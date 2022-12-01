Read full article on original website
akronjewishnews.com
JCBA annual campaign underway with Major Gift Reception
The Jewish Community Board of Akron kicked off its annual campaign with a Major Gift Reception for major donors Nov. 3, featuring basketball player Romeo Travis. Hosted by Janet and David Minc, the event was held at the Drs. Nicholas and Dorothy Cummings Center for the History of Psychology at The University of Akron as about 50 attendees mingled, listened to speeches, enjoyed live music and explored the museum’s exhibits.
Why Glenville HS is closed Thursday
Glenville High School in Cleveland is closed Thursday.
akronjewishnews.com
Shaw JCC programming for December
The Shaw Jewish Community Center at 750 White Pond Drive in Akron will offer the following events and programs in December:. • A Euchre league for senior adults will be held every Wednesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the JCC for JCC members. No RSVP required. For more information, call 330-835-0027.
Yahoo Sports
Chuck Kyle turns to Browns as his legacy hovers over 50th anniversary of OHSAA football finals
Chuck Kyle − venerable, benevolent, wise − approached the end of his coaching run half seeming like Father Christmas. Except, his voice lacks man of myth boom. Also, there was no way of delivering to his people, in perpetuity, the gift of an Ohio football championship. There were...
clevelandurbannews.com
Cleveland's public school district closes Glenville High School due to teacher absences, a rare kind of thing in public education.....What is going on?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials abruptly closed Glenville High School Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 “because of staff absences.”. CMSD big wigs confirmed the closing action across their social media platforms Thursday morning, including on Facebook. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD added, though district...
Glenville football team makes history as HS state championships wrap
It all came down to this.
WILX-TV
Buffalo Rallies to Down Akron
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Buffalo Bulls rallied from a 9-0 first quarter deficit to nip the Akron Zips Friday afternoon 23-22 and become bowl eligible with a 6-6 season record. The game was a makeup after heavy snow caused a postponement in western New York two weeks ago. Akron finishes 2-10. Buffalo’s win makes it even more unlikely Michigan State will land a bowl bid Sunday at 5-7 since fewer non six win openings are now available.
Watch: Glenville Tarblooders leave for Canton, hopeful for first state title
The high school football state championship weekend continues as Glenville High School Tarblooders departed for Canton Friday afternoon.
Glenville’s OHSAA football title achieves top goal to ‘Win states and make the city happy’
CANTON, Ohio -- Cleveland’s city schools have an incredibly rich winning tradition. Since its creation in 1904 Cleveland’s Senate Athletic League schools have won 156 state championships. From basketball and track and field to wrestling, baseball and even gymnastics, Cleveland’s city schools have won hardware in almost every...
spectrumnews1.com
Brothers hope to continue family legacy with football championship win
CANTON, Ohio — Being a younger sibling can sometimes be tough, especially when your older brother has a state football championship ring. But a pair of seniors on the Warren John F. Kennedy High School team are hoping to live up to their family’s legacy by winning a title of their own.
wksu.org
Akron teachers union blasts superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack for '48 hours of chaos'
The Akron Education Association blasted the leadership of Akron Public Schools Superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack, calling a series of incidents earlier this week “48 hours of chaos.”. Pat Shipe, president of the teachers union, said that chaos included a student fight that brought 14 Akron Police cruisers to Ellet Community...
Barbershop owner opposes House bill, worries it will send unprepared barbers into workforce
New legislation in the Ohio Statehouse could allow barber college students to graduate in roughly half the time as current practice, but one Cleveland barbershop owner strongly opposes the new bill.
cleveland19.com
3 thieves steal more than a dozen coats from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said two men and one woman stole more than a dozen coats from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store. The theft happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the store located in the 400 block of Howe Ave. The store manager told police, the...
akronjewishnews.com
Firefighters working to extinguish Kent mill fire
The former Star of the West Milling Co. facility in Kent was burning as of 1:35 p.m. Dec. 2 in downtown Kent, as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire after an explosion occurred. There were no injuries and the building was vacant, local media reported. The city of Kent put...
Beachwood Councilman Burkons files claim against city for release of anonymous emails
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Councilman Mike Burkons has filed a claim against Beachwood in Ohio Court of Claims because the city denied his public records request seeking anonymous emails that were critical of police department leadership. The emails led City Council, on Nov. 21, to pass legislation to hire the...
Glenville vs. Cincinnati Wyoming: OHSAA football Division IV state championship live scores, updates and highlights
St. Ed’s Eagles become back-to-back Division 1 state champs
St. Ed's beat Springfield in the Division 1 state football championship game in a rematch of last year's battle for the title.
