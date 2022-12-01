Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Related
CBS 58
First full week of December promises a little bit of everything weatherwise
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Thankfully, the wind machine has calmed down. At least for now. Any wind will make it feel a bit colder today, but it's nothing we can't handle. The highs will be around 40, but the wind will make it feel like the 20s. I think the biggest take...
CBS 58
Shocking & jarring. Good ways to describe Saturday's weather.
The cold front has left the building! As of 7:30 Saturday morning, we were in the upper 20s across the Milwaukee area. This after a midnight high at 50! The wind will stay brisk into the afternoon. The Wind Advisory goes until mid-morning. It'll feel like 10-15 degrees all day. But don't worry. A nice moderation in the temperature department starts on Sunday. Highs most of this coming week will be 35-40. A slight chance of wintry mix on Monday and perhaps late in the week.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: The first weekend in December!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- December has arrived, and while Thanksgiving may be in the rear-view mirror, more holidays are on the horizon so there are plenty of fun events to take a look at this weekend. Joe Krauss with B93.3 joined CBS 58 on Friday, Dec. 2 to take a...
CBS 58
'This is Waukesha': Sunday marks 59th annual Christmas parade, large turnout expected
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 4. The parade starts at 4 p.m. and will most likely go until around 6 p.m. Extra safety precautions are being taken, including a new route which can be found...
CBS 58
Wisconsin and Marquette volleyball will play at Fiserv Forum in 2023
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin volleyball will face off against Marquette at Fiserv Forum for the first time on Sept. 13, 2023. Both volleyball programs are currently ranked in the top 16 of the AVCA Coaches Poll. Wisconsin won the national championship in 2021. Tickets for the match will go...
CBS 58
‘You’re always learning:’ Demand for steamfitters in Milwaukee grows as interest in trade apprenticeships increases
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Five years of training. A six-figure salary. Zero debt. It all starts inside of a 25,000 square foot facility in Milwaukee, where hundreds of students study and train to become the backbone for the city’s infrastructure. We’re talking about steamfitting, and if you’ve never...
Waukesha Christmas Parade: People watch for 1st time from area, across the world
As Waukesha gets ready to welcome back families for the return of the Christmas parade, some people will be joining in for the first time, not just from the area but from around the world.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Dec. 2-4
ALL WEEKEND | FREDERICKS MILLER’S PLANK ROAD BREWERY. Miller Brewing Company’s Holiday Lites drive up light display is back this Friday! Drive on over and tune in to 91.1 FM to enjoy the lights and music of the 5 minute show from the warmth of your car. 2....
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Come to the Cabin Christmas Boutique
RACINE, WIS (CBS 58) - Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to discuss some holiday fun! This includes the "Come to the Cabin Christmas Boutique".
wuwm.com
Could We Energies be replaced by a publicly-owned utility? Saturday town hall will discuss idea
On Thursday, Wisconsin regulators approved a rate hike for We Energies that the utility says will cost the typical residential customer an extra $11 or $12 a month in electricity, and $5 a month in natural gas costs. Saturday morning, a previously-scheduled town hall meeting at the Washington Park Senior...
CBS 58
Waukesha kicks off holiday season with annual 'Night of Lights'
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The City of Waukesha kicked off the holiday festivities with its annual Night of Lights on Friday. After a hard year, community members gathered around to support one another for the beginning of the holiday season. "It brings our community together, closer, and we can...
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Fawn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 2 to introduce Fawn, today's CBS 58 Pet of the Week. Stacy Oatman from WHS introduced us all to Fawn, a two-month-old puppy looking for a forever home. Also, Oatman discussed the things families should consider before...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible. Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second...
We're Open: 'On Tap' inside the original Pabst Brewery
Inside the original Pabst Brewery, you'll find the restaurant bar On Tap. Keanan Kopplin is the general manager.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
CBS 58
Horizon West Condo owners in Waukesha remember building scare one year later
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Condo owners reunited today, exactly one year after police forced them to evacuate their Waukesha homes, for fear the building could collapse. Forty eight units are inside Horizon West Condos. The occupants recall feelings of uncertainty that cold night. Some elderly, some teens, home alone --now, with one common thread -- the heartbreak they just can't shake.
CBS 58
Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
Comments / 0