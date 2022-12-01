The cold front has left the building! As of 7:30 Saturday morning, we were in the upper 20s across the Milwaukee area. This after a midnight high at 50! The wind will stay brisk into the afternoon. The Wind Advisory goes until mid-morning. It'll feel like 10-15 degrees all day. But don't worry. A nice moderation in the temperature department starts on Sunday. Highs most of this coming week will be 35-40. A slight chance of wintry mix on Monday and perhaps late in the week.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO