Ann Arbor, MI

MLive

See 7 cycling, walking pathway projects getting a boost from Washtenaw County parks

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Building a paved pathway for pedestrians and cyclists isn’t as easy as it sounds. “You’ve got vast roads, you’ve got steep ditches and then they might need a boardwalk. You’ve got utilities you need to contend with. So there are challenges that come with building a trail, and it’s kind of shocking how expensive it can be,” said Kira Macyda, principal park planner with the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall

Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
PONTIAC, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor wants to have a circular economy. So what does that mean?

ANN ARBOR, MI — “Circular economy” isn’t exactly a household term yet, but Ann Arbor hopes to change that in its quest to become a greener city. It’s a core strategy of the city’s A2Zero carbon-neutrality plan, and it’s about keeping goods and materials in rotation and out of landfills by reusing, repairing, sharing, lending and otherwise finding ways to extend the useful life of items like appliances, bicycles, furniture, toys and clothes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...
TOLEDO, OH
MLive

Christmas wonderland helps C.S. Mott’s young patients celebrate the season

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Warm Christmas lights and festive piano music welcomed patients at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital Thursday for an event celebrating their medical journeys. Visitors at the Dec. 1 event had the opportunity to meet children featured in the hospital calendar, and receive an autograph. Children gathered to watch as the newly installed Christmas tree in the hospital lobby was lit up, and enjoyed hot chocolate and other sweets.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
