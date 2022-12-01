Read full article on original website
WOWT
Contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft
CASS COUNTY, Nebraska (WOWT) - A siding contractor charged with felony theft by deception turned himself in Friday at the Cass County jail in Plattsmouth. Mark Scheidewind, 46, represented Midwest Restorations on a siding order for a Beaver Lake home. The wrong siding was delivered in June and returned but...
1011now.com
Firefighters responds to fire in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday. According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at around 10:43 p.m. Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building without...
1011now.com
Omaha Police investigating after 1 injured in cutting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person suffered injuries after a cutting Saturday night. Omaha Police says officers responded at 9 p.m. to 93rd and Maplewood Boulevard. Police found a 26-year-old man with injuries. The victim was sent to Bergan mercy Medical Center for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
1011now.com
Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha McDonald’s was robbed Saturday night. According to Omaha Police, at 9:01 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the McDonald’s near 108th and Q Street in response to a robbery. An employee told police a man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the...
WOWT
Another Omaha church threatened with note
After another cold start sunny skies and a south breeze should help to warm things up today. Morning temperatures in the teens should jump into the mid-40s this afternoon. Not quite as cold tonight but lows still drop into the teens. Warming up a little for Sunday afternoon. UNO Department...
Glenwood Woman Arrested After a Traffic Stop.
(Montgomery County) This morning at 12:34 am Deputies with the Montgomery County sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 34 at the Mills/Montgomery County line. Upon investigation Deputies arrested 22-year-old Dezirae Marie Kuhl of Glenwood for Possession of a controlled substance 1st offense. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County deputies arrest two fugitives during enforcement campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has wrapped up the Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time campaign, which promoted the use of seat belts and child restraint systems. On Nov. 23, deputies set up a high-visibility safety checkpoint and added additional deputies to enforce traffic...
UNO Police increasing security after threatening note found Saturday morning
A statement from the Archdiocese of Omaha said a threatening note was found on the doors of the St. John Paul II Newman Center, Saturday morning.
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer.
1011now.com
3 adults, 2 pets escape Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire caused more than $40,000 in damages Friday evening. According to the Omaha Fire Department, Friday at 7:09 p.m., crews were called to a house fire near 41st Avenue and Seward Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the...
Arrest affidavit: Mickey Joseph allegedly strangled and punched woman
Former Husker football interim head coach Mickey Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday after allegations that he strangled and punched a 34-year-old woman at his residence in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
Kansas man receives over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Kansas was sentenced to over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Westleigh Miesner, of Kansas, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Friday. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Miesner will serve 66 months in prison and a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
1011now.com
Inmate on ‘escape’ status at Lincoln’s Community Correction Center
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are searching for a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in southwest Lincoln. According to the Nebraska Department of Correction Services, 37-year-old Richard Reynolds, or Richard Meyer, is listed as being on ‘escape’ status. Reynolds left his work location in Waverly early...
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...
Omaha construction worker dies when bucket connected to a backhoe detaches, falls
OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska construction worker died Wednesday when a bucket connected to a backhoe detached and fell on him, authorities said. Tracy Baslee, 56, of Davey, died after the accident, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Baslee was part of a crew trying to connect two pipes on the side of an Omaha road when the accident occurred at about 11:34 a.m. CST, a police spokesperson told the newspaper.
News Channel Nebraska
No plates on van, leads to Beatrice Police drug arrest
BEATRICE – Police made an arrest for suspected drug violations following a Wednesday night traffic stop along East Court Street in Beatrice. An officer stopped a van that had no front or rear license plates, eastbound in the seven-hundred block of Court. Police were given consent to search the...
KETV.com
One person critically injured in Saturday night stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person is in critical condition after being stabbed Saturday night. Officers said they responded to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m., near 93rd Street and Maplewood Boulevard. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The...
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to prison after putting noose-shaped string on Black coworker’s chair
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Earlier this year 66-year-old Bruce Quinn told prosecutors that he placed a string fashioned into a noose where a Black co-worker was sure to find it. The incident happened about two years ago at the Oriental Trading Company. Quinn was fired from his job and he’s...
Kearney Hub
Rumor mill churns over time Lincoln's mayor spends at out-of-town lake home
The rumor mill has churned for some time — and is likely to churn faster leading up to the election — over a home Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and her husband own near Ashland. The quiet suggestion is that the mayor spends most of her time there,...
thebestmix1055.com
West Point man faces various charges
Fremont police responded at 8:53 Thursday night to the 900 block of Kate Avenue in reference to a trespassing complaint. As the result of an investigation, Terry A. Slack, 50, of West Point was arrested for resisting arrest, criminal trespass, obstruction of a peace officer, disturbing the peace, public indecency and disorderly conduct.
