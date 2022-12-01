ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Nonprofit Assembly for the Arts appoints arts leader Deidre McPherson as its first chief community officer

By Steven Litt, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

South Euclid Lyndhurst School news: STEM grant received; students write patriotic essays; musical creativity in Columbus

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Here is a look at recent news from the South Euclid-Lyndhurst School District, as gathered by the district. SEL Schools Wins 2022-2023 Ohio STEM Learning Network Classroom Grant. The South Euclid Lyndhurst School District was recently awarded a $15,000 classroom grant to expand STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering...
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland.com

Whatever the truth about Dr. Boutros’ bonuses, the difference he made for MetroHealth was huge

I have been reading your stories about Dr. Akram Boutros of the MetroHealth System (”Report: Boutros misled board about bonuses,” Nov. 26). I know nothing of the back story or details, but as a recently retired physician from Lorain County, I can tell you from my perspective that he took MetroHealth from a lost, poor, third-rate charity public hospital to a first-class institution of which we can all be proud. MetroHealth went from being an eyesore off of Interstate 71 that took the poor, unhealthy and uninsured to now being in contention with services and quality that rival the other two big medical institutions we all know of in the area.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

How did Akram Boutros’ $1.9 million in self-awarded bonuses fly under the radar? Editorial

One of the saddest ironies of the unfolding story about now-fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros -- and his more than $1.9 million in self-awarded “supplemental” bonuses since 2018 -- is how the very success of Boutros’ innovations to improve community care and the bottom line at this hospital of last resort for Cuyahoga County’s needy apparently turned into a metric to award extra bonuses to himself and maybe other executives.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Cleveland's public school district closes Glenville High School due to teacher absences, a rare kind of thing in public education.....What is going on?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials abruptly closed Glenville High School Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 “because of staff absences.”. CMSD big wigs confirmed the closing action across their social media platforms Thursday morning, including on Facebook. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD added, though district...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Athletes, community help Boys & Girls Clubs serve more kids in more places: Allen Smith

Guest columnist Allen Smith is the CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, which was formed in 2019 by the merger of Clubs in Cleveland, Akron, Lorain County and Sandusky. A native of Toledo, he holds a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal communications from Bowling Green State University and a master’s degree in theological studies from Liberty University. He and his wife of 19 years, Vontyna, live in Avon.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County awarded grants to 55 small businesses. Here’s who got them: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County has announced the recipients of 55 small business grants, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. The grants, which ranged from $10,000 to $50,000, totaled $1.5 million and were allocated to a variety of companies, including fitness centers, car care companies, graphic design companies and others, according to a news release from Cuyahoga County.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Wade Oval to host 28th annual CircleFest on Sunday

CLEVELAND — It's officially December and that means breaking out your holiday fun to-do list. At the top of that list for us here at 3News is the annual CircleFest at Wade Oval. In its 28th year, the family-friendly event -- which takes place Sunday, Dec. 4 -- is...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

2 adults, 8 children escape fire in University Heights

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two adults and eight children safely escaped an early morning house fire Saturday in University Heights. Fire officials say it was around 3:03 a.m. when firefighters responded to the two-story residence in the 4400 block of Groveland Road. The University Heights Fire Department said it...
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley announces she will run for mayor in 2023

AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley has announced she will run for mayor. Mosley, a Democrat representing Ward 5, formally announced her campaign on Wednesday during a launch event at the Trailhead at Cascade Lofts in North Akron. Mosely joins a growing roster of mayoral candidates following...
AKRON, OH
