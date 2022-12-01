Independence switches to even-year elections

In hopes of getting more people to vote in local elections, the city of Independence changed when those local elections will be held.

At the Tuesday, Nov. 15 Independence city council meeting, the council voted in favor of changing the city’s local elections for mayor and city council members from odd years to even years on a 3-1 vote. Steve Grotting was the lone no vote; and Ray McCoy was not at the meeting.

With the change to even-year elections, the council also extended the terms for current city council members and the mayor by one year because they won’t hold an election in 2023, but in 2024. Mayor Marvin Johnson and council members McCoy and Grotting were up for election in 2023. They will now be up for election in 2024. Lynn Betts and Brad Spencer’s seats were for election in 2025 but will now be up in 2026.

The council cited low voter turnout for the odd-year elections compared to even-year elections as the reasoning behind the switch.

“I would like to see more people come and vote,” Betts said.

In the last Independence city election in 2021, 755 voters cast ballots, compared to over 2,000 voters for the 2022 election held on Nov. 8. In 2020, there were 2,200 votes cast in Independence compared to 545 votes cast in 2019.

“We saw over 2,000 voters come out to an even year election, and that’s really why we had even talked about this to begin with,” city administrator Mark Kaltsas said. “Trying to align with state, school and local elections seems to have some sense.”

The school districts of Orono and Delano recently switched to even-year elections. Mound-Westonka is the only school district serving Independence that holds odd-year elections.

“Now that Delano and Orono have moved to even years, there really is no reason to hold it in off years anymore,” Spencer said.

Kaltsas also said that the city would save between $10,000 to $15,000 by holding elections in even years instead of odd years.

“By changing the city’s elections you would see a reduction in costs because we would not have to hold a local election,” he said.