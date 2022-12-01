Nonprofit Assembly for the Arts appoints arts leader Deidre McPherson as its first chief community officer

Read full article on original website
South Euclid Lyndhurst School news: STEM grant received; students write patriotic essays; musical creativity in Columbus
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Here is a look at recent news from the South Euclid-Lyndhurst School District, as gathered by the district. SEL Schools Wins 2022-2023 Ohio STEM Learning Network Classroom Grant. The South Euclid Lyndhurst School District was recently awarded a $15,000 classroom grant to expand STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering...
Gregory Halpern’s outstanding photographic portrait of Buffalo closes out the Bidwell era at Transformer Station
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A big change is coming soon to the nonprofit Transformer Station gallery in Ohio City, which has enormously strengthened the visual arts scene on Cleveland’s West Side. Collectors Fred and Laura Bidwell, who opened the gallery in 2013 as a joint project with the Cleveland...
Whatever the truth about Dr. Boutros’ bonuses, the difference he made for MetroHealth was huge
I have been reading your stories about Dr. Akram Boutros of the MetroHealth System (”Report: Boutros misled board about bonuses,” Nov. 26). I know nothing of the back story or details, but as a recently retired physician from Lorain County, I can tell you from my perspective that he took MetroHealth from a lost, poor, third-rate charity public hospital to a first-class institution of which we can all be proud. MetroHealth went from being an eyesore off of Interstate 71 that took the poor, unhealthy and uninsured to now being in contention with services and quality that rival the other two big medical institutions we all know of in the area.
Holiday beers to sip in December: We tried 12 with varying spices
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We decided to sip only holiday beers for this month’s review. They come from across the country. The style is popular in Northeast Ohio, of course, but it varies elsewhere. We sipped 12 beers from different breweries. We’ll list them by state. All are Christmas...
Three promising uses of COVID-19 stimulus money in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since 2021, Northeast Ohio has received hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act. While some of that money seems to be headed for effective and well-meaning programs, some isn’t. With that in mind, Stimulus Watch set out to highlight...
How did Akram Boutros’ $1.9 million in self-awarded bonuses fly under the radar? Editorial
One of the saddest ironies of the unfolding story about now-fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros -- and his more than $1.9 million in self-awarded “supplemental” bonuses since 2018 -- is how the very success of Boutros’ innovations to improve community care and the bottom line at this hospital of last resort for Cuyahoga County’s needy apparently turned into a metric to award extra bonuses to himself and maybe other executives.
clevelandurbannews.com
Cleveland's public school district closes Glenville High School due to teacher absences, a rare kind of thing in public education.....What is going on?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials abruptly closed Glenville High School Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 “because of staff absences.”. CMSD big wigs confirmed the closing action across their social media platforms Thursday morning, including on Facebook. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD added, though district...
CLE Council to vote on domestic violence 'paid safe' leave for city workers
Cleveland Councilwoman Jasmin Santana talked about her childhood experience as a witness to domestic violence, and why it's a crucial component in her effort to establish paid "safe leave."
Athletes, community help Boys & Girls Clubs serve more kids in more places: Allen Smith
Guest columnist Allen Smith is the CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, which was formed in 2019 by the merger of Clubs in Cleveland, Akron, Lorain County and Sandusky. A native of Toledo, he holds a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal communications from Bowling Green State University and a master’s degree in theological studies from Liberty University. He and his wife of 19 years, Vontyna, live in Avon.
Cuyahoga County awarded grants to 55 small businesses. Here’s who got them: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County has announced the recipients of 55 small business grants, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. The grants, which ranged from $10,000 to $50,000, totaled $1.5 million and were allocated to a variety of companies, including fitness centers, car care companies, graphic design companies and others, according to a news release from Cuyahoga County.
Wade Oval to host 28th annual CircleFest on Sunday
CLEVELAND — It's officially December and that means breaking out your holiday fun to-do list. At the top of that list for us here at 3News is the annual CircleFest at Wade Oval. In its 28th year, the family-friendly event -- which takes place Sunday, Dec. 4 -- is...
When it comes to our morally flawed founders, Shakespeare, as usual, said it best
Regarding the name change at the Cleveland State University Law School (“Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18), Shakespeare, as usual, said it best. In the play “Julius Caesar,” just after saying “Friends, Romans, countrymen,” Mark Antony says: “The evil men...
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock unveils master plan for Cuyahoga riverfront near downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s real estate company on Friday unveiled a sweeping master plan to re-make the Cuyahoga riverfront, with Tower City Center serving as a key gateway between downtown Cleveland and a waterfront flanked with development. The estimated $3.5 billion, 35-acre plan from...
Barbershop owner opposes House bill, worries it will send unprepared barbers into workforce
New legislation in the Ohio Statehouse could allow barber college students to graduate in roughly half the time as current practice, but one Cleveland barbershop owner strongly opposes the new bill.
signalcleveland.org
More than half of Cuyahoga County’s adults can’t read at the highest proficient level
More than half of Cuyahoga County’s adults can’t read at the highest proficiency level. That’s according to the Literacy Cooperative of Greater Cleveland, a group that bills itself as an “umbrella organization” working to bring the community together on efforts related to literacy. Literacy rates...
Cleveland Museum of Natural History offers free admission on Dec. 7, giving public a glimpse of progress on its $150 million transformation
CLEVELAND, Ohio--The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 6, but when it reopens at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, admission will be waived, giving the public a free opportunity to see some of the newest, reimagined spaces and exhibits. The free day is a way for...
NE Ohio restaurants, wineries offering igloo rentals this winter
Missing patio season? Several Cleveland-area spots offer a unique and warmer way to enjoy dinner or drinks outdoors during the winter.
2 adults, 8 children escape fire in University Heights
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two adults and eight children safely escaped an early morning house fire Saturday in University Heights. Fire officials say it was around 3:03 a.m. when firefighters responded to the two-story residence in the 4400 block of Groveland Road. The University Heights Fire Department said it...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley announces she will run for mayor in 2023
AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley has announced she will run for mayor. Mosley, a Democrat representing Ward 5, formally announced her campaign on Wednesday during a launch event at the Trailhead at Cascade Lofts in North Akron. Mosely joins a growing roster of mayoral candidates following...
In matters of faith, it’s better to be kind than superior: Ted Diadiun
CLEVELAND -- There are no atheists in foxholes, it has been said. Whether that’s true or not, the reasoning is sound: When one comes face to face with the very real possibility that his next breath might be his last, he is likely to be more inclined to embrace the idea that something awaits him on The Other Side.
