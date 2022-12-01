Read full article on original website
Grand Blanc to host 4th annual Holiday Tree Lighting at Bicentennial Park
GRAND BLANC, MI -- Bicentennial Park in Grand Blanc will soon have its own lit Christmas tree. The city is hosting its 4th annual Holiday Tree Lighting from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. The free event will be located in the South Pavilion of Bicentennial Park. The Christmas tree will be lit at 8 p.m.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Custom Lake Fenton house has floor-to-ceiling fireplace
A cozy, custom Genesee County house with 80 feet of lake frontage is on the market. Built in 1999, the cedar and stone house is located at 12544 Cussewago Beach St. near Fenton and Butcher roads in Fenton Township. The house sits on Lake Fenton's eastern shore. The asking price...
Fenton Winery & Brewery opens ‘Dream Machine Distillery’ to expand options
FENTON, MI - Fenton Winery & Brewery is still adding new cool features after 15 years in business. Owners Ginny and Matt Sherrow recently announced the grand opening of “Dream Machine Distillery,” a taproom that features a new, small batch distillery and a breathtaking new cocktail bar serving innovative cocktails.
'Completely ruined': Historic bridge goes up in flames, collapses in Mid-Michigan [PHOTOS]
Authorities are investigating the cause of a raging fire that engulfed a wooden historic bridge in Mid Michigan and ultimately led to its collapse over the weekend
Grand Blanc hosts first Winterfest in Physicians Park
Grand Blanc, MI -- For the past 30 years, Matt Cooper has been turning chunks of ice into sculptures for events and food buffets. Cooper said he got into the art of ice sculpture while in culinary school. Now he and his business partner Rob Border use saws, sanders, chisels, rotary tools and blow torches to carve ice for Icon Ice, an ice sculpture business the two run. During the holidays, their business is at its busiest.
Up North Voice
‘Santa Train’ coming tomorrow!
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
Flint’s fastest Santas take to the streets for 5K
FLINT, MI -- For the past 13 years, Flint’s YMCA has held a 5K run and walk to kick-off the holiday season. Unlike a normal 5K where runners wear shorts and light clothing, however, runners in this 5K bundle up in five piece Santa outfits and march through downtown Flint.
Here are all the Flint mobile food pantries scheduled in December
FLINT, MI -- Flint mobile food pantries will fill the city’s cupboards on 11 of the remaining 29 days of December. In partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, food distribution began in February 2016 and continued every month since.
Kids do the shopping at one-day Santa Shoppe where everything is $15 or less
SAGINAW, MI — Kids are invited to the first-ever Santa Shoppe in the SVRC Marketplace building to buy gifts for their family and friends this holiday season. All items at this cash-only shop will be $15 or less, and “elves” will be available to assist young shoppers. Parents and guardians are welcome, too, said Rachel Caudy, general manager of the SVRC Marketplace and The BoardRoom restaurant.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Come try this tasty item at Twisted Burger Diner
FLINT TWP., MI - While there are plenty of burger options in the Flint-area, Twisted Burger Diner has become one of the more popular choices for people. Located at 3142 Miller Road in Flint Township, the diner launched over two years ago and is known for its burgers nestled inside a pretzel bun.
Bay City to discuss Independence Bridge lease at next commission meeting
BAY CITY, MI - The Bay City Commission will look at six documents that, if approved, would finalize the lease for the Independence Bridge to a private company. On Monday, Dec. 5 the Bay City Commission will be discussing during the regular meeting whether or not to approve the lease for the Independence Bridge as well as other documents regarding the relationship between the city and United Bridge Partners.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Freshly-baked honey nut croissants from Iron Dragon Pastries
SAGINAW, MI — Start your morning with a hot cup of coffee and a sweet and flaky honey nut croissant from Iron Dragon Pastries, a new shop offering freshly-baked croissants, pies, cookies and salads in downtown Saginaw. Iron Dragon, which opened in early November inside the SVRC Marketplace, 203...
Catholic Charities opens their warming center season with blessing and meal
Flint, MI -- Thirteen years ago, Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties CEO Vicky Schultz helped to open up the organization’s warming center at the site of the old St. Michaels Catholic School. Now, as Schultz enters her last month as CEO of the organization, she has gotten...
abc12.com
MDOT studying traffic relief for busy Birch Run commercial area
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - M-83 in Birch Run often is choked with traffic and the Michigan Department of Transportation is looking at solutions. MDOT is planning a community meeting on Dec. 14 to study a variety of traffic relief measures for the busy I-75 interchange and commercial corridor. The meeting is part of a year-long study to develop potential plans.
Walli Family Makes Statement After Iconic Burton Walli’s Demolished
Walli's Restaurant in Burton, Michigan has been a landmark location since 1972. The Walli family sold the business roughly eight years ago, along with the popular Walli name. Fast forward to 2022, the now iconic building has been demolished and a member of the Walli family took to social media recently to set the record straight about the family's involvement with the restaurant after the sale. The message was shared via a second party on the Burton City Chat Facebook page,
City pays woman in lawsuit over marking tires for illegal parking
Bay City, Mich., is set to pay a woman $1,000 after marking her tires with chalk. A settlement was recently reached with the city’s Downtown Development Authority.
Piece of USS Arizona makes its way to Saginaw ahead of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s American Legion Jastrzremski-Lelo Post 439 has procured a rare artifact from the USS Arizona just ahead of the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. American Legion Post 439 is named after Edwin Charles Jastrzemski of Saginaw, seaman first class, U.S. Navy, who...
20+ Good Eats: Genesee County, MI Restaurant Bucket List
We're all guilty of finding a favorite, regular restaurant or bar to frequent around the greater Flint area and never remembering to try other places that have been in our communities for decades or just opened. Where are the best places to eat in Genesee County, MI?. It turns out,...
abc12.com
Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration. “I think people want...
Facing a non-emergency situation in downtown Flint? UM-Flint can help.
FLINT, MI – The University of Michigan-Flint Department of Public Safety began phasing into its expanded patrols in downtown Flint this week by announcing it plans to avail its officers to a series of non-emergency calls in the area. Chief Ray Hall said anyone who finds themselves in the...
