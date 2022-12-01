Read full article on original website
Area Death Notices - Dec. 1, 2 & 3
LESLIE "BUBBIE" CARROLL ASDENTI SR., Harkers Island. Leslie “Bubbie” Carroll Asdenti Sr., 79, of Harkers Island, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 6th at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Dell Murphy. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
Governor Cooper increases reward for information on murder of Apex man
Randy Miller, 65, was stabbed to death on Aug. 29 in the first murder in the town in nearly a decade, officials said.
NC deputy hospitalized after cruiser hit during DWI arrest, officials say
An Onslow County Sheriff's deputy has been treated and released from the hospital after his vehicle was struck by another vehicle during a traffic stop for an impaired driver.
WITN
Woman held on $3 million bond for fentanyl charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in jail on a $3 million bond after her arrest on trafficking in fentanyl. Craven County deputies and New Bern police raided the home of Margie Bouie on Tuesday. They found fentanyl, cash, and items used for the distribution of drugs in...
publicradioeast.org
More than a dozen threats called in to school campuses across NC, some in eastern North Carolina
On Thursday, the State Bureau of Investigation investigated more than a dozen threats on school campuses across North Carolina, including several in eastern North Carolina, and say those threats turned out to be a hoax. New Bern high school was one of the targets, and officials with the New Bern...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Student in custody for bringing revolver to high school in Onslow Co.
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student allegedly brought a weapon to school Friday. The weapon was discovered before noon at White Oak High School on Piney Green Road in Jacksonville. According to Chief Deputy Chris Thomas, a revolver was found...
New Bern looks back at devastating fire 100 years later, several events planned
A large partnership of local organizations have joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a whole weekend of events to help people learn and remember.
newbernnow.com
Police Respond to Report of Active Shooter at New Bern High School
On Dec. 1, 2022, at approximately 9:13 a.m., the New Bern Police Department responded to a report of an active shooter at New Bern High School. Upon the arrival of officers, the school was searched, and it was determined the information provided by the caller was false. The New Bern High School campus is safe and there is no threat to the public. Similar calls have been reported at other North Carolina high schools.
publicradioeast.org
Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools
Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
carolinacoastonline.com
Elizabeth Calhoun, 61; service later
Elizabeth Ann (Hoggard) Calhoun, 61, widow of Linwood Alan Calhoun, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home in Newport, NC. Born July 16, 1961, in Virginia she was raised by the late Stevenson B. and Lois L. (Cullipher) Hoggard of Ahoskie, NC. She most enjoyed her time as a florist and took great joy in her creative work. Security was another field that she enjoyed and excelled with. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, sewing, pour painting and snake keeping. She also participated in Civil War Reenactments, with husband Alan, where she sewed many pieces of authentic clothing. She was involved in the Women of the Moose as a past Sr. Regent & College of Regents Red Stole.
WITN
Morehead City receives updates on Sugarloaf Island Project
MORHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Morehead City was updated Thursday about plans to restore a beloved feature of their town. Sugarloaf Island has received funding to help stabilize the island’s shoreline. State Representative Pat McElraft and Senator Norman Sanderson were recognized at Ottis Landing in Morehead City. We’re told they...
WNCT
$2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island
A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown Morehead City. $2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island. A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown...
carolinacoastonline.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you, Big Rock!
For the second straight year, the Big Rock Foundation has awarded a total of $1 MILLION to area charities, schools and service organizations! Thanks to the board, staff, sponsors, participants and all others who make the BIG ROCK so successful and rewarding. Who would think that over fifty years ago...
WNCT
Atlantic Beach Christmas Parade part of busy weekend
There are a number of holiday parades happening in Eastern North Carolina, starting with Friday's events. Atlantic Beach held its Christmas parade Friday, too. Atlantic Beach Christmas Parade part of busy weekend. There are a number of holiday parades happening in Eastern North Carolina, starting with Friday's events. Atlantic Beach...
carolinacoastonline.com
Benjaman Parmer, 62; service later
Benjaman Allen Parmer, 62, of Hubert, passed away at his home on November 24, 2022. He was born May 25, 1960, in Jacksonville, NC, a son to the late Theodore Richard and Nancy Groff Parmer. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Benjaman owned and...
Onslow County Board of Commissioners chair resigns
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The chairman of the Onslow County Board of Commissioners has announced his resignation, effective immediately. Jack Bright has told Onslow County Government officials of his resignation “due to family commitments and current health conditions,” officials stated in a Facebook post on Friday. Bright has been on the board for 15 years […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Catherine Kale, 79; service later
Catherine “Cathy” Egloff Kale, 79, of Hubert, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Rd., Newport, NC 28570 or to Meals on Wheels of Onslow County.
publicradioeast.org
Onslow, Pitt, other counties showing a high level of economic distress
The North Carolina Department of Commerce is out with economic distress rankings for all 100 counties. The agency places counties into three tiers. Those tiers account for unemployment, household income, population growth, and property tax base. Onslow, Pitt, Randolph, Surry, and Transylvania counties moved to higher levels of distress. Those...
WITN
Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The two most populous counties in Eastern Carolina have lost ground when it comes to economic development tier rankings. The North Carolina Department of Commerce today said both Pitt and Onslow counties will be Tier 1 counties in 2023, down from Tier 2. Tier 1 counties...
