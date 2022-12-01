Read full article on original website
Vicky Graham
3d ago
Why does anyone think it's any of their business what is happening in a woman's private uterus? Seriously people! Mind your own business. Smart women and rich women will always get abortions! You can only force impoverished disenfranchised drug addicted women to carry unwanted pregnancies. Just mind your own business! Women will have babies when they are ready!
Related
usf.edu
Lawmakers tackle property insurance; DeSantis targets Florida prosecutor; the ‘cone of uncertainty'
Legislative leaders will soon begin a second special session to try to fix property insurance problems in Florida, which is a major concern for homeowners and policymakers. The special session to tackle property insurance issues is scheduled for Dec. 12-16. The issue is once again front and center after the devastation caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
Two Palm Beach County residents chosen for judicial appointments by DeSantis
Two Palm Beach County residents received judicial appointments on Friday from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Both were among seven picked by a local judicial nominating commission in October to fill two spots on the bench. The governor named John Parnofiello of Jupiter to the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court. He will fill the vacancy created when Justice Renatha Francis...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
usf.edu
Miami-Dade resident files legal challenge to block contentious wetlands boundary move
A controversial vote to move Miami-Dade County’s urban development boundary to make way for a warehouse logistics center about a mile from a mangrove preserve and Biscayne Bay is being challenged by a nearby homeowner. Nita Lewis, an associate chemistry professor at the University of Miami, filed a petition...
floridapolitics.com
Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’
He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
usf.edu
DeSantis proposes a bill that would restrict protests at the Florida Capitol
Citing a potential infringement of free-speech rights and other constitutional liberties, dozens of people gathered to challenge a rule proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration that would restrict the way protests can be conducted in Florida’s Capitol Complex. The state Department of Management Service's proposal, in part, seeks to...
Popular Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector
Twelve Violations For “The Office.” Mahi Mahi From Vietnam, Not Florida As Allegedly Stated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Atlantic Avenue restaurant “The Office” received twelve health code violation notices during its inspection on November 14th. The restaurant was never ordered to close. […]
WPBF News 25
Department of Justice announces arrest of South Florida men behind nationwide dark web drug ring
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — According to the Department of Justice, a group of South Florida residents are now behind bars after running a drug operation that had reached every part of the United States and more than 6,000 customers with help from the dark web. In a criminal...
For Florida Democrats, Orlando is the New Miami for Reliable Voter Support
Florida 2022 Gubernatorial Election results by county, with red representing a Republican county, and Blue representing DemocraticPhoto byNew South Politics. When it comes to reliable support from voters, Orlando has become the new Miami for Florida's Democratic Party. Not only do the Democrats have a sizable lead of more than 140,000 voters over Republicans in Orange County, (home of Orlando), but Republicans in the county are also outranked by independent voters.
KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested, This Time For DUI
Cellblock KP Gets One More Inmate. Nearly 20 Jailed This Year. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a few weeks, but another resident of the Kings Point senior living community in Delray Beach has been arrested, bringing the 2022 total of Kings Point […]
islandernews.com
Miami makes list of seven FL cities headed for possible housing crisis
Local realtors are dealing with challenges, like rising mortgage and property insurance rate hikes, and now comes news from a national research highlighting “alarming signs” that could lead to a housing crisis for certain cities in Florida. The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, pulls data from the Consumer Financial...
fiu.edu
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary of Administration Cheryl Campbell visits FIU
FIU hosted U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Assistant Secretary of Administration Cheryl Campbell on Dec. 1. Campbell is a top HHS official whose portfolio includes broad oversight in provisioning and managing the department’s human resources. She is passionate about reaching university students interested in a career of service, especially those from minority-serving institutions, as she noted during her visit.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Matthew Motisi, D.O., joins Baptist Health as an Orthopedic Surgeon
November 29, 2022 – Matthew Motisi, D.O., is an orthopedic surgeon at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Motisi to Baptist Health Orthopedic Care,” said Anthony Miniaci, M.D., deputy chief medical executive of Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. “His extensive orthopedic experience make him a valuable addition to our team.”
UPDATE: Man Found Shot On Glades Road In Boca Raton Is Broward Resident
Victim Had Just Left Boca West. Stopped Truck On Glades Road And Collapsed, Suffering From Gunshot. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found shot in the middle of the median on Glades Road near the Florida Turnpike Friday is a resident […]
southdadenewsleader.com
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava distributes new air conditioning units to public housing residents
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has announced the distribution of 1,700 new air conditioning systems to public housing. residents across Miami-Dade. Although air conditioning is not federally mandated for public housing developments, Miami-Dade County has made a multi-million-dollar investment to ensure the safety and comfort of public housing residents.
beckersasc.com
Florida optometrist to pay $8K after patient went blind
Terry Friedman, OD, of Kendall, Fla., has been ordered to pay $7,882 by the state's board of optometry after a patient he treated went blind, the Miami Herald reported Nov. 28. As part of the settlement, Dr. Friedman did not confirm or deny the allegations from the Florida Department of...
floridapolitics.com
Not so fast: Miami-Dade resident challenges development boundary expansion into protected land
Miami-Dade’s Mayor, staff and environmental groups recommended against moving the boundary to allow a warehouse megadevelopment. The County Commission OK’d the move anyway. The Miami-Dade Commission’s decision to allow construction of a warehouse complex in an area previously protected against commercial development faces a new challenge that could...
calleochonews.com
South Florida housing prices see double-digit growth
The past year has seen an alarming rise in South Florida housing prices, despite steady mortgage rates. It seems like South Florida's housing crisis isn't ending anytime soon. Even though mortgage interest rates were rising steadily, South Florida housing prices continued to soar by double digits in October. The most...
WSVN-TV
Broward County Public Schools amends 2022/2023 calendar due to time lost caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicle
(WSVN) - With hurricane season officially over, Broward County Public Schools will now utilize two previously scheduled early release days as make-up days to regain lost time caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The dates for these make-up days are Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 and Thursday, April 20. District’s schools...
Boca Raton drug dealer sentenced to 16 years in federal prison
Anton Peck of Boca Raton, sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, a moth co-conspirator from West Palm Beach sentenced.
