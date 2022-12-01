ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Square, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

Heavy lake snows south of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
localsyr.com

Lake snow has tapered and wind is relaxing

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – There is a new snow winner east of Lake Ontario. Highmarket, in Lewis County reported between 12 and 15 inches of snow. Hello December! We started the new month on the blustery side with lake effect snow for areas north of Syracuse. Lake snow and...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Pratt House To Host Holiday Event on Sunday, Dec. 4

FULTON – The J. W. Pratt House Museum in Fulton will host their 32nd Annual Parade of Trees Holiday Party Open House tomorrow, Sunday Dec. 4. The free event will run from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Parade of Trees will continue on through next week (December 5 – 9). Please come visit us and vote on your favorite tree!
FULTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse University Event Parking goes cashless on December 6

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All Syracuse University Event Parking will go cashless starting on Tuesday, December 6. On the day of the Syracuse University men’s basketball game against Oakland University, fans will no longer need cash to pay for parking at campus events. All event parking in the future won’t require cash for parking. The […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Take the (Polar) Plunge in Oneida Lake!

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In need of a quick dip? The Oneida Shores Polar Plunge hosted by Special Olympics New York is returning for its 16th year. You can “take the plunge” on Sunday, December 4, at 9:30 a.m. The Polar Plunge happens annually in an effort to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics […]
BREWERTON, NY
wwnytv.com

House damaged by falling tree

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night. The tree fell on the front porch of the home around 10:30 p.m. and took down power lines going to the house. The tree also caused a...
CARTHAGE, NY
Syracuse.com

How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations

Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy