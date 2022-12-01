Read full article on original website
Freedom Jaeger
3d ago
Well, parents come into play here ! Parents are responsible for their children’s actions and should be held to the costs !
Related
kfgo.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
willmarradio.com
Possible victims of RockSolid Construction being sought
(Alexandria, MN) -- The sheriff's office in Douglas County is asking possible additional victims to contact them, after a co-owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal was charged with swindling a man out of nearly 114-thousand dollars for a house and shed which was never built. Prosecutors allege Derek Fischer accepted the money, didn't start the project and blocked contact with the victim. Investigators say they've located another victim in Crow Wing County and believe there may be others in the state. They say Fischer uses sites like Facebook Marketplace to solicit business.
kmrskkok.com
STEVENS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE Drug Bust
On December 1, 2022, at approximately 11:09 a.m. the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the CEE-VI Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 107 East 1st Street in Morris, MN. Cory David Hennen and Paul Brent Kietzman were subsequently arrested for possession of controlled substances and unlawful possession of firearms.
willmarradio.com
Willmar police chief hoping for guidance from state if recreational cannabis becomes legal
(Willmar MN-) With momentum building toward the legalization of recreational cannabis in Minnesota, local law enforcement is wondering about how to test drivers for impairment. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says for alcohol, it's clear...a reading of .08 in a driver's blood stream is the thresh-hold for filing DUI charges. But at this time the only thing an officer can do is field test a pot smoker for impairment...
willmarradio.com
Renville rape suspect has court date Wednesday
(Olivia MN-) A man from Renville has a court date Wednesday (2:45) on charges accusing him of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. 23-year-old Jordan Frietag is charged with 6 counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and appears before Judge Laurence Stratton. Freitag is free on $75,000 conditional bail. Court records say Freitag sexually assaulted the girl at a residence in Danube July 24th, and 20-year-old Kelsey Jones of Willmar is accused of holding the victim down during the alleged attack. Jones is charged with 2 counts of Aiding and Abetting 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
willmarradio.com
Maternity and pediatric departments at CentraCare-Rice become locked units
(Willmar MN-) CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar says for the security of their youngest patients, the Women's & Children's department (OB/maternity/pediatrics) became a locked unit beginning Thursday. When visitors arrive to the unit on the 3rd floor of Rice Hospital, they will need to speak with a receptionist by picking up the phone outside of the locked double doors and identify themselves, along with the first and last name of the patient they are visiting. Visitors will also need to pick up the phone and notify the receptionist as they are exiting the unit. CentraCare thanks the public for doing their part to help keep patients safe.
myklgr.com
Kandiyohi County, City of Willmar receive state grant for childcare
Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar will be receiving a $200,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) to help grow the supply of affordable, quality childcare in southwestern Minnesota. Priority was given to communities in the state with a documented shortage of child care providers.
willmarradio.com
State approves grant to improve local child care situation
(Willmar MN-) Willmar and Kandiyohi County is getting a $200,000 state grant to help improve the local child care situation. Governor Tim Walz Thursday announced the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is awarding nearly $2.5 million to 17 child care organizations representing communities throughout Minnesota. This latest round of grant funding will help increase the supply of quality child care providers to support regional economic development. In a news release, Walz said “In every community across the state, we hear from families and small businesses that increasing access to affordable child care is the best way to support our work force, grow our economy, and foster economic prosperity. These grants reach communities across our state to help increase child care access and ensure families and our youngest Minnesotans receive the care and early education they deserve.”
kduz.com
No Agreement in Renville Co Murder Case
(KWLM/Olivia MN-) A settlement conference was held Monday for Renville County Murder suspect 19-year-old Deja Padilla of Montevideo. No agreement was reached, and another settlement conference is scheduled for February 6th. Padilla is charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 3rd Degree Controlled Substance Drug Sales. Officials believe Padilla sold a...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person dies in crash in western Minnesota
(Clarkfield, MN)--One person is reportedly dead following a crash in western Minnesota on Monday. The crash took place on US Hwy 59 at 280th Ave. near Clarkfield in Yellow Medicine County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Jean Miller, 69, of Clarkfield, was traveling northbound an US Highway 59, and a Pontiac Montana, driven by Sallianne Gottschall, 36, of Clarkfield, was traveling eastbound on 280th Ave. when the two vehicles collided.
willmarradio.com
Willmar City Council members not impressed with proposed sites for new city hall
(Willmar MN-) Members of the Willmar City Council Tuesday heard a presentation from an architect on potential sites for a city hall, a community center, or a combined facility. Potential sites for a new Willmar Community Center include Gesch Park on the corner of Olena Avenue and 12th Street Southeast, Lincoln Park north of Minnesota Avenue and east of Ninth Street Southeast, and a location near Lakeland Elementary that would be south of the school and north of Willmar Avenue Southeast.
Deadly Collision at Rural Minnesota Intersection
Clarkfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - A collision at a rural intersection in southwestern Minnesota Monday morning took the life of a 69-year-old woman. The State Patrol says Jean Margaret Miller from the town of Clarkfield was driving a minivan north on a two-lane highway when it collided with an SUV that was traveling east on a gravel road. The deadly crash was reported around 7:20 AM just north of Clarkfield, which is located about 10 miles southwest of Montevideo.
KEYC
Large amounts of drugs and cash seized during drug bust in Renville, Minn.
RENVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - On November 23, 2022, agents from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force, along with deputies and officers from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Renville Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a house on the 700 block of Main Street N. in Renville, MN.
willmarradio.com
Ridgewater College Machine Tool Program gets $18,000 donation
(Willmar MN-) Students in Ridgewater College’s Machine Tool Technology program will have increased financial support as they pursue careers in machining and manufacturing thanks to a Gene Haas Foundation grant of $18,000. The funds will provide scholarships and assistance for high-tech program needs. “Today’s demand for skilled CNC (Computer...
You Gotta See This Post About Todd County’s Amish Christmas Lights
Growing up in Long Prairie makes a person really familiar with the Amish community. There are about 2,000 Amish residents in Todd County, stores have hitching posts in the parking lot, and if you need farm fresh eggs, quilts, or lumber work done you went to the Amish. When I...
Inspiring coach, Trevor Solem, passes away at 37
GLENWOOD, Minn. — Editors Note: The above video originally aired March 31, 2022. A beloved football coach at the Minnewaska Area High School has passed away. Trevor Solem, an assistant football coach for M.A.H.S., died at his home on Friday, according to his obituary. He was 37-years-old. Solem, who...
willmarradio.com
Parts are hard to find for Willmar's wind turbines
(Willmar MN-) Willmar's two wind turbines are still about 6 years away from reaching what is considered the end of their useful life, and Willmar Municipal Utilities officials hope they will be able to keep them running up to that point. WMU General Manager John Harren says the problem is getting parts. The turbines were produced by the German company Dewind, which has since been sold and resold, and is currently in liquidation. Harren says so far, when there's been a breakdown, they've been able to locate parts on the internet...
KARE
Semi truck driver killed in western Minn. crash
GLENWOOD, Minn — The driver of semi truck was killed in a crash last week in western Minnesota. According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. The caller reported a semi vs. pickup truck crash on County...
knsiradio.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – You’ll want to hold onto your hat across central Minnesota on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 3:00 p.m. Friday to 3:00 a.m. Saturday in Benton, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County. Meteorologists say wind will come from the northwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.
willmarradio.com
Pay It Forward
From December 12 through 16 KWLM listeners will have a chance to win $100 for themselves and they will get to "Pay It Forward" by selecting one of five local charities that KWLM will donate $100 to in honor of the KWLM listener. The charities you may choose from are:
