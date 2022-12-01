Read full article on original website
Beijing International Horticultural Exposition- Hong Kong Garden // Architectural Services Department
A Garden for the City Of ContrastThe Hong Kong Garden explores a design approach to reconcile development and nature in the urban environment. It reflects the contrasting urban and garden images in the territory, examines the relationship between the development and nature; and explores the aesthetic value of edible landscape.
Reader’s Choice: Top 10 Architecture Projects on Architizer in November 2022
Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Architizer’s journal is fueled by the creative energy of the thousands of architects from around the world who upload and showcase their incredible work. From conceptual designs to projects under construction to completed buildings, we are proud to serve as a platform for showcasing global architectural talent and the brilliance of visualizers, engineers, manufacturers, and photographers who are crucial members of the industry. A stellar drawing, rendering or photo, as well as a detailed project description, can go a long way in making a project stand out, as does indicate the stellar contributors on a project.
Could Empty Office Spaces Be the Solution to Housing Shortages?
For its 11th season, Architizer has created a suite of sustainability-focused A+Awards recognizing designers working toward a better future. Start your submission today. In many office buildings across North America, the much-anticipated return to in-person work has not materialized exactly as hoped. Nearly a full year since most work-related pandemic restrictions have been lifted, the commercial real estate sector is still struggling to fill empty office floors. In 2022, the office vacancy rate in the United States was hovering at 12.3 percent, up from 9.6 percent in 2019, and nearing the 13 percent high reached in the aftermath of the Great Recession. And in some cities hit that have been hit particularly hard —San Francisco, New York and Seattle, to name a few — sky-high vacancy rates could hollow out buildings completely, threatening to turn business district city blocks into ghost towns.
Bouverie Mews // Spatial Affairs Bureau
The house is situated on an old industrial site that. neighbors a cemetery North of London, England. The clients are two artist that require living quarters. and large studio work space. The house integrates. the studio and living space in a balanced way so. the one does not overwhelm the...
