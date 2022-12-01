Not much is left to chance in an Ed Sheeran campaign these days, but his label deal actually sprang from a random encounter. Call it a tale of two Eds: Ed Howard, then head of A&R for Atlantic imprint Asylum Records, first met the superstar singer-songwriter at a 2010 Bruno Mars gig in London. They got chatting and Sheeran, who famously didn’t have his own place at the time, ended up crashing on Howard’s couch and playing him some of his songs.

