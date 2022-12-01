Read full article on original website
Just In: Kentucky's Bowl Destination Revealed
The 2022 football season did not go as many expected for the Kentucky Wildcats, but Mark Stoops has produced another winning season in Lexington, and the Cats will have a chance to improve their stock heading into a pivotal off-season. The 7-5 Wildcats are set to to head to the Music City ...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky, Louisville, WKU learn bowl destinations
Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky learned of their postseason destination on Sunday. Kentucky (7-5) will play Iowa (7-5) in the Music City Bowl at noon on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in rematch of last year’s Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats edged the Hawkeyes 20-17 on New Year’s Day and will be making their unprecedented seventh consecutive bowl appearance, all under coach Mark Stoops, who played his collegiate football at Iowa.
No. 19 Kentucky and Michigan square off in London
Kentucky could use a win to enhance its resume while Michigan will be playing to get back into the Top
Azhani Tealer’s 13 kills sends Kentucky to the Sweet 16
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Senior middle blocker, Azhani Tealer’s 13 kills and Sophomore Eleanor Beavin’s 13 digs had Memorial Coliseum rocking on Friday night. The 12th-seeded Kentucky Volleyball team’s now the first team in the nation to book its spot into the NCAA Volleyball Tournament’s Sweet 16 with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-21) sweep of the […]
wymt.com
Kentucky sweeps Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky volleyball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament after an impressive 3-0 sweep of sixth-seeded Western Kentucky on Friday in the second round of the event at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats won all...
Transfer Portal Targets: Baylor Safety, Lexington Native Entering Portal
Kentucky's secondary is one of the few position groups that doesn't NEED help in the transfer portal this offseason. However, that doesn't mean it wouldn't take the depth and added help, especially if it came via local talent. Junior safety Devin Neal announced on Saturday that he will ...
Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
COLUMN: Kentucky Needs Overseas Victory to Build Momentum Back in the Bluegrass
Kentucky basketball has faced a heaping amount of criticism through the first three weeks of the 2022-23 season. If you've taken to social media since Nov. 7, you've probably seen posts referring to the Wildcats "not being good enough" or head coach John Calipari finally "losing his fastball" ...
wymt.com
Three more UK football players to transfer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three more University of Kentucky football players will enter the transfer portal, according to reports. Wide receivers Chris Lewis and Tae Tae Crumes along with tight end Keaton Upshaw each announced Friday that they will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday. The entry...
Lexington, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bowling Green High School football team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on December 03, 2022, 17:00:00. 2022 5A UK HealthCare Sports Medicine Football Championship.
Tae Tae Crumes enters transfer portal
Kentucky wide receiver Tae Tae Crumes has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens for under graduates Monday. Crumes, a native of Louisville and Butler Traditional alum, signed with UK as a three-star prospect ranked the 695th best player in the nation, 92nd best receiver and as the 11th ranked player in the state of Kentucky per the 247sports 2019 composite rankings.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cardinals fans support team from home as they play championship game in Lexington
MAYFIELD, KY — It was a tough loss Friday night for the Mayfield Cardinals football team. They made it all the way to the state championships in Lexington, but ultimately fell to Beechwood 14 to 13. Still, the ride was an inspiration to so many in that city hit hard nearly one year ago by a deadly tornado.
QB Transfer Portal Tracker: Who Will Replace Will Levis?
The departure of Will Levis will see the most talented quarterback of the Mark Stoops era head to the NFL, leaving Kentucky with a gaping hole at one of its most important skill positions. Three QBs are currently slated to return to Lexington next season, but none of the trio are ...
WKYT 27
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
WKYT 27
Friday night high school basketball highlights
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first week of the boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons are underway. Here are the highlights from Friday’s games, including:. Boys - Campbell Co. at George Rogers Clark; Western Hills at Henry Clay; Highlands at Tates Creek; Letcher Central at Frederick Douglass. Girls...
fox56news.com
War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story
For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren't sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
Lexington’s ‘Inflatables House’ has electrified crowds for two decades
In the light of day, the yard at 200 Toronto Road looks like it was hit by a tornado, with plastic and fabric, stakes and wires scattered all about. But with the press of just a few buttons, homeowner Johnny Richie makes that yard come to life.
WLKY.com
Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
WHAS 11
'I reflect on our university's creed': University of Kentucky sets aside funds to remove controversial mural
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Kentucky has set aside money for the complicated removal and relocation of a controversial historic mural in the university's Memorial Hall. The 1934 mural has been a topic of debate for years because it illustrates the segregation of races by showing African Americans...
wchstv.com
Ashland-based King's Daughters officially becomes part of University of Kentucky
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — Ashland-based King’s Daughters, the largest employer in northeastern Kentucky, has officially become part of the University of Kentucky, officials said. On Tuesday, the hospital and university finalized the necessary documents to complete the transition of King’s Daughters to become part of UK, according to...
