Salt Lake City, UT

KELOLAND

South Dakota upsets BYU 69-68 in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (USD) – South Dakota earned a massive result Saturday in Salt Lake City Utah, outlasting BYU 69-68 inside Vivint Arena behind a career-high 26 points from Kruz Perrott-Hunt. Both USD’s and BYU’s records moved to 5-4 overall. The first meeting between the two schools ended up an instant classic. South Dakota […]
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Bowl Projections Entering Selection Sunday

PROVO, Utah – Where will BYU football play in the 2022 Bowl Season? We will find out today as we’ve Selection Sunday. One thing we do know is that BYU will be playing in an ESPN Events bowl game. Which bowl game will BYU football play in?. BYU...
PROVO, UT
The Associated Press

No. 4 USC falls to Utah in Pac-12, all but ending CFP hope

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caleb Williams once again was starring in his own highlight video, breaking four tackles and finding himself in the open field for a 59-yard gain. No. 4 Southern California looked as if it would do whatever it wanted against No. 12 Utah and coast into the College Football Playoff. But, Williams pulled his hamstring on that play and was never the same. Neither were the Trojans, whose hope for a spot in the College Football Playoff all but ended as Utah rolled to a 47-24 win in the Pac-12 Championship game Friday night. “Our play didn’t really resemble the way we played the majority of this year,” first-year USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “Disappointed with some of the missed opportunities out there, but that’s the name of the game when you get to this level in these kind of games against good football teams. You’ve got to go play good football to win, and we didn’t do it.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadspin

USC craps out in Vegas, but Trojans were playing entirely with house money

If you told USC fans before the season that the eulogy for the Trojans’ College Football Playoff hopes wouldn’t be penned until after the conference title game, their reaction would’ve been euphoric. Though the first year under Lincoln Riley ended in disappointment — you don’t come a win away from the CFP and feel good about a loss no matter how much house money you have on the table — the consolation prize could be a Heisman Trophy for Caleb Williams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Utah trolls USC with Caleb Williams fingernails tweet

Utah pushed around USC on the field Friday night, and then they won the battle off the field as well. Utah won their second straight Pac-12 championship, beating the Trojans 47-24 on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After being down 17-3 in the second quarter, the Utes rallied back. They scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to run away with things.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah

It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football OL Campbell Barrington Will Enter Transfer Portal

SALT LAKE CITY – The wheels continue to turn for BYU football with activity into the transfer portal. Former Freshman All-American offensive lineman Campbell Barrington is the latest player to announce he is entering the portal. “I want to express my gratitude for the opportunity I had to play...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
UTAH STATE

