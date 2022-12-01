Read full article on original website
Hasan baffled after finding Twitch streams embedded on Trainwreck’s Kick site
Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker was baffled after checking out Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam’s new Kick platform and finding that Twitch embeds were being used. Twitch’s spot at the top of the mountain of streaming platforms has been challenged a handful of times over the last few years, but it’s seen off pretty much every challenger.
What is Kick? Twitch’s new streaming rival backed by Trainwreck
Twitch has a potential new rival in town with Kick, an all-new streaming platform now in beta. Backed by Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam, it markets itself as a creator-friendly site with plenty of favorable policies. The streaming space has oversaturated itself and then consolidated more times than you can...
Gaules dethrones xQc as Twitch’s most-watched streamer after Rio Major boost
Brazilian streaming star Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba has once again toppled Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel as Twitch’s most-watched streamer, thanks to CS:GO’s IEM Rio Major. When it comes to deciding Twitch’s most popular streamers, fans typically look at a few different bits of criteria. You have the most-subscribed to streamers who stand out, there are also the most-followed streamers who have been around for years, and then you have those who have attracted the most viewers for a consistent period.
League of Legends falls off Twitch’s top gaming spot amid GTA RP resurgence
After holding the Twitch reigns for months, League of Legends has fallen off the throne. In November 2022, bolstered by a returning surge of RP streamers, GTA V reclaimed the top gaming spot on the platform. League of Legends has been one of the dominant kings of viewership on Twitch,...
Trainwreck’s Kick streaming platform appears to be a Stake.com project
New streaming platform Kick.com, promoted by Twitch streamer Trainwreck and aiming to rival the Amazon-owned platform, appears to be connected to gambling website Stake.com. The crypto gambling site, which has sponsored numerous Twitch streamers including Trainwreck, has not publicly boasted of any involvement with Kick.com. However, a number of connections...
Fortnite Chapter 4’s launch is so popular even devs are getting kicked from servers
Fortnite Chapter 4’s launch is apparently so popular, even the developers can’t even join the game’s servers. During a live stream to promote the launch, the official Fortnite Twitch stream was stuck in the loading screen like millions of other players, waiting their turn to see the new content.
NICKMERCS explains why competitive CoD matches aren’t as “cracked” as battle royales
NICKMERCS used his experience in competitive Gears of War, Halo, CoD, and Apex Legends to conclude battle royales “are more cracked” than other esports titles. Most fans recognize NICKMERCS for his successful streaming career, but he started as a Gears of War professional, winning a National Championship in 2019. He went on to play Halo professionally before dipping his toes into the competitive CoD scene in the early stages of his streaming career.
Apex Legends players launch ‘Operation Fresh New Different’ amid Season 15 complaints
Apex Legends players have launched ‘Operation Fresh New Different‘ to formalize demands for meaningful updates and new content, as criticism of Respawn and EA grows. Apex Legends is rapidly approaching its sixteenth season of post-launch content, with Season 15, Eclipse, set to be the longest season for a while.
Vox Akuma speaks out on fanservice divide in NIJISANJI VTuber’s content
Vox Akuma has grown to become NIJISANJI EN’s biggest VTuber by providing a mix of chill gaming content and playing up some fanservice for the audience. However some fans feel like he’s strayed too far, and he agrees, with the star looking to change up his tone. Vox...
shroud, Stewie2k and Kyedae to play in Valorant RE//LOAD event
Riot Games and Amazon are putting on a year-end Valorant event, ‘RE//LOAD,’ featuring pro players, popular creators, and fans – including the likes of Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip and Kyedae Shymko. The event will start on December 16 and will be...
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade event: Keldeo Special Research, Crabrawler launch
Niantic has announced the start of the Pokemon Go Season 9 Mythical Blade event, which features Keldeo and Crabrawler’s debut in the mobile game. With Pokemon Go’s Season of Light finally coming to an end, Niantic has revealed the start of Season 9, which will be called Mythical Wishes.
Warzone 2 unreleased Resurgence map leaked with first look at POIs
A new leak has unveiled what the new Warzone 2 Resurgence map could look like ahead of its speculated 2023 release. Only a short while has passed since the anticipated release of Warzone 2 and the brand-new map Al Mazrah. Though the game has been received rather well by the community, fans are already looking toward what could be in store next.
Overwatch 2 devs reveal new PvE missions with Ramattra and Zenyatta
The Overwatch 2 developers have announced new PvE missions that will expand on the relationship between Zenyatta and the game’s newest hero, Ramattra. Ramattra is finally coming to Overwatch 2 on December 6 when Season 2 begins, ushering in a new era in the iconic hero shooter, but there’s a lot more to come over the horizon.
Warzone 2 players ruining games with infinite health: Cheat or bug?
A Warzone 2 glitch or cheat is granting players infinite health, making them immune to any attacks aimed at them – but is it a frustrating cheat or just a very lucky bug saving players from being taken down?. During a tense Warzone 2 battle, one player reported a...
Pokemon Go Remote Raid pass change would be perfect early Christmas present
Pokemon Go players have suggested a change to Remote Raid passes that would help rural players, and it would be the perfect early Christmas present. With Pokemon Go removing Remote Raid passes from daily boxes and raising the price while introducing new raid events that can’t make use of them, it’s clear that Niantic is trying to phase them out.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Salamence and Tyranitar Tera Raid Battle Event
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers will have the chance to encounter new event Tera Raids during December, with version exclusive Tyranitar for Scarlet and Salamence for Violet announced following the first burst of Charizard raids. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers have been busy since the release of the Gen 9...
Where to find Dedenne in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Several Electric rodents from previous Generations, like the Electric/Fairy-type Dedenne, return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything players need to know about finding one in Generation 9. As is tradition, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a brand new Electric rodent Pokemon in the same vein as Dedenne and...
Fortnite’s new Shockwave Hammer has players excited to smash things in Chapter 4
The Shockwave Hammer is one of many new arrivals in Fortnite Chapter 4 and players are already smashing their way into the highlight reels. Fortnite Chapter 4 is looming and it hasn’t taken long for fans to find their new favorite addition in the next era of the game. While a new map, a perk system, and a fresh Battle Pass help to make things feel more exciting, a new item is another way to help shake things up.
Pokemon anime fans speculate which Scarlet & Violet starter Ash will choose
With Ash’s Championship win under his belt in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, many are wondering when he will head for Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region, and which starter may be his next companion. The Pokemon anime has been at the center of wild speculation over the past few months...
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion review – A faithful and emotional remaster
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion remasters the original PSP title for modern consoles while remaining faithful to the original experience. A mixture of updated graphics and mechanics makes it a joy to dive back into, even in a post-Final Fantasy 7 Remake world. Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core was...
