Message From Central Square Central School District Concerning Schooltool Login
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Following is a message from Central Square Central School District Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding the online Schooltool login procedure:. – CSSD, If students are struggling to log into Schooltool, they must use “sign in with Google” and they will be all set.
wwnytv.com
Strong winds result in fallen trees and power lines in the North Country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire crews were busy Saturday as winds of up to 60 miles per hour ripped through the North Country. Throughout the day, there were several calls for power lines and trees that had fallen, including a tree which fell onto a house on Palmer Street in Watertown.
National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory, Lake Shore Flood Warning Today
CNY – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory, Lake Shore Flood Warning for Saturday, Dec. 3. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central New York. WIND ADVISORY:. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 P.M. EST THIS EVENING. * WHAT…Southwest...
informnny.com
Heavy lake snows south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
Mt. Adnah To Hold Christmas Tree Lighting
FULTON – Mt. Adnah Cemetery will be holding their annual tree lighting event Wednesday December 7 at 7 p.m. at 706 East Broadway in Fulton. Raffle and door prizes will be given away. Please come and enjoy the holiday spirit with us.
informnny.com
High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
localsyr.com
Lake snow has tapered and wind is relaxing
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – There is a new snow winner east of Lake Ontario. Highmarket, in Lewis County reported between 12 and 15 inches of snow. Hello December! We started the new month on the blustery side with lake effect snow for areas north of Syracuse. Lake snow and...
CNY school district puts $61M referendum before voters to add turf field, safety measures, more
North Syracuse, N.Y. – The North Syracuse Central School District is asking district voters to approve spending $61.2 million for a project that calls for major improvements to school buildings. The project calls for $32 million to be used for safety and security improvements in the district’s 11 schools,...
Pratt House To Host Holiday Event on Sunday, Dec. 4
FULTON – The J. W. Pratt House Museum in Fulton will host their 32nd Annual Parade of Trees Holiday Party Open House tomorrow, Sunday Dec. 4. The free event will run from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Parade of Trees will continue on through next week (December 5 – 9). Please come visit us and vote on your favorite tree!
Park Street bridge near Destiny USA tears roof off of Amazon trailer (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse bridge was too much to handle for an Amazon tractor trailer Saturday after the trailer lost its roof. The tractor trailer was too big to pass through the Park Street railroad bridge near Destiny USA Saturday around 6:04 a.m., police said. But the driver...
Get In The Holiday Spirit With Family-Friendly Events In Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – A wide variety of holiday-themed events will be held across the county in the coming weeks, offering fun for all ages. From craft fairs to tree lightings, families have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of festive events. Listed below are several holiday happenings to check out Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11.
District closes schools for funeral of long-time principal who died after he was hit by car in Clay
A Central New York school district closed its schools for a day this week because so many teachers and students wanted to attend a funeral for a principal who worked in the district for 33 years. Sean P. Gleason, 56, of Liverpool, died after he was hit by an SUV...
WKTV
Nearly 6,000 without power as strong winds blow through Mohawk Valley
Nearly 6,000 people are without power in Herkimer and Oneida counties due to strong winds across the region Wednesday afternoon. In Herkimer County, the power went out for more than 3,000 National Grid customers in the Ohio, Cold Brook, Poland, Norway, Newport and Middleville areas around 3 p.m. More than...
Syracuse University Event Parking goes cashless on December 6
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All Syracuse University Event Parking will go cashless starting on Tuesday, December 6. On the day of the Syracuse University men’s basketball game against Oakland University, fans will no longer need cash to pay for parking at campus events. All event parking in the future won’t require cash for parking. The […]
Take the (Polar) Plunge in Oneida Lake!
BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In need of a quick dip? The Oneida Shores Polar Plunge hosted by Special Olympics New York is returning for its 16th year. You can “take the plunge” on Sunday, December 4, at 9:30 a.m. The Polar Plunge happens annually in an effort to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics […]
Bull jumps out of trailer; closes down Midlakes school playground
Check out this video captured by Midlakes Elementary Resource Office and Principal!
wwnytv.com
House damaged by falling tree
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night. The tree fell on the front porch of the home around 10:30 p.m. and took down power lines going to the house. The tree also caused a...
How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
Photos: Inside the Nexus Center, Utica’s new $64M sports complex
The Nexus Center, a $64 million sports complex in downtown Utica, hosted its grand opening this week. It’s a 170,000-square-foot facility that will host ice hockey, box lacrosse, soccer and other field sports. There are three sheets of ice that can be converted to turf surfaces.
