JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa Claus brought all kinds of gifts to Jackson today. In the season of giving, organizers wanted to show how close the people in the community are. “We’ve been through a lot in the last two years, and just anything we can do to try to, especially with our kids, try to bring some type of resemblance of joy and anticipation and just come together as a community,” Jackson Woman’s Club President Lauren Bates said.

JACKSON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO