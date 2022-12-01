Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega had nightmares “for years” after this horror movie
While Wednesday star Jenna Ortega may be the new Scream Queen on the block, there’s one horror movie that had her screaming for real. She’s creepy and she’s kooky, mysterious and spooky, she’s all together ooky, the… Jenna Ortega. And now she’s starring in a new Netflix series that focuses on the arguably most iconic Addams Family member, Wednesday Addams. We greatly enjoyed the series here at Dexerto, and you can read our review here.
dexerto.com
Gaules dethrones xQc as Twitch’s most-watched streamer after Rio Major boost
Brazilian streaming star Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba has once again toppled Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel as Twitch’s most-watched streamer, thanks to CS:GO’s IEM Rio Major. When it comes to deciding Twitch’s most popular streamers, fans typically look at a few different bits of criteria. You have the most-subscribed to streamers who stand out, there are also the most-followed streamers who have been around for years, and then you have those who have attracted the most viewers for a consistent period.
dexerto.com
MrBeast teases brand new YouTube video set in Antarctica
In a Twitter post, YouTube sensation Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has teased the release of a new video created in the frosty desert of Antarctica. While not 100% confirmed that’s why he was there, it wouldn’t surprise anyone. MrBeast is an immensely successful content creator. His content...
dexerto.com
Vox Akuma speaks out on fanservice divide in NIJISANJI VTuber’s content
Vox Akuma has grown to become NIJISANJI EN’s biggest VTuber by providing a mix of chill gaming content and playing up some fanservice for the audience. However some fans feel like he’s strayed too far, and he agrees, with the star looking to change up his tone. Vox...
dexerto.com
The Mean One review: An appalling, hilarious Grinch parody
The Mean One, a gleefully “unauthorized” horror parody of The Grinch, is deliriously, hilariously appalling. It’s the worst movie you’ll see this year, and you’ll chuckle all the way. Dr. Seuss has never been sacred; Mike Myers infamously bastardized The Cat in the Hat with...
HBO Max is now available (again) on Amazon Prime Video Channels after yearlong dispute
HBO Max is once again available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S., but Prime customers will still need to pay $14.99 per month for the subscription.
dexerto.com
Dixie D’Amelio fans support singer after possible ‘coming out’ video goes viral
Fans are showing an outpouring of support for TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio after the singer was possibly outed by friend Carter Gregory in a viral video. Dixie D’Amelio is one of the most prominent content creators on TikTok, where she’s garnered over 57 million followers. Since her...
dexerto.com
Mollymoon2 is taking over TikTok with creepiest videos ever
If you’re looking for some spooky and disturbing videos to watch on TikTok, you may want to give Molly Moon a look, as her posts are going as viral as ever. As TikTok has gotten bigger and bigger over the last few years, creators have found ways to carve out a lane for their own content.
dexerto.com
Landon Barker shuts down Charli D’Amelio breakup rumors after fans panic
Landon Barker has laid any rumors of his supposed breakup with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio to rest after the sudden deletion of their 5-month anniversary pic prompted panic among fans. Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker have been dating for nearly half a year — but, like many celebrity romances,...
dexerto.com
ATM video goes viral for scoreboard ranking money in your account against others
In a viral video, an ATM machine ranked the users by the total amount of money they held in their bank account, with the top user holding onto a shocking sum of money. Sometimes rocking up to a bank and using the ATM can be a depressing experience. But could you imagine your account being ranked by others at your bank?
dexerto.com
Noodle the Pug behind ‘Bones or No Bones’ TikTok trend passes away
The beloved pug behind the viral “Bones or No Bones” TikTok trend has passed away. Jonathan Graziano, Noodle’s person, updates fans of the fourteen-year-old pug’s passing with a heartfelt and emotional message. TikTok is home to hundreds of relatable moments shared by users around the world....
dexerto.com
Fortnite’s new Shockwave Hammer has players excited to smash things in Chapter 4
The Shockwave Hammer is one of many new arrivals in Fortnite Chapter 4 and players are already smashing their way into the highlight reels. Fortnite Chapter 4 is looming and it hasn’t taken long for fans to find their new favorite addition in the next era of the game. While a new map, a perk system, and a fresh Battle Pass help to make things feel more exciting, a new item is another way to help shake things up.
dexerto.com
Pokemon anime fans speculate which Scarlet & Violet starter Ash will choose
With Ash’s Championship win under his belt in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, many are wondering when he will head for Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region, and which starter may be his next companion. The Pokemon anime has been at the center of wild speculation over the past few months...
dexerto.com
How to get The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia skin in Fortnite
The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia arrives in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 alongside Doom Slayer and more skins. If you’re unsure how to get the Geralt skin in Fortnite, here’s what you need to know. The newest era of Fortnite is here as Chapter 4 Season 1...
dexerto.com
Best horror movies on Amazon Prime (December 2022)
From The Babadook to Paranormal Activity, these are the best horror movies available to stream on Amazon Prime, curated for those who aren’t ready to give up on the spooky season just yet. Christmas is coming, but that doesn’t mean we need to stop watching scary movies. Nights are...
dexerto.com
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer may include a map expansion teaser
While rewatching the teaser for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, one fan spotted a hint indicating the map will feature Queens and Brooklyn. Sony unveiled the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer during its September 2021 games showcase, confirming its launch on PS5 in 2023. The quick glimpse revealed that both Peter...
Comments / 0