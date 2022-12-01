ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 1

Vicky Graham
3d ago

Why does anyone think it's any of their business what is happening in a woman's private uterus? Seriously people! Mind your own business. Smart women and rich women will always get abortions! You can only force impoverished disenfranchised drug addicted women to carry unwanted pregnancies. Just mind your own business! Women will have babies when they are ready!

Reply
2
Related
usf.edu

Lawmakers tackle property insurance; DeSantis targets Florida prosecutor; the ‘cone of uncertainty'

Legislative leaders will soon begin a second special session to try to fix property insurance problems in Florida, which is a major concern for homeowners and policymakers. The special session to tackle property insurance issues is scheduled for Dec. 12-16. The issue is once again front and center after the devastation caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Two Palm Beach County residents chosen for judicial appointments by DeSantis

Two Palm Beach County residents received judicial appointments on Friday from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Both were among seven picked by a local judicial nominating commission in October to fill two spots on the bench. The governor named John Parnofiello of Jupiter to the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court. He will fill the vacancy created when Justice Renatha Francis...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Miami-Dade resident files legal challenge to block contentious wetlands boundary move

A controversial vote to move Miami-Dade County’s urban development boundary to make way for a warehouse logistics center about a mile from a mangrove preserve and Biscayne Bay is being challenged by a nearby homeowner. Nita Lewis, an associate chemistry professor at the University of Miami, filed a petition...
floridapolitics.com

Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’

He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

DeSantis proposes a bill that would restrict protests at the Florida Capitol

Citing a potential infringement of free-speech rights and other constitutional liberties, dozens of people gathered to challenge a rule proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration that would restrict the way protests can be conducted in Florida’s Capitol Complex. The state Department of Management Service's proposal, in part, seeks to...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Popular Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector

Twelve Violations For “The Office.” Mahi Mahi From Vietnam, Not Florida As Allegedly Stated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Atlantic Avenue restaurant “The Office” received twelve health code violation notices during its inspection on November 14th. The restaurant was never ordered to close. […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Matt O'Hern

For Florida Democrats, Orlando is the New Miami for Reliable Voter Support

Florida 2022 Gubernatorial Election results by county, with red representing a Republican county, and Blue representing DemocraticPhoto byNew South Politics. When it comes to reliable support from voters, Orlando has become the new Miami for Florida's Democratic Party. Not only do the Democrats have a sizable lead of more than 140,000 voters over Republicans in Orange County, (home of Orlando), but Republicans in the county are also outranked by independent voters.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Miami makes list of seven FL cities headed for possible housing crisis

Local realtors are dealing with challenges, like rising mortgage and property insurance rate hikes, and now comes news from a national research highlighting “alarming signs” that could lead to a housing crisis for certain cities in Florida. The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, pulls data from the Consumer Financial...
MIAMI, FL
fiu.edu

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary of Administration Cheryl Campbell visits FIU

FIU hosted U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Assistant Secretary of Administration Cheryl Campbell on Dec. 1. Campbell is a top HHS official whose portfolio includes broad oversight in provisioning and managing the department’s human resources. She is passionate about reaching university students interested in a career of service, especially those from minority-serving institutions, as she noted during her visit.
MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Matthew Motisi, D.O., joins Baptist Health as an Orthopedic Surgeon

November 29, 2022 – Matthew Motisi, D.O., is an orthopedic surgeon at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Motisi to Baptist Health Orthopedic Care,” said Anthony Miniaci, M.D., deputy chief medical executive of Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. “His extensive orthopedic experience make him a valuable addition to our team.”
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava distributes new air conditioning units to public housing residents

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has announced the distribution of 1,700 new air conditioning systems to public housing. residents across Miami-Dade. Although air conditioning is not federally mandated for public housing developments, Miami-Dade County has made a multi-million-dollar investment to ensure the safety and comfort of public housing residents.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida optometrist to pay $8K after patient went blind

Terry Friedman, OD, of Kendall, Fla., has been ordered to pay $7,882 by the state's board of optometry after a patient he treated went blind, the Miami Herald reported Nov. 28. As part of the settlement, Dr. Friedman did not confirm or deny the allegations from the Florida Department of...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Not so fast: Miami-Dade resident challenges development boundary expansion into protected land

Miami-Dade’s Mayor, staff and environmental groups recommended against moving the boundary to allow a warehouse megadevelopment. The County Commission OK’d the move anyway. The Miami-Dade Commission’s decision to allow construction of a warehouse complex in an area previously protected against commercial development faces a new challenge that could...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
calleochonews.com

South Florida housing prices see double-digit growth

The past year has seen an alarming rise in South Florida housing prices, despite steady mortgage rates. It seems like South Florida's housing crisis isn't ending anytime soon. Even though mortgage interest rates were rising steadily, South Florida housing prices continued to soar by double digits in October. The most...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy