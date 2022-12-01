Read full article on original website
Whatever the truth about Dr. Boutros’ bonuses, the difference he made for MetroHealth was huge
I have been reading your stories about Dr. Akram Boutros of the MetroHealth System (”Report: Boutros misled board about bonuses,” Nov. 26). I know nothing of the back story or details, but as a recently retired physician from Lorain County, I can tell you from my perspective that he took MetroHealth from a lost, poor, third-rate charity public hospital to a first-class institution of which we can all be proud. MetroHealth went from being an eyesore off of Interstate 71 that took the poor, unhealthy and uninsured to now being in contention with services and quality that rival the other two big medical institutions we all know of in the area.
New MetroHealth CEO Airica Steed will be paid up to $1.37 million; ‘premature to speculate’ on future of hospital’s bonus system
CLEVELAND, Ohio — MetroHealth System’s new president and CEO Airica Steed could earn up to $1.37 million in a cash compensation package that includes salary and potential preformance-based bonuses, an amount lower than what ousted CEO Dr. Akram Boutros had received. Steed, who will start on Monday, will...
Three promising uses of COVID-19 stimulus money in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since 2021, Northeast Ohio has received hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act. While some of that money seems to be headed for effective and well-meaning programs, some isn’t. With that in mind, Stimulus Watch set out to highlight...
In matters of faith, it’s better to be kind than superior: Ted Diadiun
CLEVELAND -- There are no atheists in foxholes, it has been said. Whether that’s true or not, the reasoning is sound: When one comes face to face with the very real possibility that his next breath might be his last, he is likely to be more inclined to embrace the idea that something awaits him on The Other Side.
How did Akram Boutros’ $1.9 million in self-awarded bonuses fly under the radar? Editorial
One of the saddest ironies of the unfolding story about now-fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros -- and his more than $1.9 million in self-awarded “supplemental” bonuses since 2018 -- is how the very success of Boutros’ innovations to improve community care and the bottom line at this hospital of last resort for Cuyahoga County’s needy apparently turned into a metric to award extra bonuses to himself and maybe other executives.
Holiday beers to sip in December: We tried 12 with varying spices
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We decided to sip only holiday beers for this month’s review. They come from across the country. The style is popular in Northeast Ohio, of course, but it varies elsewhere. We sipped 12 beers from different breweries. We’ll list them by state. All are Christmas...
‘Is this the right thing to do?’ Thieves steal the family car of a 10-year-old cancer patient during chemo treatment
CLEVELAND, Ohio – While her 10-year-old son finished up another round of cancer treatment, Antoinetta Palladino planned to leave early and make sure the house was comfortable for his recovery. She walked through the garage at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital on Nov. 20 and quickly realized the car...
Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
MetroHealth has never been just one person, and it never will be: Vanessa L. Whiting and E. Harry Walker
CLEVELAND -- Last week, the trustees of The MetroHealth System made an absolutely necessary, but also very painful, decision to terminate the employment of our President and CEO, Dr. Akram Boutros. Necessary, because after reviewing the evidence compiled by outside investigators, it was clear to us that he had helped...
Arizona man accused of disguising fentanyl pills as oxycodone, mailing them to Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Arizona man is facing federal charges after authorities say he sent a package containing fentanyl pills to Garfield Heights and planned to sell them as oxycodone pills. Solomon Odubajo, 37, of Tempe, Ariz., is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute...
During a horrific week after the death of our brother firefighter, Johnny Tetrick, your support was everything: The firefighters of Cleveland Fire Station 22
CLEVELAND -- As we begin picking up the pieces from the devastating line-of-duty death of our brother, Johnny Tetrick, we would like to say thank you. In the days following Saturday, Nov. 19, we converged on Station 22 to prepare for Johnny’s funeral and to try to make sense of the tragedy. Every day, we were greeted by sympathy cards, mounds of pastries, sandwiches, pizza, desserts and coffee.
1,200 customers still wait for power Sunday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just over 1,200 customers were still waiting early Sunday evening to have their power restored by FirstEnergy, down from the over 3,300 that had been in the dark at about noon. The outages followed high winds that caused havoc throughout Northeast Ohio on Saturday. Both numbers were...
Man accused in death of Cleveland teen barricades himself in home before surrendering to U.S. Marshals
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was arrested Friday in connection with the slaying of a 16-year-old boy in November, according to authorities. Darrion Malone, 19, was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police on charges of aggravated murder because of his involvement in the death of Jamil Tell Jr. of Cleveland. On Nov. 1, an argument broke out between two teens in an apartment in the 1500 block of Ansel Road. After the argument, Malone and two other individuals entered the apartment and shot and killed Tell Jr., police said.
Drunk motorist measures almost three times the legal limit: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police at 4:19 a.m. Nov. 21 went to Paramount Senior Living on a report of an unconscious man in a pickup truck that was running in the parking lot. The staff was unable to wake the man. The truck was parked in the middle of the lot. The driver was...
Power restored to most in Northeast Ohio after wind damage, but 3,300 customers still waiting
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thousands of people in Northast Ohio remained without power Sunday following Saturday’s high winds, though electricity had been restored to most who had lost power earlier. According to the FirstEnergy website shortly before noon, just over 3,300 customers were still waiting to have their power restored,...
Athletes, community help Boys & Girls Clubs serve more kids in more places: Allen Smith
Guest columnist Allen Smith is the CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, which was formed in 2019 by the merger of Clubs in Cleveland, Akron, Lorain County and Sandusky. A native of Toledo, he holds a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal communications from Bowling Green State University and a master’s degree in theological studies from Liberty University. He and his wife of 19 years, Vontyna, live in Avon.
South Euclid Lyndhurst School news: STEM grant received; students write patriotic essays; musical creativity in Columbus
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Here is a look at recent news from the South Euclid-Lyndhurst School District, as gathered by the district. SEL Schools Wins 2022-2023 Ohio STEM Learning Network Classroom Grant. The South Euclid Lyndhurst School District was recently awarded a $15,000 classroom grant to expand STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering...
When it comes to our morally flawed founders, Shakespeare, as usual, said it best
Regarding the name change at the Cleveland State University Law School (“Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18), Shakespeare, as usual, said it best. In the play “Julius Caesar,” just after saying “Friends, Romans, countrymen,” Mark Antony says: “The evil men...
OVI suspect tests at three times the legal limit for alcohol: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A caller at 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 20 reported that a black Kia was “all over the road” and tailgating on I-90 eastbound passing Crocker Road. Officers stopped the car as it entered Rocky River. While the woman driver searched for her purse for her license, an officer noticed it was sitting in a cup holder next to an open can of alcoholic tea, according to a police department press release.
Good news: Browns win. Expected news: Deshaun Watson will require patience and there will be some pain – Terry Pluto
HOUSTON, Texas – The NFL is a very unforgiving planet, especially for quarterbacks. Let’s amend that: Especially for quarterbacks who haven’t played in a regular season game for 700 days. And especially for quarterbacks such as Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, who needed a U-Haul for all the baggage he carried into Sunday’s game in Houston.
