247Sports
Utah finishes the regular season with a No. 7 ranking in the AP Top 25
After beating USC for the second time this season and doing it in dominating fashion, 47-24, the Utes secured their second-straight Pac-12 Championship title. As a result, the Utes concluded the regular season with a No. 7 ranking in the AP Top 25, finishing in the same spot they were picked to open the season.
South Dakota upsets BYU 69-68 in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (USD) – South Dakota earned a massive result Saturday in Salt Lake City Utah, outlasting BYU 69-68 inside Vivint Arena behind a career-high 26 points from Kruz Perrott-Hunt. Both USD’s and BYU’s records moved to 5-4 overall. The first meeting between the two schools ended up an instant classic. South Dakota […]
kslsports.com
BYU Football Bowl Projections Entering Selection Sunday
PROVO, Utah – Where will BYU football play in the 2022 Bowl Season? We will find out today as we’ve Selection Sunday. One thing we do know is that BYU will be playing in an ESPN Events bowl game. Which bowl game will BYU football play in?. BYU...
No. 4 USC falls to Utah in Pac-12, all but ending CFP hope
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caleb Williams once again was starring in his own highlight video, breaking four tackles and finding himself in the open field for a 59-yard gain. No. 4 Southern California looked as if it would do whatever it wanted against No. 12 Utah and coast into the College Football Playoff. But, Williams pulled his hamstring on that play and was never the same. Neither were the Trojans, whose hope for a spot in the College Football Playoff all but ended as Utah rolled to a 47-24 win in the Pac-12 Championship game Friday night. “Our play didn’t really resemble the way we played the majority of this year,” first-year USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “Disappointed with some of the missed opportunities out there, but that’s the name of the game when you get to this level in these kind of games against good football teams. You’ve got to go play good football to win, and we didn’t do it.”
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball vs. Cal: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 4th-ranked Arizona Wildcats play their Pac-12 home opener against the California Golden Bears, looking to avoid an 0-2 start to league competition after winning the conference regular-season and tournament titles a season ago. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as...
Deadspin
USC craps out in Vegas, but Trojans were playing entirely with house money
If you told USC fans before the season that the eulogy for the Trojans’ College Football Playoff hopes wouldn’t be penned until after the conference title game, their reaction would’ve been euphoric. Though the first year under Lincoln Riley ended in disappointment — you don’t come a win away from the CFP and feel good about a loss no matter how much house money you have on the table — the consolation prize could be a Heisman Trophy for Caleb Williams.
kslsports.com
Put Respect On His Name, Kyle Whittingham Is One Of The Best Coaches In The Game
LAS VEGAS- It’s time we start putting respect on head Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham’s name. Sure, everyone in Utah is aware of what Whittingham brings to the table, but it needs to be more of a conversation on a national scale because he’s truly one of the best in the game.
Utah trolls USC with Caleb Williams fingernails tweet
Utah pushed around USC on the field Friday night, and then they won the battle off the field as well. Utah won their second straight Pac-12 championship, beating the Trojans 47-24 on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After being down 17-3 in the second quarter, the Utes rallied back. They scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to run away with things.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah
It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
elisportsnetwork.com
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Utah, Kansas State see significant jumps in new college football rankings
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Utah, Kansas State see significant jumps in new college football rankings | CBS Sports Headlines Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Utah, Kansas State see significant jumps in new college football rankings Michigan’s reaction to winning the Big Ten title had a different feel this season. It held […]
How Utah Twitter reacted to the Utes’ Pac-12 championship game victory
Twitter reacted after the Utah Utes beat the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham’s 4-word message to Ryan Day, Ohio State after beating USC
It’s never too late for a massive shakeup in the college football world. As the 2022 season is coming to a close, the Utah football team found a way to deliver one more shocker to their rivals USC. A 47 – 24 decimation of the Trojans might have cost USC a spot at the College Football Playoff in favor of Ohio State.
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
KSLTV
‘It was a dream come true;’ Utah football fans hyped up for another Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah football fans are making plans for the Rose Bowl after winning the PAC-12 championship game Friday night. The Utes beat the USC Trojans 47-24. Many loyal fans celebrated the win by heading to the University of Utah campus bookstore to pick up more gear on Saturday.
Strong winds and traffic not deterring fans from Pac-12 title game
Many University of Utah fans left on Thursday for Friday’s game against USC for the Pac-12 title despite the weather warnings.
kslsports.com
BYU Football OL Campbell Barrington Will Enter Transfer Portal
SALT LAKE CITY – The wheels continue to turn for BYU football with activity into the transfer portal. Former Freshman All-American offensive lineman Campbell Barrington is the latest player to announce he is entering the portal. “I want to express my gratitude for the opportunity I had to play...
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
Utes fans who want Rose Bowl tickets need to act fast
Utes fans who missed their shot to see their favorite team battle in the Rose Bowl Game in January are getting a surprise second chance.
Desmond Howard Has 1 College Football Playoff Team On Upset Alert
This weekend's conference championship games will help determine the field for the College Football Playoff. For ESPN's Desmond Howard, one playoff contending team might be on upset alert tonight. Appearing on Get Up, Howard said that USC could be in danger of losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game....
kslnewsradio.com
Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
