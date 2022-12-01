Read full article on original website
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 4
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East University Avenue: The road between South University Avenue and Willard Street will close to create a work zone to reconfigure a crane. This closure...
'Completely ruined': Historic bridge goes up in flames, collapses in Mid-Michigan [PHOTOS]
Authorities are investigating the cause of a raging fire that engulfed a wooden historic bridge in Mid Michigan and ultimately led to its collapse over the weekend
Arend Tree Farms serves up four generations of Christmas tree expertise
SYLVAN TOWNSHIP -- Sap, sawdust and the Christmas spirit are in the air on the border of Jackson County. Arend Tree Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned Christmas tree farm at 3512 Notten Road in Sylvan Township, started their season the day after Thanksgiving, and the first weekend of December is shaping up to be their busiest of the year.
New holiday artisan market lights up Ann Arbor’s Liberty Plaza
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Illuminated by holiday lights, visitors browsed through a variety of handcrafted artisan goods at Liberty Plaza Friday night. “I was so excited for this place, its beautiful.” said Jeb Booge, an artisan vendor who specializes in handmade candles. “There’s traffic through here all the time with restaurants all nearby.”.
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
Ann Arbor restaurant closing for rest of the year following head chef’s death
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The recent death of Bopjib head chef Luis Castillo is prompting the restaurant to close its doors for the rest of 2022. Castillo died on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, in a head-on crash in Plymouth Charter Township. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 a.m. that a driver was heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road.
See 7 cycling, walking pathway projects getting a boost from Washtenaw County parks
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Building a paved pathway for pedestrians and cyclists isn’t as easy as it sounds. “You’ve got vast roads, you’ve got steep ditches and then they might need a boardwalk. You’ve got utilities you need to contend with. So there are challenges that come with building a trail, and it’s kind of shocking how expensive it can be,” said Kira Macyda, principal park planner with the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission.
5 great places for hot chocolate in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Billowing winds and dropping temperatures are no match for the perfect cup of hot chocolate. Thankfully, Ann Arbor’s cafés have lots of options for the decadent drink.
fox2detroit.com
Woman hit and killed by recycling truck in Grosse Pointe Park
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Neighbors in a Grosse Pointe Park neighborhood are reeling after a tragic accident claimed the life of a 68-year-old when she was hit by a recycling truck Friday morning. Police were called around 11:15 a.m. on Friday to Somerset ave in Grosse Pointe...
The Oakland Press
Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall
Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
$1.44M conservation purchase sets up one of largest nature preserves in Ann Arbor area
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County’s extensive system of parks and nature preserves has grown by roughly 220 acres with a $1.44-million conservation purchase, creating what will become one of the largest publicly accessible sites in the Ann Arbor area. The county Parks and Recreation Commission closed on the...
Ann Arbor wants to have a circular economy. So what does that mean?
ANN ARBOR, MI — “Circular economy” isn’t exactly a household term yet, but Ann Arbor hopes to change that in its quest to become a greener city. It’s a core strategy of the city’s A2Zero carbon-neutrality plan, and it’s about keeping goods and materials in rotation and out of landfills by reusing, repairing, sharing, lending and otherwise finding ways to extend the useful life of items like appliances, bicycles, furniture, toys and clothes.
Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge serves island-inspired food
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new restaurant and cigar lounge is bringing a touch of paradise to the winter gloom of Ann Arbor. Although Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge is primarily focused on the guilty pleasures in its name, the spot also serves tapas-style eats that bring a splash of island-inspired sunshine to its menu.
I-94 closing in Jackson County for sign truss installation
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – I-94 will close again for construction in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing eastbound I-94 between Airport Road and U.S. 127/M-50/West Avenue at 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, for the placement of a sign truss, officials said. The highway is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. the same day.
Lost to time: These 6 University of Michigan student hangouts are gone but not forgotten
ANN ARBOR, MI - Drink a beer. Listen to some tunes. Light up a funky cigarette. University of Michigan students have been unwinding from the stress of college life for decades. Some of the popular student hangouts still exist today. For example, The Brown Jug, 1204 S. University Ave. in...
CP Holiday Train rolls through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is passing through Michigan Thursday night for the first time in three years.
Christmas wonderland helps C.S. Mott’s young patients celebrate the season
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Warm Christmas lights and festive piano music welcomed patients at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital Thursday for an event celebrating their medical journeys. Visitors at the Dec. 1 event had the opportunity to meet children featured in the hospital calendar, and receive an autograph. Children gathered to watch as the newly installed Christmas tree in the hospital lobby was lit up, and enjoyed hot chocolate and other sweets.
Ann Arbor proposes launching city’s own independent ambulance service
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are considering reallocating $500,000 in federal stimulus funds, shifting money from the police department to the fire department to help the city launch its own ambulance service. The proposal comes as the Ann Arbor Fire Department has spent recent months staffing an...
HometownLife.com
Hidden treasures at discounted prices fill this Livonia bin store each weekend
Looking for a sweet deal? Sam and Natalie Blonski have just the place for you. The Plymouth couple opened Honey Bins this fall in the former Dick Scott Freedom Powersports building on Plymouth Road west of Levan in Livonia. It's become a haven for those seeking items of all kinds at a heavily discounted rate.
