Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
ClutchPoints
Oregon football’s latest hire sparks links to Texas transfer Hudson Card
While the Oregon football program is loving life under Bo Nix, it remains to be seen whether the quarterback will return to Eugene for the 2023 season. On Monday, it was revealed that Oregon is expecting to hire UTSA’s Will Stein to become its new offensive coordinator. That move sparked links to a potential replacement for Nix in Texas Longhorns QB Hudson Card, who recently entered the transfer portal.
fishduck.com
Expect the Holiday Bowl to Be a THRILLER
Bowl games aren’t what they used to be. In the past, they were high-intensity matchups facing two evenly-matched teams in a game that would play a big role in determining a program’s trajectory moving into the following season. Teams were generally at full strength, and it was the...
buildingthedam.com
Oregon State Football Ranked #14 in final CFP Poll
It’s official Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State will compete in the college football playoffs. Alabama was just left out of the playoffs at #5. Oregon State football moved up one spot in the rankings after beating Oregon last weekend. Six Pac-12 teams were ranked in total:. Utah #8.
WATCH: Dan Lanning talks OC search, Bo Nix, Transfer Portal, and Holiday Bowl
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media on Sunday evening to discuss the team's acceptance of playing in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. He also breaks down where Oregon is at with its search for a new offensive coordinator, Bo Nix's status for the bowl game, player opt-outs ahead of the bowl game, and the Ducks recruiting efforts in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Oregon State Beavers coach Jonathan Smith sees benefits of quick turnaround to bowl season
The timing of Oregon State’s bowl game — Dec. 17 against Florida — isn’t ideal. Yet it’s great. Because of the early date of the Las Vegas Bowl, the Beavers won’t benefit from the full allotment of extra practices, once a big deal before players began training year-round. OSU coaches will juggle recruiting during the days leading up to the game, as early signing day is Dec. 21.
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon Ducks being Holiday Bowl bound
No. 15 Oregon is headed to the Holiday Bowl. Dan Lanning gave his initial reaction the Ducks’ bowl matchup and address the status of DJ Johnson, outgoing offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and other matters. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s Sunday night press conference.
Readers respond: Beavers’ Jack Colletto deserves the Heisman
The 2022 football season is rapidly coming to a conclusion. Part of the concluding activities is the awarding of the Heisman Trophy to the outstanding player of the season. Historically, this award has gone to an outstanding quarterback whose team has ended the season in a high ranking position or the player who scores the most touchdowns.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Canby Rodeo queen may look familiar
Alexis Goughnour, who served as queen in 2022, will once again serve in the role for 2023 fair and rodeoThe 2023 Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo court has been selected — with a twist. Alexis Goughnour will once again reign over the events of the 2023 fair and rodeo, reprising her role from 2022. And, she will do so alone as no court was selected during this year's nomination process. Goughnour, 22, is the daughter of Matt and Cori Goughnour of St. Paul. Horses have always played a role in her life, with some of her earliest memories consisting...
klcc.org
ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions
Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
Emerald Media
A new era for the Register Guard
Editor's note: A previous caption for this photo incorrectly said Kahle and O'Meara were laid off. The Eugene based newspaper, The Register-Guard, announced it would be cutting its opinion page due to a lack of finances and resources necessary to have the page, in a Nov. 2 piece written by former Register-Guard Editor Michelle Maxwell.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Dec. 5
On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at approximately 5:26 AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, near milepost 270. The preliminary investigation indicated a white 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Mini-Van, operated by Dale S Heggem (76), of Salem, veered off of the highway at a high rate of speed, driving onto the shoulder of the roadway and then striking a tree, head-on, on the driver side of the mini-van. Heggem was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Interstate 5 was open during the investigation with the slow lane being shut down for about 4 hours. OSP was assisted by the Woodburn Fire Department, the Marion County Medical Examiner, the Cornwell Funeral Home, and ODOT.
Are backyard chickens allowed in Salem?
My mom and I just moved to Salem from Seattle, and we used to have 4 chickens in our backyard. But I'm not sure about the regulations here, though I found some articles saying that chickens are allowed too (just no roosters), but now I'm worried I'm going to get in trouble if I get chickens. Looking forward to hearing more suggestions from you here. Thanks.
Help a family amid tragedy
Cousin of the Woodburn High School junior who was killed by a train sets up GoFundMe pageA GoFundMe page for the family of Jesus Garcia Santiago, a 17-year-old Woodburn High School student who was hit and killed by a train Friday, has been established by his cousin, Nayelly Gonzalez, at https://gofund.me/5951cde8. Gonzalez wrote: "Yesterday my family got the worst news anyone would dread to hear. My cousin who I saw like a brother had passed away. My little brother who just turned 17 last month, who still had lots to accomplish in life was no longer with us. My parents who have the biggest heart brought my cousin from Mexico to Oregon when he was about 8 years old. They wanted to provide him with the resources and with the opportunity for him to prosper in life since Jesus came from a family with little to no resources." Click here to visit the page. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Lebanon-Express
Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
Icy roads around Oregon: Officials warn drivers to slow down
Slick, icy roads are creating hazardous driving conditions around Northwest Oregon on Thursday. Portland’s National Weather Service office has warned drivers to slow down, especially around bridges, where black ice is more prevalent.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation Douglas Co., Dec. 1
The Oregon State Police is asking for public assistance with a death investigation that occurred on November 30, 2021. OSP is hoping with the 1st anniversary of this incident that someone will come forward with new information. On November 30, 2021, at approximately 1:00 P.M., Larry Mell was traveling westbound in his red 2003 Dodge Ram truck on Hwy 38 near Putnam Valley Rd, just west of Drain, Oregon, when he was shot. Mr. Mell later died as a result of his injuries. The Oregon State Police’s preliminary investigation suggests this incident appears to be accidental. Mr. Mell was 72 at the time of his death. He had 8 children, several grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Mr. Mell’s family described him as a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Mell loved fishing and crabbing and is greatly missed. Mr. Mell’s family said he was a strong survivor who had overcome heart surgery, a brain injury, and cancer. The Oregon State Police along with Mr. Mell’s family is requesting if anyone was shooting or who knows of someone who was shooting in the area of Hwy 38 and Putnam Valley Rd on November 30, 2021, call us. Help provide some closure to this family who is desperately seeking answers to what happened. If you think you might have some information on this incident, we urge you to call the Oregon State Police at 800-442-2068 or *OSP from your mobile phone. Reference case # SP21-335049.
What are some rich neighborhoods in Salem to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
