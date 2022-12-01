ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Shocking & jarring. Good ways to describe Saturday's weather.

The cold front has left the building! As of 7:30 Saturday morning, we were in the upper 20s across the Milwaukee area. This after a midnight high at 50! The wind will stay brisk into the afternoon. The Wind Advisory goes until mid-morning. It'll feel like 10-15 degrees all day. But don't worry. A nice moderation in the temperature department starts on Sunday. Highs most of this coming week will be 35-40. A slight chance of wintry mix on Monday and perhaps late in the week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: The first weekend in December!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- December has arrived, and while Thanksgiving may be in the rear-view mirror, more holidays are on the horizon so there are plenty of fun events to take a look at this weekend. Joe Krauss with B93.3 joined CBS 58 on Friday, Dec. 2 to take a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin and Marquette volleyball will play at Fiserv Forum in 2023

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin volleyball will face off against Marquette at Fiserv Forum for the first time on Sept. 13, 2023. Both volleyball programs are currently ranked in the top 16 of the AVCA Coaches Poll. Wisconsin won the national championship in 2021. Tickets for the match will go...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Dec. 2-4

ALL WEEKEND | FREDERICKS MILLER’S PLANK ROAD BREWERY. Miller Brewing Company’s Holiday Lites drive up light display is back this Friday! Drive on over and tune in to 91.1 FM to enjoy the lights and music of the 5 minute show from the warmth of your car. 2....
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Waukesha kicks off holiday season with annual 'Night of Lights'

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The City of Waukesha kicked off the holiday festivities with its annual Night of Lights on Friday. After a hard year, community members gathered around to support one another for the beginning of the holiday season. "It brings our community together, closer, and we can...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Fawn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 2 to introduce Fawn, today's CBS 58 Pet of the Week. Stacy Oatman from WHS introduced us all to Fawn, a two-month-old puppy looking for a forever home. Also, Oatman discussed the things families should consider before...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible. Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat

WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Horizon West Condo owners in Waukesha remember building scare one year later

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Condo owners reunited today, exactly one year after police forced them to evacuate their Waukesha homes, for fear the building could collapse. Forty eight units are inside Horizon West Condos. The occupants recall feelings of uncertainty that cold night. Some elderly, some teens, home alone --now, with one common thread -- the heartbreak they just can't shake.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
MILWAUKEE, WI

