ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ Star, Dies at 90

Bob McGrath, an actor and recording artist who became a generational icon as one of the original human stars of “Sesame Street,” died Sunday. He was 90. McGrath’s death was confirmed by his family members through a post on his Facebook page: “The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”
SFGate

Best Bets: Pacifica Debuts Holly Jollypalooza

Freebie of the week: Sure, you can do your holiday shopping online these days, but where's the fun in that? Haven't we all gotten sick and tired of doing everything online the past couple of years?. And now that live fun and entertainment is available again, why not hit a...
PACIFICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy