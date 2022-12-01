Read full article on original website
Is BTSE a sleeping giant in the crypto exchange space? w/ CEO Henry Liu – SlateCast #39
In this episode of the SlateCast, Akiba speaks with Henry Liu, the CEO of BTSE, to discuss liquidity, crypto markets, and the catalysts to look out for during the bear market. The interview was recorded before the collapse of FTX at the start of November. BTSE exchange ecosystem. BTSE is...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin falls 1.4% after US payroll data, FTX Japan works to offer liquidity
The biggest news in the crypto-verse for Dec. 2 includes Bitcoin’s negative 1.4% reaction to the U.S. payroll data, FTX Japan’s efforts to bring liquidity back, and Binance’s $3 million freezing as a precaution after the Ankr protocol got exploited. CryptoSlate Top Stories. The U.S. Bureau of...
Mythbusting Solana – downtime, competition and technology with Matt Sorg of Solana Foundation – SlateCast #38
Solana Foundation‘s Product and Technology Leader, Matt Sorg, talked to CryptoSlate’s Akiba about Solana and its future in the crypto sphere. Akiba started by asking what attracted Sorg to Solana. As a response, Sorg said that he believed Solana to be a lot more different than other protocols in terms of technology, scalability, and future potential. He said:
SBF had detailed info on Alameda’s finances as recently as March, Forbes reveals
In contrast to Sam Bankman Fried’s recent claims that he wasn’t aware of Alameda’s position, Forbes recently released its communication with SBF when drafting their billionaires’ list, indicating that he was well versed in Alameda’s finances. During his recent interview with the New York Times,...
Cross-Chain giants to watch closely in this next crypto cycle
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Innovation of Web3 technology continues to proliferate. During the last bull market (starting from just prior to DeFi Summer 2020), a...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – DEC. 1: Top 10 cryptocurrencies record mixed market performance
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $3.99 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $857.03 billion — down 0.41% from $861.02 billion over the reporting period. Bitcoin’s market cap decreased by 0.64% to $327.06 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap increased by 0.20% to $157.74...
FTX Japan to unfreeze withdrawals of client funds
Japanese users of failed crypto exchange FTX might soon be able to withdraw their funds as the Japanese subsidiary said it is working to make funds available to their customers. FTX as a whole suspended its withdrawal services on Nov. 8. The new FTX trading management team has approved the...
Research: Coinbase Premium Index goes green for the first time since FTX collapse
According to the on-chain data and analytics provider, CryptoQuant, the Coinbase Premium Index has turned green for the first time since the fallout of the FTX collapse. As an indicator that shows a sign of “whale accumulation,” Coinbase Premium is the price difference between Coinbase’s BTC/USD pair and Binance’s BTC/USDT pair.
CBDCs: India’s digital rupee falls flat as low volumes blight trial run
Several Indian news outlets have reported on the lack of interest in the digital rupee. The Hindu Business said it offers no discernible difference with “internet-based banking that users were already satisfied with.”. Early reports reveal low trade volumes, forcing banks to retain administrative burdens for cash. Central Bank...
Galaxy Digital wins bid for GK8 in Celsius bankruptcy asset auction
Galaxy Digital announced it had successfully acquired self-custody platform GK8 for an undisclosed sum. The sale was in connection with Celsius’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and has yet to be approved by the court. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said acquiring GK8 will help Galaxy offer its clients a...
Bitcoin flashes another bottom signal as aSOPR hits lowest since 2018
The Adjusted Spent Output Profit Ratio (aSOPR), a metric that indicates whether holders are selling at a profit or loss, recorded a downward trajectory below the 1-level, which suggests investors are selling their positions at massive losses. According to CryptoSlate analysis, the aSOPR provided by Glassnode usually signals the transition...
Bitcoin drops 1.4% on better-than-expected US payroll data
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released nonfarm payroll data showing 263,000 jobs were added in November. As an initial response, Bitcoin recorded a 1.4% swing to the downside, finding support at $16,780. Jobs growth puts more pressure on the Fed. U.S. nonfarm payroll was forecast to rise by...
Analyzing the current state of Ethereum, DeFi, stablecoins, NFTs post-FTX fallout
2022 approaches year-end; it has been a historical year for all asset classes due to the rapid tightening of monetary policy worldwide and the strength of the U.S. dollar. It had severe implications on the crypto ecosystem, which has seen a wide range of liquidations and margin calls, as well as the collapse of FTX and Luna.
