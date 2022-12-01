Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Downtown Christmas held in Eastern Ky. town devastated by July flood
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa Claus brought all kinds of gifts to Jackson today. In the season of giving, organizers wanted to show how close the people in the community are. “We’ve been through a lot in the last two years, and just anything we can do to try to, especially with our kids, try to bring some type of resemblance of joy and anticipation and just come together as a community,” Jackson Woman’s Club President Lauren Bates said.
WKYT 27
Laurel County murder suspect arrested, charged
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search for a murder suspect in Laurel County has ended. On Friday, investigators said that 56-year-old Bailey Smith shot and killed a man on Old Crab Orchard Road in London. They said that the shooting started after a dispute between Smith and the victim. He fled the scene and was reported as armed and dangerous.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office looking for murder suspect
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff’s deputies in one Southern Kentucky county are on the lookout for a man they say murdered another man Friday afternoon. Laurel County deputies are searching for 56-year-old Bailey Smith from East Bernstadt. Deputies say an argument between Smith and another man led to...
wymt.com
Corbin Police investigating following shoplifting incident at department store
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are investigating following an incident at a JCPenny store. The Corbin Police Department posted about the case on its Facebook page Thursday night. Officials made the post to clear up confusion after their office received several phone calls asking...
WYSH AM 1380
TDOT: Line work on I-75 could cause temporary rolling roadblocks
TDOT cautions drivers who will be traveling through Campbell County on I-75 North AND South between Mile Marker 157 and Kentucky State Line that, on Saturday, December 3rd to be alert for a possible series of temporary rolling roadblocks between the hours of 7 and 11 am as utility crews perform overhead line work.
lakercountry.com
Letcher County man found dead after incident at stockyards
A Letcher County man was found deceased early Thursday morning following an incident at the Russell County Stockyards. According to the Russell County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Gerald Raymond Johnson was pronounced deceased by Russell County Coroner Mark Coots at approximately 1:10 a.m. Thursday. Johnson was a truck driver for...
wvlt.tv
Investigators searching for missing Morristown man
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators announced they are searching for Doyel Cockrell, who has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 7. Cockrell was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, according to MPD officials. “Cockrell is not wanted for a crime; police and...
London man, 56, arrested after death of older brother, suspected murder weapon recovered
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged murder that occurred on Friday.
etxview.com
Christmas in Jefferson County in 1886
Some readers, particularly those in Jefferson County, may be interested in Christmas events which occurred in Dandridge and White Pine many years ago. In both instances, the activities in those times were common for the holiday season, and at times were done in Cocke County, too. The first event was...
wymt.com
WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook...
1450wlaf.com
Wreck near Charley’s Pizza injures one, snarls traffic
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A two car wreck in front of Charley’s Pizza snarled afternoon traffic a little after 2pm Friday. One person was injured. Traffic was backed up for a good distance on the Jacksboro bound side of the four lane. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/02/2022-2:30PM)
1450wlaf.com
Jacksboro woman airlifted to Knoxville hospital after deer strikes car
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A deer struck a car in Caryville Wednesday morning, sending a Jacksboro woman to UT Medical Center by helicopter. See a related story HERE. According to Caryville Police Chief Freddie Stagnolia, a female from Jacksboro was traveling east on Highway 25W around 8:15 Wednesday morning when her vehicle was struck by a deer around Elkins Road. The deer went inside the vehicle, according to Stagnolia, who said the driver went off the road into the wood line near Dog Creek Road.
adairvoice.com
Female inmates – one from Adair – escape in Casey County
Two female inmates have escaped from the Casey County Jail. One of the females is from Adair County and the other is from Bell County, according to Adair County Constable Jason Rector. They escaped early this morning (around 3 a.m.) and were last seen in jail clothes. Casey County schools...
wymt.com
EKY sheriff’s office warning folks about phone scam involving court costs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies want you to know if someone calls you claiming they are from the sheriff’s office in one county requesting money for court costs that it is a scam. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office put out the alert for potential victims on its Facebook page...
1450wlaf.com
Jacksboro woman in critical, but stable condition after Wed. wreck
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A Jacksboro woman is in critical, but stable condition after her vehicle was struck by a deer on Wednesday morning on the four lane near Elkins Road. As of 6 pm on Dec. 1, University of Tennessee Medical Center officials listed Doris Owens in “critical, but stable condition.”
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Charged with Assault, Woman Sent to Trauma Center
A man from Laurel County is now facing charges following an assault on a woman and endangering several children. 26 year old Travis Austin Hall on Sunday morning surrendered to Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies. According to police, Hall was involved in an incident that occurred outside of London, just...
wymt.com
Active weather pattern returns, rounds of rain likely through the week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A soggy week is on tap across the region. Be sure to download the WYMT First Alert Weather app and stay weather aware. Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because rain chances are right around the corner. We stay dry and partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will be chilly. Overnight lows fall into the upper-20s.
wcyb.com
UPDATE: Missing teenage girl found
WISE, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Chloe Hudson has been found safe. The Wise County Sheriff's Office is asking for help with finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Chloe Hudson was last seen in Pound on November 22. She is 5-foot-10 and has black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information...
wymt.com
Suspect in assault case that sends victim to trauma center, puts children in danger, surrenders to police
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing serious charges after an incident that left one woman with serious injuries and could have hurt several children. On Sunday morning, Travis Austin Hall, 26, of East Bernstadt, surrendered to deputies at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. Police...
Hamblen County Sheriff's Office warns residents of phone scams
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — If you're getting calls from the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office asking for money—it's a scam, according to Sheriff Chad Mullins. "This time of year when scammers are working overtime, often identifying themselves as employees or representatives of law enforcement, the public needs to know that these calls are by no means legitimate," Mullins said.
Comments / 0