Lucas Calcagni, in all...
Interlachen man arrested on drug-trafficking charges
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - An accused Interlachen drug dealer is behind bars after deputies found and confiscated drugs such as fentanyl and LSD. Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Raymond Claudio, 63, on drug possession and trafficking charges. Deputies found Claudio selling fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and LSD. Claudio also had...
Woman who had nearly 300 animals seized from her Clay County property in 2021 accepts plea deal
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who was facing charges related to the seizure of nearly 300 animals from a Clay County property in October 2021 has accepted a plea deal. Jennifer Wilkie originally faced 47 charges, but has now pleaded guilty to five felony charges of cruelty to animals and 42 misdemeanor charges were dropped, court records show. She is pleading guilty “because it is in best interest,” according to the documents that were filed Monday.
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
