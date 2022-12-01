Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Look Inside The Catacombs of This Long Forgotten Hospital
While it was once a booming city, the city of Detroit, isn't all what it once was. In fact, you may find more hollow buildings than you would have 100 years ago. A find on TikTok shows that to be the case, as an explorer takes an exploration inside the catacombs of an old Detroit Hospital.
Abandoned Southwestern High School: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Detroit's Southwestern High School had a good run...but a good run is never long enough. The school was built in 1921 at a cost of six hundred...
Detroit was the First City in the World to Get Phone Numbers
The city of Detroit had many firsts, but this one changed the world fast. The history of the telephone is surprisingly complicated. We know for sure that in 1876 Alexander Graham Bell got the first U.S. patent for the telephone. However, it appears that the first phone was actually created by Italian inventor Antonio Meucci in 1849.
5 Years Ago: Attempts to Implode the Pontiac Silverdome Fail
On December 3, 2017, crews were set to demolish the former home of the Detroit Lions after high maintenance costs forced the stadium to fall into disrepair and it was eventually abandoned. However, the dramatic explosion did not go according to plan!. In 2017, the Detroit Free Press reported that...
You Could Own This 4-Bedroom Detroit Home For Just $250,000
As the Morningside neighborhood on the Eastside of Detroit goes through renovations, the area has become more desirable, meaning the housing market in this area is rising as well. This four-bedroom home has a beautiful exterior, amazing interior, and other amenities to make every dollar worth it. Roland Walker, better...
Inside the Abandoned Ford Plant and the Search for Henry Ford’s Old Office: Highland Park, Michigan
This is where the moving automobile assembly line was created. On January 1, 1910, the Ford Highland Park Plant was open for business, located at the corner of Woodward and Manchester. The land previously was home to the Highland Park Hotel and a racetrack. The factory came to be known...
Look Inside This Massive Abandoned Movie Theater In Detroit
While the location has only been sitting abandoned now for two years, you probably wouldn't guess that based on the condition of the theater. The inside too is something that you won't see much of at a majority of the theaters you attend. Astounding Abandoned Detroit Movie. When it was...
Enjoy An Overnight Stay In A Michigan Cozy Container – Here’s How
Bridge Street Exchange, in Fenton, Michigan store is giving you the opportunity to enjoy a pure Michigan getaway. One lucky person will win an overnight stay at the Cozy Container in Brandon Township and over $1000 in Stormy Kromer gear. From now until December 22nd, guests at Bridge Street Exchange can earn tickets for the drawing that will determine a winner. Every purchase at BSE gets you in the running for this super unique experience.
Hey Detroit! You Could Be An Extra In Beverly Hills: Axel Foley
For the next week from Sunday, November 27th to Friday, December 2nd, the cameras will be in Detroit to film scenes for the fourth chapter of the "Beverly Hills Cop" series. This is the first time a film will be added to the series since 1994. The sequences will be...
What College Football Playoff Expansion Means for Michigan Programs
College football got better Wednesday night. When the Rose Bowl agreed to terms on the upcoming College Football Playoff expansion, it allowed the committee to proceed with the change to a 12-team format beginning in 2024. This is a massive change for college football and one (among many) that I've...
ABOUT
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
