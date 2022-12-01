ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mythbusting Solana – downtime, competition and technology with Matt Sorg of Solana Foundation – SlateCast #38

Solana Foundation‘s Product and Technology Leader, Matt Sorg, talked to CryptoSlate’s Akiba about Solana and its future in the crypto sphere. Akiba started by asking what attracted Sorg to Solana. As a response, Sorg said that he believed Solana to be a lot more different than other protocols in terms of technology, scalability, and future potential. He said:
SBF had detailed info on Alameda’s finances as recently as March, Forbes reveals

In contrast to Sam Bankman Fried’s recent claims that he wasn’t aware of Alameda’s position, Forbes recently released its communication with SBF when drafting their billionaires’ list, indicating that he was well versed in Alameda’s finances. During his recent interview with the New York Times,...
Cross-Chain giants to watch closely in this next crypto cycle

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Innovation of Web3 technology continues to proliferate. During the last bull market (starting from just prior to DeFi Summer 2020), a...
FTX Japan to unfreeze withdrawals of client funds

Japanese users of failed crypto exchange FTX might soon be able to withdraw their funds as the Japanese subsidiary said it is working to make funds available to their customers. FTX as a whole suspended its withdrawal services on Nov. 8. The new FTX trading management team has approved the...
Research: Coinbase Premium Index goes green for the first time since FTX collapse

According to the on-chain data and analytics provider, CryptoQuant, the Coinbase Premium Index has turned green for the first time since the fallout of the FTX collapse. As an indicator that shows a sign of “whale accumulation,” Coinbase Premium is the price difference between Coinbase’s BTC/USD pair and Binance’s BTC/USDT pair.
CBDCs: India’s digital rupee falls flat as low volumes blight trial run

Several Indian news outlets have reported on the lack of interest in the digital rupee. The Hindu Business said it offers no discernible difference with “internet-based banking that users were already satisfied with.”. Early reports reveal low trade volumes, forcing banks to retain administrative burdens for cash. Central Bank...
Galaxy Digital wins bid for GK8 in Celsius bankruptcy asset auction

Galaxy Digital announced it had successfully acquired self-custody platform GK8 for an undisclosed sum. The sale was in connection with Celsius’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and has yet to be approved by the court. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said acquiring GK8 will help Galaxy offer its clients a...
Bitcoin flashes another bottom signal as aSOPR hits lowest since 2018

The Adjusted Spent Output Profit Ratio (aSOPR), a metric that indicates whether holders are selling at a profit or loss, recorded a downward trajectory below the 1-level, which suggests investors are selling their positions at massive losses. According to CryptoSlate analysis, the aSOPR provided by Glassnode usually signals the transition...
Bitcoin drops 1.4% on better-than-expected US payroll data

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released nonfarm payroll data showing 263,000 jobs were added in November. As an initial response, Bitcoin recorded a 1.4% swing to the downside, finding support at $16,780. Jobs growth puts more pressure on the Fed. U.S. nonfarm payroll was forecast to rise by...
Analyzing the current state of Ethereum, DeFi, stablecoins, NFTs post-FTX fallout

2022 approaches year-end; it has been a historical year for all asset classes due to the rapid tightening of monetary policy worldwide and the strength of the U.S. dollar. It had severe implications on the crypto ecosystem, which has seen a wide range of liquidations and margin calls, as well as the collapse of FTX and Luna.

