willmarradio.com
Hospitals getting ready for December 11th nurses strike
(Undated) -- Hospitals in the metro area and northeast Minnesota are implementing contingency plans for a possible nurses' strike beginning December 11th. Paul Omodt with the Twin Cities Hospitals Group says they are shifting away non-essential surgeries for people here at the end of the year and bringing in nurses to come in that want to work. Omodt says they can't wait, and activities have already started. Leaders at the Minnesota Nurses Association say a strike starting December 11th would run through year's end at most hospitals -- possibly longer at Saint Luke's in Duluth and Two Harbors.
State approves grant to improve local child care situation
(Willmar MN-) Willmar and Kandiyohi County is getting a $200,000 state grant to help improve the local child care situation. Governor Tim Walz Thursday announced the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is awarding nearly $2.5 million to 17 child care organizations representing communities throughout Minnesota. This latest round of grant funding will help increase the supply of quality child care providers to support regional economic development. In a news release, Walz said “In every community across the state, we hear from families and small businesses that increasing access to affordable child care is the best way to support our work force, grow our economy, and foster economic prosperity. These grants reach communities across our state to help increase child care access and ensure families and our youngest Minnesotans receive the care and early education they deserve.”
Flu claims 10 lives in Minnesota last week
(St. Paul, MN) -- The flu is blamed for ten additional deaths in Minnesota over the last week. A total of 19 people have died of flu complications this season. Three-hundred-55 people were hospitalized with influenza the week ending November 26th. There were 142 flu outbreaks in Minnesota schools, but most districts had a shortened week for Thanksgiving. Seven long-term facilities reported outbreaks.
Willmar police chief hoping for guidance from state if recreational cannabis becomes legal
(Willmar MN-) With momentum building toward the legalization of recreational cannabis in Minnesota, local law enforcement is wondering about how to test drivers for impairment. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says for alcohol, it's clear...a reading of .08 in a driver's blood stream is the thresh-hold for filing DUI charges. But at this time the only thing an officer can do is field test a pot smoker for impairment...
COVID-19 levels increasing in The Twin Cities
(Undated) -- Health officials say COVID levels are rising in the Twin Cities. There's been a 54-percent increase in the amount of COVID detected in the cities wastewater over the last two weeks. Wastewater samples also revealed that B-Q-one is now the most dominant omicron subvariant.
Michigan beats Minnesota to host early presidential primary
(Washington, DC) -- Major news outlets report that Michigan -- not Minnesota -- will replace Iowa's caucuses as the early presidential primary state in the Midwest in 2024. Minnesota D-F-L Party Chairman Ken Martin in a statement issued last night (Thursday) congratulated Michigan and the other early primary states, saying "their success is now all of our success." Martin says while he's disappointed that Minnesota was not selected, he recognizes how difficult the decision was. The election put Michigan in a similar position to Minnesota: Democrats will control the legislature and Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer was re-elected. Michigan has just over ten million people compared to a little under six million in Minnesota, and 15 electoral votes to Minnesota's 10.
Wind Advisory issued December 01 at 9:19PM CST until December 03 at 3:00AM CST by NWS
..WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.
