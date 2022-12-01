Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
German government not planning blanket Huawei ban
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany does not want to follow the United States in generally banning products made by Chinese telecoms equipment makers such as Huawei, but will continue making such decisions on a case-by-case basis, an Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Friday. Berlin’s relationship with Beijing has come under close scrutiny...
104.1 WIKY
French minister hails U.S. talks as ‘turning point’ to avert trade war
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden have resulted in a “major breakthrough” to avert a “subsidies race” between the two sides of the Atlantic, France’s finance minister said on Friday. Macron took advantage of his state...
104.1 WIKY
Right-winger Ciotti wins 1st round of French conservative party leadership vote
PARIS (Reuters) – Right-winger Eric Ciotti is in poll position to become the next leader of France’s formerly heavyweight conservative Les Republicains (LR) party after winning a first round ballot of party members on Sunday. Ciotti, who is on record as saying he wants to stop what he...
104.1 WIKY
China’s Xi told EU less lethal Omicron opens way for fewer COVID restrictions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on youth frustrated by years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the now dominant Omicron variant of the virus paved the way for fewer restrictions, European Union officials said. The senior EU officials, who asked not...
104.1 WIKY
Moldova central bank to hold extraordinary meeting on Monday
KYIV (Reuters) – Moldova’s central bank said on Sunday that it will hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday to assess its main policy indicators, including its key rate. Moldova’s key policy rate is currently 21.5%. The country is battling a spike in energy costs as it wages...
104.1 WIKY
New Zealand plans law to require Facebook, Google to pay for news
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – The New Zealand government said it will introduce a law that will require big online digital companies such as Alphabet Inc’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc to pay New Zealand media companies for the local news content that appears on their feeds. Minister of Broadcasting...
104.1 WIKY
French lower house votes to toughen penalties on illegal squatting in homes
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s lower house of parliament on Friday voted to toughen penalties on squatting in a move welcome by homeowner associations and criticised by the left. With 40 votes in favour and 13 against, lawmakers approved a draft bill put forward by lawmakers of President Emmanuel...
104.1 WIKY
Mali’s Choguel Maiga reinstated as prime minister after medical leave
BAMAKO (Reuters) – Choguel Maiga will resume his role as Mali’s transitional prime minister on Monday after more than three months of medical leave, according to a decree read on state television on Sunday. Maiga was ordered by his doctor to rest in August after months of intense...
104.1 WIKY
Australia’s Albanese wins industrial relations vote, tougher challenges ahead
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s parliament passed legislation on Friday to reform industrial relations laws, boosting the ability of unions to negotiate with multiple employers and scrapping a construction industry watchdog. The law changes in a traditionally polarised area mark a significant win for Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese,...
104.1 WIKY
South Africa’s ruling ANC to meet on Sunday to discuss president’s fate
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s African National Congress will meet on Sunday, it said on Saturday, to continue a meeting it halted midway on Friday to discuss the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa who has been suspected of misconduct. An enquiry by an independent parliamentary panel found that...
104.1 WIKY
Indian state will proceed ‘no matter what’ with protest-hit Adani port-minister
KOZHIKODE, India (Reuters) – India’s Kerala state will proceed “no matter what” with a $900 million port project and is open to deploying federal police if needed to protect it from protesters blocking construction, a government minister told Reuters on Saturday. The local fishing community, led...
104.1 WIKY
Japan eyes 40-45 trln yen for 5-year defence spending plan -sources
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is set to earmark between 40 trillion and 45 trillion yen ($295 billion-$333 billion) for defence spending over a five-year period starting in the next fiscal year from April, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday. That would mark a jump...
104.1 WIKY
White House welcomes EU progress on Russian oil price cap
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Friday welcomed news that the European Union was “coming together” on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, and said it remained convinced that the deal should help limit Russian revenues. Poland on Friday said it had agreed to...
104.1 WIKY
Zelenskiy’s chief of staff: Price cap on Russian oil should be lowered to $30 a barrel
KYIV (Reuters) – The price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil agreed to by the Group of Seven nations and Australia on Friday should be lowered to $30 per barrel to hit Russia’s economy harder, a senior Ukrainian presidential aide said on Saturday. “This was everything that was...
104.1 WIKY
Chinese cities announce further easing of COVID curbs
BEIJING (Reuters) – More Chinese cities including Urumqi in the far west announced easing of coronavirus curbs on Sunday, as China tries to make its zero-COVID policy more targeted and less onerous after extraordinary protests against restrictions last weekend. Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region and where the...
104.1 WIKY
Venezuela’s Maduro could miss Lula inauguration
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Heads of state and governments will be attending President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s inauguration on Jan. 1, but one might have trouble entering Brazil – Venezuela’s leftist president, Nicolas Maduro. Lula’s transition team have not sent out invitations yet, but aides said...
104.1 WIKY
Lebanese cabinet to meet after long hiatus, financial reforms not on agenda
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s caretaker government will hold its first session in more than six months next week but the agenda, seen by Reuters, omits any mention of possible steps towards fulfilling reforms required for an IMF deal to ease the country’s financial crisis. Lebanon, long hobbled...
104.1 WIKY
Ukrainian embassy in Madrid receives ‘bloody package’
MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish police have cordoned off the area surrounding the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid after it received a “bloody package” similar to the ones sent to other embassies abroad, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Friday. This comes after a spate of six letter bombs targeted high-profile...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s Lula mulls U.S. trip before inauguration
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday he might travel to the United States before his inauguration on Jan. 1 to meet with President Joe Biden. “If I do travel it will be after my certification on Dec. 12,” Lula told reporters in...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil treasury official Colnago submits resignation -ministry
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil’s Special Treasury and Budget Secretary Esteves Colnago submitted his resignation, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, a month before the usual turnover of the position at the end of President Jair Bolsonaro’s term. Deputy Special Secretary Julio Alexandre will take over until the end of...
Comments / 0