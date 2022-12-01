Read full article on original website
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Bob McGrath, original Sesame Street cast member, dies at age 90
Bob McGrath, one of the original cast members of Sesame Street, has died at age 90.
Look & Listen: holiday podcasts
Now that the holidays are officially upon us, we wanted to share some of the top podcasts that will help you get into the spirit of the season. 🎶 Hark! is a year-round holiday music podcast that ranks every holiday song. 🎄Film critic Collin Souter and renowned sheep expert Kerry Finegan delve into every type of Christmas […] The post Look & Listen: holiday podcasts appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
91 Elf On The Shelf Ideas To See You Through December
These are greeeeeat for when you're racking your brain at 5 a.m. before the kids wake up.
