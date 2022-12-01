Maple Plain church celebrates 125 years

The first Swedish settlers came to Carver County in 1854. They called it the Union Settlement, and the settlement grew rapidly.

There was a deep economic unrest in Sweden at this time. The Economic unrest together with a crushing overpopulation, very scarce food and a highly unpopular religious persecution made it fairly easy for the recruiters from the North American Railroad to recruit workers to come to the new land for work.

With the great influx of Swedes came their faith, and they wanted to keep the people of Swedish origin together, resulting in the Augustana Synod being formed by these early Swedes in 1858.

At the time, the two closest churches to Independence were located in Maple Plain and Watertown.

People in the area felt this was too far away. Under the leadership of P.E. Berg, the pastor of the Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Gøtaholm Congregation in Watertown the following notice was posted “Notice hereby given that a meeting will be held at the home of P.E. Gabrielson on the 21st day of January 1898 at 3.00pm for the purpose of organizing a Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Congregation in the township of Independence, in the county of Hennepin, state of Minnesota. Dated this 27th day of December 1897. Signed Nels N, Anderson, A. Norby, N. Hanson, P Hogestadt, Peder Danielson and C. A. Lundgren.”

This meeting was held less than a quarter mile from where the church now stands. The Lyndale Evangelical Lutheran Church was born this day, and the first congregation counted 97 members, whereas 51 were children.

The 800 square feet church was constructed of bricks and was completed the same year.

Lyndale Lutheran has since been expanded but is still a small and very welcoming congregation with about 70 households as members. In 2023, Lyndal Lutheran Church will proudly celebrate its 125th anniversary, and welcome all to come and experience this wonderful warm little church.

The prelude to the 125th Anniversary Celebration in 2023 will be the annual Julebord on Dec. 3 from 2 to 6 p.m., after a two-year Covid hiatus. Music by Singleton Street. Call or email the church for reservations. (763-479-1719 lyndalelutheran@frontiernet.net)

Other events include, Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., Lyndale Anniversary Kick-Off Worship Celebration and on July 16, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. an outdoor worship and community celebration

Watch for more information and events as the year unfolds.