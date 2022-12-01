ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wildcats Today

Just In: Kentucky's Bowl Destination Revealed

The 2022 football season did not go as many expected for the Kentucky Wildcats, but Mark Stoops has produced another winning season in Lexington, and the Cats will have a chance to improve their stock heading into a pivotal off-season.  The 7-5 Wildcats are set to to head to the Music City ...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky, Louisville, WKU learn bowl destinations

Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky learned of their postseason destination on Sunday. Kentucky (7-5) will play Iowa (7-5) in the Music City Bowl at noon on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in rematch of last year’s Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats edged the Hawkeyes 20-17 on New Year’s Day and will be making their unprecedented seventh consecutive bowl appearance, all under coach Mark Stoops, who played his collegiate football at Iowa.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX 56

Azhani Tealer’s 13 kills sends Kentucky to the Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Senior middle blocker, Azhani Tealer’s 13 kills and Sophomore Eleanor Beavin’s 13 digs had Memorial Coliseum rocking on Friday night. The 12th-seeded Kentucky Volleyball team’s now the first team in the nation to book its spot into the NCAA Volleyball Tournament’s Sweet 16 with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-21) sweep of the […]
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky sweeps Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky volleyball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament after an impressive 3-0 sweep of sixth-seeded Western Kentucky on Friday in the second round of the event at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats won all...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Three more UK football players to transfer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three more University of Kentucky football players will enter the transfer portal, according to reports. Wide receivers Chris Lewis and Tae Tae Crumes along with tight end Keaton Upshaw each announced Friday that they will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday. The entry...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Tae Tae Crumes enters transfer portal

Kentucky wide receiver Tae Tae Crumes has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens for under graduates Monday. Crumes, a native of Louisville and Butler Traditional alum, signed with UK as a three-star prospect ranked the 695th best player in the nation, 92nd best receiver and as the 11th ranked player in the state of Kentucky per the 247sports 2019 composite rankings.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
STANFORD, KY
WKYT 27

Friday night high school basketball highlights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first week of the boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons are underway. Here are the highlights from Friday’s games, including:. Boys - Campbell Co. at George Rogers Clark; Western Hills at Henry Clay; Highlands at Tates Creek; Letcher Central at Frederick Douglass. Girls...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
LEXINGTON, KY
wchstv.com

Ashland-based King's Daughters officially becomes part of University of Kentucky

ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — Ashland-based King’s Daughters, the largest employer in northeastern Kentucky, has officially become part of the University of Kentucky, officials said. On Tuesday, the hospital and university finalized the necessary documents to complete the transition of King’s Daughters to become part of UK, according to...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy