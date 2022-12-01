ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

akronjewishnews.com

JCBA annual campaign underway with Major Gift Reception

The Jewish Community Board of Akron kicked off its annual campaign with a Major Gift Reception for major donors Nov. 3, featuring basketball player Romeo Travis. Hosted by Janet and David Minc, the event was held at the Drs. Nicholas and Dorothy Cummings Center for the History of Psychology at The University of Akron as about 50 attendees mingled, listened to speeches, enjoyed live music and explored the museum’s exhibits.
akronjewishnews.com

Shaw JCC programming for December

The Shaw Jewish Community Center at 750 White Pond Drive in Akron will offer the following events and programs in December:. • A Euchre league for senior adults will be held every Wednesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the JCC for JCC members. No RSVP required. For more information, call 330-835-0027.
clevelandurbannews.com

Cleveland's public school district closes Glenville High School due to teacher absences, a rare kind of thing in public education.....What is going on?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials abruptly closed Glenville High School Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 “because of staff absences.”. CMSD big wigs confirmed the closing action across their social media platforms Thursday morning, including on Facebook. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD added, though district...
WILX-TV

Buffalo Rallies to Down Akron

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Buffalo Bulls rallied from a 9-0 first quarter deficit to nip the Akron Zips Friday afternoon 23-22 and become bowl eligible with a 6-6 season record. The game was a makeup after heavy snow caused a postponement in western New York two weeks ago. Akron finishes 2-10. Buffalo’s win makes it even more unlikely Michigan State will land a bowl bid Sunday at 5-7 since fewer non six win openings are now available.
spectrumnews1.com

Brothers hope to continue family legacy with football championship win

CANTON, Ohio — Being a younger sibling can sometimes be tough, especially when your older brother has a state football championship ring. But a pair of seniors on the Warren John F. Kennedy High School team are hoping to live up to their family’s legacy by winning a title of their own.
akronjewishnews.com

Firefighters working to extinguish Kent mill fire

The former Star of the West Milling Co. facility in Kent was burning as of 1:35 p.m. Dec. 2 in downtown Kent, as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire after an explosion occurred. There were no injuries and the building was vacant, local media reported. The city of Kent put...
