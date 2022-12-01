Read full article on original website
Mexico invites U.S. trade team to third round of energy consultations
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s Economy Ministry has invited U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s team to hold third round of energy consultations in the coming days in Mexico City, according to an economy ministry statement published Thursday. Mexico’s Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro met on Thursday with U.S....
Take Five: Ready for that Santa rally?
(Reuters) – Swiss lender Credit Suisse faces a litmus test over its rights issue, just one several trials markets must work through between now and year-end even if some are already gearing up for festive cheer. U.S. data will provide a reality check on the shifting nature of inflation...
OPEC+ will keep oil policy unchanged in review talks – sources
LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) – OPEC+ will likely stick to its oil output targets when it meets on Sunday, five OPEC+ sources said on Saturday, a day after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
French minister hails U.S. talks as ‘turning point’ to avert trade war
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden have resulted in a “major breakthrough” to avert a “subsidies race” between the two sides of the Atlantic, France’s finance minister said on Friday. Macron took advantage of his state...
U.S., EU to address Inflation Reduction Act fears constructively -draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The United States and the European Union will seek to tackle EU concerns about a new U.S. green energy subsidy package in a constructive way, officials from both sides are due to say at a meeting next week, a draft joint statement shows. The 27-country bloc...
Brazil’s Lula mulls U.S. trip before inauguration
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday he might travel to the United States before his inauguration on Jan. 1 to meet with President Joe Biden. “If I do travel it will be after my certification on Dec. 12,” Lula told reporters in...
Brazil’s Lula needs minimum $29 billion waiver from spending cap to meet campaign promises, says aide
BRASILIA (Reuters) – The transitional government of Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hopes to obtain Congress approval for a minimum 150 billion reais ($29 billion) waiver from the constitutional spending cap in order to be able to meet campaign promises, said on Friday congressman Reginaldo Lopes.
White House welcomes EU progress on Russian oil price cap
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Friday welcomed news that the European Union was “coming together” on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, and said it remained convinced that the deal should help limit Russian revenues. Poland on Friday said it had agreed to...
Analysis-Ghana overhaul a test for $1 billion World Bank-backed debt
LONDON (Reuters) – Ghana’s debt restructuring plans are set to test a $400 million World Bank guarantee which was designed to provide extra security if the West African country failed to pay. Like other smaller, riskier emerging market countries including Sri Lanka and Zambia, Ghana faces a debt...
Zelenskiy’s chief of staff: Price cap on Russian oil should be lowered to $30 a barrel
KYIV (Reuters) – The price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil agreed to by the Group of Seven nations and Australia on Friday should be lowered to $30 per barrel to hit Russia’s economy harder, a senior Ukrainian presidential aide said on Saturday. “This was everything that was...
Ukrainian embassy in Madrid receives ‘bloody package’
MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish police have cordoned off the area surrounding the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid after it received a “bloody package” similar to the ones sent to other embassies abroad, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Friday. This comes after a spate of six letter bombs targeted high-profile...
Free-speech group Article 19 says Mexico members have been threatened
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – International free-speech organization Article 19 on Thursday said some of its Mexican members had received death threats and were subjected to thefts and spying during 2022, the deadliest year on record for journalists in the country. Leopoldo Maldonado, Article 19’s Mexico and Central America director,...
Lebanese cabinet to meet after long hiatus, financial reforms not on agenda
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s caretaker government will hold its first session in more than six months next week but the agenda, seen by Reuters, omits any mention of possible steps towards fulfilling reforms required for an IMF deal to ease the country’s financial crisis. Lebanon, long hobbled...
Explainer-India G20 presidency 2023: what does it mean and what can we expect
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India began its year-long presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) this week, taking over from Indonesia at a time of geopolitical tumult and uncertainty over post-pandemic economic recovery. WHAT IS THE G20?. Formed in the wake of the financial crisis that swept through Southeast...
Brazil treasury official Colnago submits resignation -ministry
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil’s Special Treasury and Budget Secretary Esteves Colnago submitted his resignation, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, a month before the usual turnover of the position at the end of President Jair Bolsonaro’s term. Deputy Special Secretary Julio Alexandre will take over until the end of...
Fiance of U.S. citizen detained in UAE fears he will be extradited to Egypt
DUBAI (Reuters) – An Egyptian-American national detained while visiting the United Arab Emirates fears he will be extradited to Egypt for criticising authorities there ahead of the country hosting the COP27 climate conference last month, his fiance said on Sunday. The UAE, a close ally of Egypt, arrested Sherif...
