Read full article on original website
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Thousands attend Twin City Christmas parade
Thousands of people lined up along Main Street in Festus and Bailey Road in Crystal City on Monday night to watch the 73rd annual Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, which included floats, fancy cars, emergency vehicles and walking groups, said Mary Zebrowski, the chamber’s executive director.
mymoinfo.com
advantagenews.com
Time for Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair
The 33rd annual “Olde Alton Arts and Crafts Fair” is happening this weekend (December 3 & 4) at Alton High School. It’s put on by the Alton Band and Orchestra Builders, or ABob. Alton High orchestra director Laura Plummer tells the Big Z:. Hours are nine until...
momcollective.com
Local Holiday Date Night Ideas
Make sure to add a date night or two to your list this season!. Holidays are meant for fun, family, and spending time together. As moms, we exhaust ourselves spending countless hours making this time of year so special for our children. We live for those sweet smiles and eyes full of excitement that make everything worthwhile. But while you’re baking cookies, building gingerbread houses, and filling stockings, make sure one of the tasks on your list is taking some time to enjoy the holiday season with your partner or friends! Over the past several weeks, I’ve seen so many fun local events pop up all around St. Louis so I am excited to share some of my picks with you!
feastmagazine.com
A St. Louis holiday date complete with Christmas lights, a warm meal and hot chocolate
Thanksgiving has passed, so you know what that means: St. Louis is in full-on holiday mode. We've curated a date for you that has everything you need to enjoy the season. Cozy dinner on a heated patio? Check. Fun holiday activity? Absolutely. A sweet treat to enjoy on the ride home? Of course. Read on for a food-filled holiday date to enjoy with your loved ones this year, all within the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.
Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill
Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market features over 15 local merchants from the St. Louis metro area, with new vendors added on a weekly basis.
Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special to help children in need
One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community.
40southnews.com
Kitchen Conservatory coming to Brentwood
The business offering cooking classes from beginner to gourmet, Kitchen Conservatory, is moving from Clayton to a new location in Brentwood on Manchester Road — the location of the now demolished Brentwood Lanes and the smaller contiguous lot to the west. The lot to the west is the one...
myleaderpaper.com
Pet spot: Roxi likes to wears clothes
Roxi does not need to be urged to don clothing, said her owner, Mandi Buechting of Crystal City. “She loves to wear clothes,” Buechting said. “She’s cold a lot, so she loves when I put clothes on her.”. Roxi, 3, is a miniature dachshund. “She’s definitely a...
townandstyle.com
Stray Rescue of St. Louis | Celebrating 25 Years of Showing Their True Colors
[What] Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Celebrating 25 years of Showing Their True Colors. [Where] Chase Park Plaza Hotel. [Why] Fundraiser towards their $25 million capital campaign to build and renovate their 120,000 sq ft facility. [Who] CEO Cassady Caldwell, Board of Directors President Mark Scott, COO Andrea Wilkey, Chief of Veterinary Services Dr Christine Schulz. Hosts Hunter Sansone, Gayle Bass and Trey Morris. [Highlights] Cocktails, silent and live auction, dinner.
KSDK
St. Louis 1st grader to perform in the Nutcracker this month
The 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker will perform at the Fabulous Fox theater in St. Louis this month. Sydney will dance as a snowflake in The Nutcracker.
FOX2now.com
Beloved Christmas-themed light show in Festus returns this weekend
The countdown is officially on to Christmas and plenty of people across the St. Louis region will use the weekend to get into the holiday spirit. Beloved Christmas-themed light show in Festus returns …. The countdown is officially on to Christmas and plenty of people across the St. Louis region...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Winter trout program expands opportunities
For fair-weather fishermen like me, this is the time of the year to re-spool the reels, restock the spinners and sort through the rest of the mess that served as a tackle box through the spring, summer and fall. But for the hearty boys and girls who don’t let a...
Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out
Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
myleaderpaper.com
Saline Valley FPD plans toy drive
The Saline Valley Fire Protection District will participate in a Christmas toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Fenton Walmart, 653 Gravois Bluffs Blvd. The goal is to make the holiday brighter for students from two Fox C-6 elementary schools. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., firefighters will collect...
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: November 2022
The ones we welcomed and the ones we lost last month
myleaderpaper.com
Jessica Katelynn Main, 24, Arnold
Jessica Katelynn Main, 24, of Arnold died Dec. 2, 2022, in St. Louis. Born July 20, 1998, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Joyce (Allen) Main of Arnold and the late Larry Main. She was preceded in death by six siblings: Robin (Robert) House, Kris (Brad) Layton, Dana...
myleaderpaper.com
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Beck, 92, Crystal City
Gerald “Jerry” Beck, 92, of Crystal City died Nov. 30, 2022, at his home. Mr. Beck was a retired a welder from LaRoche Industries who served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crystal City and a life member of the Festus-Crystal City Elks. Born Oct. 12, 1930, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Myrtle (Thomure) and Alvin Beck.
laduenews.com
Indoor slide park Slick City Action Park opens in Chesterfield
Slide into the St. Louis metro area’s newest family-friendly, all-ages attraction: Slick City Action Park. Located in Chesterfield, the park sets itself apart from others in the area not only in location but also by establishing what its founders say is the “world’s first indoor slide park.”
laduenews.com
This bedroom's redesign was inspired by the fairytale-like setting of this 1950s ranch-style home
Inside a 1950s ranch-style home in Creve Coeur is a room renovated with an enchanting design by Karen Korn of Karen Korn Interiors. “We started with the sage green color,” Korn says. “We really wanted to create a soothing, calming space.”. Korn notes that she was inspired by...
Comments / 0