(Willmar MN-) Willmar and Kandiyohi County is getting a $200,000 state grant to help improve the local child care situation. Governor Tim Walz Thursday announced the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is awarding nearly $2.5 million to 17 child care organizations representing communities throughout Minnesota. This latest round of grant funding will help increase the supply of quality child care providers to support regional economic development. In a news release, Walz said “In every community across the state, we hear from families and small businesses that increasing access to affordable child care is the best way to support our work force, grow our economy, and foster economic prosperity. These grants reach communities across our state to help increase child care access and ensure families and our youngest Minnesotans receive the care and early education they deserve.”

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO