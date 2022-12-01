Read full article on original website
Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes
'Harry & Meghan' hits Netflix on Thursday, and could end the royals’ “never complain, never explain” policy for good.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Albany Herald
Netflix Keeps Making a Huge Mistake (Disney Doesn't)
Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report thinks it has a pricing problem. The streaming giant has seen subscriber growth stall and its plan to fix that involves launching cheaper, ad-supported tiers.
Albany Herald
‘Slow Horses’ Star Gary Oldman Previews Season 2’s Cat-and-Mouse Case
Have no fear: Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), who leads the division of disgraced British intelligence agents at the center of the espionage drama, Slow Horses, is as defiant, grumpy, and flatulent in Season 2 as he was in the first. He’s also still brilliantly intuitive, which comes in handy as...
These ‘Love Island’ Season 3 Couples Are Still Together in 2022
It's been more than a year since 'Love Island USA' Season 3 aired. Which couples from the 2021 iteration of the reality show are still together?
Albany Herald
‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Trailer Brings Scott, Allison & Monsters Back to Beacon Hills (VIDEO)
In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a now-adult werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) is battling what may be his biggest foe yet. But he’ll have the help of old friends — and he’ll need it, with what’s coming — as fans can see in a new trailer for the Paramount+ movie, which continues the plot of MTV’s 2011 series Teen Wolf. Watch the video above.
Albany Herald
This tattoo removal studio will laser off your Kanye West tattoo for free
A London tattoo studio removal studio is offering free removal of Kanye West tattoos as the artist continues to openly promote antisemitism and praise Adolf Hitler. NAAMA, a London-based tattoo removal studio, announced it would be offering the free removal in an Instagram post on November 15. In October, West went on an antisemitic tirade on social media and donned a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt, which triggered businesses like Adidas and Balenciaga to end their partnerships with the rapper and designer. The comments followed West's yearslong public lurch toward the far right, including praise for Donald Trump, a longtime obsession with Hitler, and calling slavery a "choice" in interviews.
Albany Herald
George Clooney has a simple strategy for being a star in the age of social media
George Clooney has a surefire way for staying out of trouble as a public figure in the age of social media: stay off of it. In a profile for the Washington Post published on Friday, the Oscar-winning actor said he manages to avoid too much exposure to today's 24/7 media cycle by not engaging on those platforms, which he acknowledges would be problematic "if I have three drinks at night."
Albany Herald
Get Ready for Midseason TV With Our 2023 Schedule, Including the ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW Lineups
ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW have unveiled their midseason plans for new and returning series, so check the listings and mark your calendars so you don’t miss any of your favorites, or the highly anticipated new shows yet to come. Note: All Times are ET. New Shows...
Albany Herald
Upside-Down Pineapple Meaning: Its Hidden Message Revealed
If you see an upside-down pineapple symbol on someone's phone case, tote bag or car, you may think it's just a cute trend. But in actuality, it holds a deeper meaning—one that many TikTok users are posting about lately! It leaves many wondering, "What is an upside-down pineapple's meaning?"
