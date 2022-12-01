ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Aaron Carter Death: New Major Update Involving Twin Sister Released

Angel Carter, who is the twin sister of Aaron Carter, has his ashes in her possession and filed for involvement in his estate. Angel seeks to become the administrator of Aaron’s estate. Aaron was at his home in Lancaster, California, on November 3. He was 34 years old, found dead in his bathtub, and left no will at all. Carter was reportedly dealing with substance abuse issues and mental health problems.
LANCASTER, CA
Albany Herald

‘Slow Horses’ Star Gary Oldman Previews Season 2’s Cat-and-Mouse Case

Have no fear: Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), who leads the division of disgraced British intelligence agents at the center of the espionage drama, Slow Horses, is as defiant, grumpy, and flatulent in Season 2 as he was in the first. He’s also still brilliantly intuitive, which comes in handy as...
Albany Herald

Ben Affleck says Netflix's 'assembly line' approach to making quality films is 'an impossible job'

Ben Affleck is sounding off on how movies are being made in today's age of Netflix and other streaming platforms, which offer an ever-expanding glut of content. The actor, producer and director, who is starting a new film studio of his own with friend and colleague Matt Damon alongside RedBird Capital Partners, shared his take on Netflix's approach to moviemaking, which he likened to an "assembly line."
Albany Herald

‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Trailer Brings Scott, Allison & Monsters Back to Beacon Hills (VIDEO)

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a now-adult werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) is battling what may be his biggest foe yet. But he’ll have the help of old friends — and he’ll need it, with what’s coming — as fans can see in a new trailer for the Paramount+ movie, which continues the plot of MTV’s 2011 series Teen Wolf. Watch the video above.
Albany Herald

Nick Cannon hospitalized with pneumonia

Nick Cannon is getting some rest after coming down with pneumonia. "The Masked Singer" host and comedian, who has previously shared that he has lupus, posted images of himself in a hospital bed in an Instagram post on Friday.

