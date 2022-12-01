ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Saturday morning top stories: 2 arrested after Hockley Co. chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Two men have been arrested after leading Hockley County deputies on a high speed chase. Leopoldo Villarreal and Leroy Martinez of Lubbock were arrested. They were reportedly going speeds above 100 mph and shot at the pursuing deputies. The story continues here:...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
1 injured in Hockley Co. crash involving semi

HOCKLEY CO., Texas (KCBD) - One person has been injured in a crash involving a semi Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to a crash on FM 1585 just before 11:30 a.m. DPS officials stated it appeared a semi pulled out in front of a pick-up truck pulling a trailer, causing the truck to crash into the semi.
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
1 airlifted with serious injuries following Hockley Co. crash Saturday

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — One person was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Hockley County late Saturday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash was reported around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Farm-to-Market Road 1585 and Chickadee...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
Tahoka man killed in Gaines County crash Thursday, DPS says

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Tahoka man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Gaines County on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 214 and County Road 206. According to a crash summary provided...
GAINES COUNTY, TX
LPD investigating 2 crashes Friday morning, traffic redirected

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit announced on Thursday it will hold two follow-up crash investigations on Friday, December 2. According to LPD, the first will take place at 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of 2100 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. It is expected to last until 10:00 a.m. The second will take at 10:15 a.m. at Parkway Drive and Idalou Road and is expected last around an hour. See below for more details.
LUBBOCK, TX
DPS provides details, reopens Highway 84 after Wednesday semi-truck rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas — The road is reopened, where a semi-truck and pickup truck crashed Wednesday morning along US Highway 84 and FM 1294, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday. According to DPS, the driver sustained minor injuries and was being treated at University Medical Center. Six people...
LUBBOCK, TX
2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a high-speed chase with Hockley County deputies and other law enforcement agencies that started Thursday night around 10 p.m. During the chase, Hockley County officials say shots were fired at the deputies. The Levelland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in the arrests.
LEVELLAND, TX

