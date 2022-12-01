ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Plain, MN

Maple Plain church celebrates 125 years

Laker Pioneer
Laker Pioneer
 3 days ago

The first Swedish settlers came to Carver County in 1854. They called it the Union Settlement, and the settlement grew rapidly.

There was a deep economic unrest in Sweden at this time. The Economic unrest together with a crushing overpopulation, very scarce food and a highly unpopular religious persecution made it fairly easy for the recruiters from the North American Railroad to recruit workers to come to the new land for work.

With the great influx of Swedes came their faith, and they wanted to keep the people of Swedish origin together, resulting in the Augustana Synod being formed by these early Swedes in 1858.

At the time, the two closest churches to Independence were located in Maple Plain and Watertown.

People in the area felt this was too far away. Under the leadership of P.E. Berg, the pastor of the Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Gøtaholm Congregation in Watertown the following notice was posted “Notice hereby given that a meeting will be held at the home of P.E. Gabrielson on the 21st day of January 1898 at 3.00pm for the purpose of organizing a Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Congregation in the township of Independence, in the county of Hennepin, state of Minnesota. Dated this 27th day of December 1897. Signed Nels N, Anderson, A. Norby, N. Hanson, P Hogestadt, Peder Danielson and C. A. Lundgren.”

This meeting was held less than a quarter mile from where the church now stands. The Lyndale Evangelical Lutheran Church was born this day, and the first congregation counted 97 members, whereas 51 were children.

The 800 square feet church was constructed of bricks and was completed the same year.

Lyndale Lutheran has since been expanded but is still a small and very welcoming congregation with about 70 households as members. In 2023, Lyndal Lutheran Church will proudly celebrate its 125th anniversary, and welcome all to come and experience this wonderful warm little church.

The prelude to the 125th Anniversary Celebration in 2023 will be the annual Julebord on Dec. 3 from 2 to 6 p.m., after a two-year Covid hiatus. Music by Singleton Street. Call or email the church for reservations. (763-479-1719 lyndalelutheran@frontiernet.net)

Other events include, Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., Lyndale Anniversary Kick-Off Worship Celebration and on July 16, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. an outdoor worship and community celebration

Watch for more information and events as the year unfolds.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Stillwater father opens bait shop to help son with special needs

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - For Will Isaacson, opening his own bait shop is a dream come true. Not only is Walleye Willies Bait and Tackle already reeling in customers, but it will also soon provide a golden opportunity for Isaacson's golden years. "I had been talking about it for...
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

"There's not a lot of options": Metro homeless encampments grow as temperatures drop, shelters fill up

MINNEAPOLIS -- As temperatures drop to their lowest levels in quite some time, more concern is being raised about the homeless population in the metro area.Despite removal and sheltering efforts, several encampments have grown in size in recent weeks.Allen Christian is the owner of the House of Balls Art Studio, just a stone's throw away from U.S. Bank Stadium. In between the studio and the stadium--this homeless encampment he says has multiplied in size since August. "First it was one, then three, then six and now I think there's…we counted over 100 tents," said Christian. "The two issues are sanitation and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

A small-town gem: Elysian welcomes Ahava Cottage

To chat more about the health risks and the dos and don’ts of shoveling snow, Dr. Seth Nelson with Rising Sun Chiropractic in St. Peter visited the studio. The nonprofit says it is at 15% of its $525,000 goal, which is also $55,000 behind fundraising totals at this time last year.
ELYSIAN, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County

Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
PINE COUNTY, MN
KEYC

St. Peter gas prices average lower than Mankato’s

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Look around at the gas pumps. According to the Minnesota Department of Commerce, a gallon of gas is 11 cents cheaper this week in Minnesota than the week before, with the new state average at $3.46. But some retailers within the state are lowering gas prices...
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party

A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen gets second chance at life after heart transplant at Children's Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Fargo teen is recovering at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis after doctors successfully gave him a new heart. Sixteen-year-old Reese Scufsa is a high school sophomore, and by all accounts, a healthy and active teen. His mom Denise says because of this, there was no reason to believe a cough he picked up following a game of basketball weeks ago should be cause for concern.When the cough turned into vomiting, Scufsa took her son to a local clinic. A provider planned to send them on their way with anti-nausea medication, she said, before opting to take her son's bloodwork....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular Ice Maze Will Move to New Minnesota Location

The Minnesota Ice Maze has been a popular attraction during our long Minnesota winters. Typically you'd find the ice maze in Stillwater but this year they're moving to a new location. Also at the new location, there will be some other fun activities to take advantage of!. Minnesota Ice Maze...
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Psychologist pleads guilty to defrauding Blue Cross, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux out of $550K

MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities psychologist pleaded guilty earlier this week to defrauding both a health insurance company and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.The U.S. Attorney's Office says 57-year-old Charles Howard Jorenby, of Chanhassen, stole more than $500,000 over a span of seven years through fraudulent billing of Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota – pretending he provided treatment to 29 tribal members at his Prior Lake office. Blue Cross then paid Jorenby from funds provided by the SMSC.Court documents stated that Jorenby used the names and birth dates of tribal members "without their knowledge or permission."Jorenby made a plea deal in which he admitted to submitting another fraudulent claim, this time to State Farm Insurance, after his office was damaged by fire. He received a settlement of more than $100,000 in that instance.He will be sentenced next April.
CHANHASSEN, MN
MIX 94.9

A Mall In Minnesota is Hitting the Auction Block Next Year

Have you ever wanted to own a mall? It's a pretty niche desire in life, but if you are in the market for one the Maplewood Mall is hitting the auction block in 2023. The mall is just a few miles north of St. Paul, and currently has stores like Barnes & Nobles, JCPenney, Kohls, and Macy's. RI-Marketplace is hosting the auction and says a redevelopment plan that includes a 500-unit apartment complex, and 30 new mall tenants, could be a big boost to its sales appeal.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Laker Pioneer

Laker Pioneer

Mound, MN
230
Followers
401
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Laker Pioneer serves the Mound, Minnetrista, Spring Park, Navarre, Long Lake, Orono, Maple Plain, Independence and Minnetonka Beach communities. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1974. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.lakerpioneer.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/laker_pioneer/

Comments / 0

Community Policy