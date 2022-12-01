Wrestling preview: Chris Winkelman takes reins of Fort Atkinson's program

For the first time in over a decade, a new coach will guide the Blackhawks’ wrestling program.

Longtime head coach Ryan Gerber resigned last summer after 11 years as head coach and 19 years with the program to take an Associate Principal and Athletic Director position at Beaver Dam High School. Chris Winkelman, who has been overseeing the youth program in Fort, is the new head coach and is looking forward to leading a program in a sport he’s gained a renewed passion for.

“I started with wrestling as a kindergartner in Watertown,” Winkelman said. “I wrestled up through their program with a few different coaches but didn’t wrestle in college. I got out of the sport for 20 years. About four years ago, I took over the youth program in Fort and found a passion for it again. I’ve had some really good support from wrestlers’ parents and the school district.”

Fort returns three wrestlers who competed at sectionals a season ago. Senior Aiden Worden, a four-year wrestler who returns at 160 pounds, went 36-11 a season ago and placed fourth at sectionals.

“Aiden came up through the youth program and is a very athletically gifted kid,” Winkelman said.

Senior Louden Goutcher (145) also placed fourth at sectionals last year, finishing the season 24-15.

“Louden wrestles year-round and trains at Team Nazar in Madison,” Winkelman said.

Senior Noah Horwath (126) went 28-22 last year, placing fourth at sectionals.

Sophomore Rayhan Lopez (152) and junior Robert Wildenauer (132) are returnees poised for successful seasons while freshman Caleb Horwath (106) is one of the program’s freshmen to keep an eye on.

This season will mark the second time the WIAA has held a Girls State Wrestling Championship. Fort’s team has two female wrestlers this year in junior Gracyn Heine (145), who wrestled two years ago and Winkelman complemented for being rock solid on the mat, and junior Kianna Mitchell, who is new to the sport. These two athletes will wrestle regularly in the traditional boys competitions in addition to competing at three girls-only competitions with their eyes set on reaching the state meet, which is slated for January.

Wrestling in the Badger East Conference against the likes of Milton and Stoughton is a daunting task. Winkelman hopes Fort can finish in the top five of the league standings.

“Milton and Stoughton are always tough,” Winkelman said. “Fort Atkinson isn’t slated to be in the top five this year in some of the preseason rankings I’ve seen. We’d like to shoot for top five.

“We’re slated as the underdog. We want kids to come out and do their best. The focus this week is Waunakee since we have a road dual with them on Friday. We’ve been gearing our practices toward their wrestling style and how to compete with them.

“The second half of the season is going to be tough. We’ll take our wins as we can get them and push through.”