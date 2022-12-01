For its 11th season, Architizer has created a suite of sustainability-focused A+Awards recognizing designers working toward a better future. Start your submission today. In many office buildings across North America, the much-anticipated return to in-person work has not materialized exactly as hoped. Nearly a full year since most work-related pandemic restrictions have been lifted, the commercial real estate sector is still struggling to fill empty office floors. In 2022, the office vacancy rate in the United States was hovering at 12.3 percent, up from 9.6 percent in 2019, and nearing the 13 percent high reached in the aftermath of the Great Recession. And in some cities hit that have been hit particularly hard —San Francisco, New York and Seattle, to name a few — sky-high vacancy rates could hollow out buildings completely, threatening to turn business district city blocks into ghost towns.

2 DAYS AGO