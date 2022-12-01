Read full article on original website
Related
Spare change funding school project
Southport Central School students believe some spare nickels, dimes and quarters can change the look of their campus. Students have enlisted World of Change, a Portland-based nonprofit to raise money for the Southport Community Project. World of Change estimates there is about $10 billion of spare change in the U.S....
Holiday food drive at Southport library
The Southport Memorial Library is sponsoring a holiday food drive during the month of December to benefit the Boothbay Region Food Pantry. Non-perishable items may be dropped off at the library during our open hours which are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Thursday evening 6-8. The holiday...
Reserve your seat at free Christmas dinner
Volunteers are ready to begin taking phone calls for the annual Boothbay Region Community Christmas Dinner. Anyone is welcome. You’ll find an amazing array of delectable Christmas Dinner offerings on Christmas Day with friendly faces waiting to serve you. The number to call is 207-350-1581 starting right away. Leave your name, phone and how many are coming to dinner. With your response we can shop accordingly.
Free Community Event: Watch the World Cup Soccer Games at The Waldo Theatre on Sunday, December 4th at 10am
Please join us while we watch the live Stream of the FIFA World Cup Soccer Game: Match #52: 1D versus 2C, which will be Live Streamed on Sunday, December 4th at 10:00 am! This is a FREE EVENT!. Doors open at 9:50am. Concessions will be available for purchase. Free Parking...
