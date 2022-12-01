ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Noodle the Pug behind ‘Bones or No Bones’ TikTok trend passes away

The beloved pug behind the viral “Bones or No Bones” TikTok trend has passed away. Jonathan Graziano, Noodle’s person, updates fans of the fourteen-year-old pug’s passing with a heartfelt and emotional message. TikTok is home to hundreds of relatable moments shared by users around the world....
TikTok star Megha Thakur dies suddenly aged 21

Canadian TikTok creator Megha Thakur has died aged 21, passing “suddenly and unexpectedly”, her parents have confirmed. Thakur accumulated almost 1 million followers on her TikTok account meghamind_, where she discussed issues such as body positivity, life advice, and South Asian representation. On Instagram, Thakur’s parents wrote: “It...

