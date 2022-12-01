A London tattoo studio removal studio is offering free removal of Kanye West tattoos as the artist continues to openly promote antisemitism and praise Adolf Hitler. NAAMA, a London-based tattoo removal studio, announced it would be offering the free removal in an Instagram post on November 15. In October, West went on an antisemitic tirade on social media and donned a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt, which triggered businesses like Adidas and Balenciaga to end their partnerships with the rapper and designer. The comments followed West's yearslong public lurch toward the far right, including praise for Donald Trump, a longtime obsession with Hitler, and calling slavery a "choice" in interviews.

13 HOURS AGO