Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Noodle the Pug behind ‘Bones or No Bones’ TikTok trend passes away
The beloved pug behind the viral “Bones or No Bones” TikTok trend has passed away. Jonathan Graziano, Noodle’s person, updates fans of the fourteen-year-old pug’s passing with a heartfelt and emotional message. TikTok is home to hundreds of relatable moments shared by users around the world....
dexerto.com
TikToker goes viral demonstrating the perfect way to handle a crazy ‘Karen’
A TikToker has gone viral on the social media platform for dealing with an abrasive ‘Karen’ in the perfect way, after a dispute arose over a parking spot. The world of TikTok has proven time and again that it loves to see an unreasonable and rude ‘Karen’ humbled.
dexerto.com
TikTok star Megha Thakur dies suddenly aged 21
Canadian TikTok creator Megha Thakur has died aged 21, passing “suddenly and unexpectedly”, her parents have confirmed. Thakur accumulated almost 1 million followers on her TikTok account meghamind_, where she discussed issues such as body positivity, life advice, and South Asian representation. On Instagram, Thakur’s parents wrote: “It...
Comments / 0