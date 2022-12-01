Read full article on original website
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Cody
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!. Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family. To learn more about...
WCAX
Work continues toward Brownfield site development
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work is continuing towards developing a Brownfield site in Burlington. The site, located on Pine Street, is getting remediated for development thanks to $6 million dollars of Brownfield money from the state. It’s slated to be developed as a Nordic Bathhouse and bowling alley. First,...
