The Flint Journal

Grand Blanc hosts first Winterfest in Physicians Park

Grand Blanc, MI -- For the past 30 years, Matt Cooper has been turning chunks of ice into sculptures for events and food buffets. Cooper said he got into the art of ice sculpture while in culinary school. Now he and his business partner Rob Border use saws, sanders, chisels, rotary tools and blow torches to carve ice for Icon Ice, an ice sculpture business the two run. During the holidays, their business is at its busiest.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Up North Voice

‘Santa Train’ coming tomorrow!

NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
STANDISH, MI
MLive

Flint’s fastest Santas take to the streets for 5K

FLINT, MI -- For the past 13 years, Flint’s YMCA has held a 5K run and walk to kick-off the holiday season. Unlike a normal 5K where runners wear shorts and light clothing, however, runners in this 5K bundle up in five piece Santa outfits and march through downtown Flint.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Here are all the Flint mobile food pantries scheduled in December

FLINT, MI -- Flint mobile food pantries will fill the city’s cupboards on 11 of the remaining 29 days of December. In partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, food distribution began in February 2016 and continued every month since.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Kids do the shopping at one-day Santa Shoppe where everything is $15 or less

SAGINAW, MI — Kids are invited to the first-ever Santa Shoppe in the SVRC Marketplace building to buy gifts for their family and friends this holiday season. All items at this cash-only shop will be $15 or less, and “elves” will be available to assist young shoppers. Parents and guardians are welcome, too, said Rachel Caudy, general manager of the SVRC Marketplace and The BoardRoom restaurant.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City to discuss Independence Bridge lease at next commission meeting

BAY CITY, MI - The Bay City Commission will look at six documents that, if approved, would finalize the lease for the Independence Bridge to a private company. On Monday, Dec. 5 the Bay City Commission will be discussing during the regular meeting whether or not to approve the lease for the Independence Bridge as well as other documents regarding the relationship between the city and United Bridge Partners.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

MDOT studying traffic relief for busy Birch Run commercial area

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - M-83 in Birch Run often is choked with traffic and the Michigan Department of Transportation is looking at solutions. MDOT is planning a community meeting on Dec. 14 to study a variety of traffic relief measures for the busy I-75 interchange and commercial corridor. The meeting is part of a year-long study to develop potential plans.
BIRCH RUN, MI
Cars 108

Walli Family Makes Statement After Iconic Burton Walli’s Demolished

Walli's Restaurant in Burton, Michigan has been a landmark location since 1972. The Walli family sold the business roughly eight years ago, along with the popular Walli name. Fast forward to 2022, the now iconic building has been demolished and a member of the Walli family took to social media recently to set the record straight about the family's involvement with the restaurant after the sale. The message was shared via a second party on the Burton City Chat Facebook page,
BURTON, MI
abc12.com

Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration. “I think people want...
FLINT, MI
MLive

MLive

