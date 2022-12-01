Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Aaron Carter Death: New Major Update Involving Twin Sister Released
Angel Carter, who is the twin sister of Aaron Carter, has his ashes in her possession and filed for involvement in his estate. Angel seeks to become the administrator of Aaron’s estate. Aaron was at his home in Lancaster, California, on November 3. He was 34 years old, found dead in his bathtub, and left no will at all. Carter was reportedly dealing with substance abuse issues and mental health problems.
Bob McGrath, original Sesame Street cast member, dies at age 90
Bob McGrath, one of the original cast members of Sesame Street, has died at age 90.
Albany Herald
‘Slow Horses’ Star Gary Oldman Previews Season 2’s Cat-and-Mouse Case
Have no fear: Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), who leads the division of disgraced British intelligence agents at the center of the espionage drama, Slow Horses, is as defiant, grumpy, and flatulent in Season 2 as he was in the first. He’s also still brilliantly intuitive, which comes in handy as...
Albany Herald
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite for Dramatic ‘Kenan & Kel’ Sketch on ‘SNL’ (VIDEO)
Kenan & Kel left the Nickelodeon lineup back in 2000, but the sitcom got a reboot of sorts in a sketch on the Saturday, December 3, episode of Saturday Night Live. Better yet, the sketch had Kenan & Kelstar Kel Mitchell reuniting with former costar Kenan Thompson, who’s been an SNL star since 2003.
Albany Herald
Ben Affleck says Netflix's 'assembly line' approach to making quality films is 'an impossible job'
Ben Affleck is sounding off on how movies are being made in today's age of Netflix and other streaming platforms, which offer an ever-expanding glut of content. The actor, producer and director, who is starting a new film studio of his own with friend and colleague Matt Damon alongside RedBird Capital Partners, shared his take on Netflix's approach to moviemaking, which he likened to an "assembly line."
Albany Herald
‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Trailer Brings Scott, Allison & Monsters Back to Beacon Hills (VIDEO)
In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a now-adult werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) is battling what may be his biggest foe yet. But he’ll have the help of old friends — and he’ll need it, with what’s coming — as fans can see in a new trailer for the Paramount+ movie, which continues the plot of MTV’s 2011 series Teen Wolf. Watch the video above.
Albany Herald
Nick Cannon hospitalized with pneumonia
Nick Cannon is getting some rest after coming down with pneumonia. "The Masked Singer" host and comedian, who has previously shared that he has lupus, posted images of himself in a hospital bed in an Instagram post on Friday.
Comments / 0