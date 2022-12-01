ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

US 103.1

Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces

Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

You Could Own This 4-Bedroom Detroit Home For Just $250,000

As the Morningside neighborhood on the Eastside of Detroit goes through renovations, the area has become more desirable, meaning the housing market in this area is rising as well. This four-bedroom home has a beautiful exterior, amazing interior, and other amenities to make every dollar worth it. Roland Walker, better...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan

Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

7 More Once Popular Flint Businesses We Miss

Growing up around the Flint area we had some unique locally made products and stores. In a continuation of once popular Flint businesses, we miss, this is the latest installment. Do they still make Hire's Root Beer?. Hire's Root Beer was a big deal in the 1980s. The commercials were...
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront

Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Flint, Bay City, MI: Illegal To Chalk Tires For Parking Violations?

Finding a place to park in Downtown Flint, Downtown Saginaw, Downtown Bay City, Downtown Detroit... you get the idea... can be irritating at times. Then, remembering to feed a meter more money or another swipe of your debit card is another issue. For some, the latter point is a regular habit earning them parking ticket after parking ticket. That's what makes the 'chalking tires' lawsuits so interesting. Still not sure if this is anywhere near as annoying as trying to navigate the Grand Blanc Kroger parking lot?
BAY CITY, MI
1470 WFNT

It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?

Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Look Around The Old Abandoned Belle Isle Zoo In Detroit

It sat abandoned for a bit of time, and nature did what it does best when humans stay away, and she reclaimed the area. The Belle Isle Zoo in Detroit closed its doors in 2004 due to budget cuts. While it sat empty for a long slate of time, it didn't mean people didn't get curious and explore the old zoo.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Monroe Residents Wait Hours in Line at New Chick-fil-A…Why?

People get so excited when they find out there's a new Chick-fil-A opening that they're willing to wait in line for hours just to be one of the first to get a taste. That's exactly what happened earlier this week when Chick-fil-A opened in Monroe, Michigan. Monroe’s newest restaurant, Chick-fil-A...
MONROE, MI
Detroit News

Watch: Detroit rapper Babyface Ray performs on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Detroit rapper Babyface Ray performed his new single "Masterpiece" in front of a backdrop of the Detroit city skyline Thursday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Ray, whose new album "Mob" was released Friday, performed the song on a set with a video screen displaying the Renaissance Center and the Detroit River behind him. From where he was positioned, on park bench next to a street light in what was fashioned to resemble the hazy wee hours of the morning, Metro Detroiters likely noticed that technically he would have been in Windsor.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Mamie King-Chalmers, Detroiter and civil rights advocate, dies at 81

Mamie King-Chalmers never sugarcoated for her children, she told the blunt truth. When she told them stories of growing up as a Black person in Birmingham, Alabama, her daughter Lasuria Allman said, she was straightforward: They were treated like dogs. For it was telling God's honest truth that would equip her children, and later grandchildren, with the tools necessary for navigating life in the United States as Black people. ...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

