ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Look & Listen: holiday podcasts

Now that the holidays are officially upon us, we wanted to share some of the top podcasts that will help you get into the spirit of the season. 🎶 Hark! is a year-round holiday music podcast that ranks every holiday song. 🎄Film critic Collin Souter and renowned sheep expert Kerry Finegan delve into every type of Christmas […] The post Look & Listen: holiday podcasts appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.

Comments / 0

Community Policy