Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Atlantic U.K. Co-President Ed Howard on Ed Sheeran’s Rise From Couch Crasher to Global Superstar
Not much is left to chance in an Ed Sheeran campaign these days, but his label deal actually sprang from a random encounter. Call it a tale of two Eds: Ed Howard, then head of A&R for Atlantic imprint Asylum Records, first met the superstar singer-songwriter at a 2010 Bruno Mars gig in London. They got chatting and Sheeran, who famously didn’t have his own place at the time, ended up crashing on Howard’s couch and playing him some of his songs.
Kate Winslet Was ‘Impressed’ by Daughter Mia Threapleton’s Performance in Drama ‘I Am Ruth’
Appearing in London to promote the feature-length television drama “I Am Ruth” – in which Winslet and Threapleton recreate their relationship in a fictional setting– the British actor spoke of how aspects of life imitated art during a Q&A session. More from Variety. David Schwimmer, Sarah...
Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ Star, Dies at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor and recording artist who became a generational icon as one of the original human stars of “Sesame Street,” died Sunday. He was 90. McGrath’s death was confirmed by his family members through a post on his Facebook page: “The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”
