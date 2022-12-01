Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces
Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
Hiring delays prompt questions about Amazon's fulfillment center in Detroit
A 3.8 million square foot Amazon fulfillment center in Detroit has promised more than a thousand local jobs and millions in economic impact for the city.
You Could Own This 4-Bedroom Detroit Home For Just $250,000
As the Morningside neighborhood on the Eastside of Detroit goes through renovations, the area has become more desirable, meaning the housing market in this area is rising as well. This four-bedroom home has a beautiful exterior, amazing interior, and other amenities to make every dollar worth it. Roland Walker, better...
Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan
Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
See You Tomorrow restaurant owner knew he was destined to meet Detroit cook
While growing up, first on Detroit’s North End, then in the Joy Road-North Martindale area, and later in the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood, Damon Cann, the kitchen manager at the recently opened See You Tomorrow restaurant (7740 Woodward), says he learned enough good things about how to treat people to last a lifetime. “Between my...
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
7 More Once Popular Flint Businesses We Miss
Growing up around the Flint area we had some unique locally made products and stores. In a continuation of once popular Flint businesses, we miss, this is the latest installment. Do they still make Hire's Root Beer?. Hire's Root Beer was a big deal in the 1980s. The commercials were...
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront
Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
Flint, Bay City, MI: Illegal To Chalk Tires For Parking Violations?
Finding a place to park in Downtown Flint, Downtown Saginaw, Downtown Bay City, Downtown Detroit... you get the idea... can be irritating at times. Then, remembering to feed a meter more money or another swipe of your debit card is another issue. For some, the latter point is a regular habit earning them parking ticket after parking ticket. That's what makes the 'chalking tires' lawsuits so interesting. Still not sure if this is anywhere near as annoying as trying to navigate the Grand Blanc Kroger parking lot?
It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?
Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
Detroit’s Baobab Fare just got a food truck, and we’re stoked
The East African restaurant will debut the food truck at Noel Night
Mamie King-Chalmers, woman in civil rights photo, dies at 81
Mamie King-Chalmers, who as a young Black woman appeared in an iconic photo about civil rights struggles in Alabama, has died at the age of 81.
Look Around The Old Abandoned Belle Isle Zoo In Detroit
It sat abandoned for a bit of time, and nature did what it does best when humans stay away, and she reclaimed the area. The Belle Isle Zoo in Detroit closed its doors in 2004 due to budget cuts. While it sat empty for a long slate of time, it didn't mean people didn't get curious and explore the old zoo.
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Detroit. The collision involved two pickup trucks. The accident happened close to Paul Avenue and Piedmont Street, west of Southfield Freeway and north of Ford Road.
Monroe Residents Wait Hours in Line at New Chick-fil-A…Why?
People get so excited when they find out there's a new Chick-fil-A opening that they're willing to wait in line for hours just to be one of the first to get a taste. That's exactly what happened earlier this week when Chick-fil-A opened in Monroe, Michigan. Monroe’s newest restaurant, Chick-fil-A...
Debra Walker, longtime Corktown community leader, dies
Debra Trenace Walker, 69, a community organizer, activist and longtime Corktown resident died Nov. 23. A native Detroiter and retired Chrysler executive, Walker was known to monitor what was happening in the community and how it affected residents in the historic Corktown neighborhood. ...
A Detroit father was fatally shot by a man for letting a group of women enter an elevator first. His mother wants his assailant caught: 'My son was just being a gentleman'
"Turn yourself in. Turn yourself in, because you have hurt so many people," Rosalind Hearst said as the suspect remains at large.
Easy to Spot, Detroit Area Music Venue’s Theme is Bright Pink
A new music venue recently opened in the Detroit area. But, don't look for a sign pointing you in the right direction. The venue, Big Pink, has no signage. Instead, you'll need to look for the distinctive pink lights shining from the exterior of the building. I learned about this...
Watch: Detroit rapper Babyface Ray performs on 'Jimmy Fallon'
Detroit rapper Babyface Ray performed his new single "Masterpiece" in front of a backdrop of the Detroit city skyline Thursday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Ray, whose new album "Mob" was released Friday, performed the song on a set with a video screen displaying the Renaissance Center and the Detroit River behind him. From where he was positioned, on park bench next to a street light in what was fashioned to resemble the hazy wee hours of the morning, Metro Detroiters likely noticed that technically he would have been in Windsor.
Mamie King-Chalmers, Detroiter and civil rights advocate, dies at 81
Mamie King-Chalmers never sugarcoated for her children, she told the blunt truth. When she told them stories of growing up as a Black person in Birmingham, Alabama, her daughter Lasuria Allman said, she was straightforward: They were treated like dogs. For it was telling God's honest truth that would equip her children, and later grandchildren, with the tools necessary for navigating life in the United States as Black people. ...
