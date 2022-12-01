LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Buffalo Bulls rallied from a 9-0 first quarter deficit to nip the Akron Zips Friday afternoon 23-22 and become bowl eligible with a 6-6 season record. The game was a makeup after heavy snow caused a postponement in western New York two weeks ago. Akron finishes 2-10. Buffalo’s win makes it even more unlikely Michigan State will land a bowl bid Sunday at 5-7 since fewer non six win openings are now available.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO