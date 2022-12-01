Read full article on original website
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 2 arrested after Hockley Co. chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Two men have been arrested after leading Hockley County deputies on a high speed chase. Leopoldo Villarreal and Leroy Martinez of Lubbock were arrested. They were reportedly going speeds above 100 mph and shot at the pursuing deputies. The story continues here:...
fox34.com
1 injured in Hockley Co. crash involving semi
HOCKLEY CO., Texas (KCBD) - One person has been injured in a crash involving a semi Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to a crash on FM 1585 just before 11:30 a.m. DPS officials stated it appeared a semi pulled out in front of a pick-up truck pulling a trailer, causing the truck to crash into the semi.
everythinglubbock.com
1 airlifted with serious injuries following Hockley Co. crash Saturday
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — One person was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Hockley County late Saturday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash was reported around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Farm-to-Market Road 1585 and Chickadee...
everythinglubbock.com
Tahoka man killed in Gaines County crash Thursday, DPS says
GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Tahoka man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Gaines County on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 214 and County Road 206. According to a crash summary provided...
Fatal Crash in Gaines County leaves one dead
GAINES COUNTY, Texas — According to authorities, 67-year old Lousie Salinas of Tahoka, TX died in a car crash around 2:11 p.m. Thursday afternoon in Gaines County. Salinas's 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling west on CR 206 when a 2022 Jeep Wagoneer driven by 48-year-old Darryl Ramon was traveling north on SH-214.
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motorcycle crash was reported on Friday in Lubbock. Authorities confirmed that one person was seriously injured due to the accident.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD investigating 2 crashes Friday morning, traffic redirected
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit announced on Thursday it will hold two follow-up crash investigations on Friday, December 2. According to LPD, the first will take place at 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of 2100 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. It is expected to last until 10:00 a.m. The second will take at 10:15 a.m. at Parkway Drive and Idalou Road and is expected last around an hour. See below for more details.
Head-on collision near Springlake leaves 2 dead, including Hereford resident
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that two people, including a Hereford resident, died after a head-on collision eight miles outside of Springlake late last month. DPS detailed that at around 7:25 p.m. on Nov. 24, 55-year-old Ma De La Luz Villarreal from Hereford was driving a GMC Acadia […]
Motorcycle crash in East Lubbock, LPD said one seriously hurt
One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash near the 3500 block of Idalou Road on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Lubbock Police Department received a call at 8.33 PM on Thursday regarding a collision between a truck and an SUV. The multi-vehicle accident took place on University Avenue on the 46th.
everythinglubbock.com
DPS provides details, reopens Highway 84 after Wednesday semi-truck rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas — The road is reopened, where a semi-truck and pickup truck crashed Wednesday morning along US Highway 84 and FM 1294, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday. According to DPS, the driver sustained minor injuries and was being treated at University Medical Center. Six people...
Cause of East Lubbock house fire was criminal, LFR reveals
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said the cause of a house fire in the 2000 block of East 7th Street that sent one person to the hospital on Friday afternoon was classified as criminal. According to LFR, someone was in the home that firefighters pulled out through a bedroom window. LFR said one person […]
Child and woman dead, 4 hurt in Thanksgiving head-on crash in Lamb Co.
A woman and a child died, and four people were seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Lamb County on Thanksgiving evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
levellandnews.net
Multiple arrests after pursuit, shots fired
The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Levelland Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety, arrested two individuals related to a vehicle pursuit, and aggravated assault offenses. According to Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres, sherif’s deputies responded to a vehicle...
fox34.com
2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a high-speed chase with Hockley County deputies and other law enforcement agencies that started Thursday night around 10 p.m. During the chase, Hockley County officials say shots were fired at the deputies. The Levelland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in the arrests.
One hospitalized after house fire in East Lubbock, LFR said
One person was taken to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services after a house fire in the 2000 block of East 7th Street, according to LFR.
fox34.com
Meadow student, Hereford woman dead, four others injured in Lamb Co. head-on crash
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Hereford woman and an 8-year-old girl were killed in a head-on collision in Lamb County on Thanksgiving Day. Investigators say a mid-size SUV driven by Ma De La Luz Villarreal, 55, of Hereford, was struck by a pickup truck on U.S. 385, about eight miles south of Springlake.
Drive-in employee confronted with gunman, LPD report said
A suspect tried to rob a Sonic Drive-in employee at gunpoint on November 29, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Lubbock woman arrested, accused of trying to run over others in car
LUBBOCK, Texas – Elizabeth Flores Fales, 50, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on Thursday after trying to hit multiple people with her vehicle, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. The report said her boyfriend and two others were in the garage of a home located in the 3100 block […]
Vehicle in deadly hit-and-run located, LPD said no arrests yet
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update Wednesday on a pedestrian hit-and-run crash from Tuesday morning that left 33-year-old Jamil Wilson dead. According to LPD, the vehicle that fled the scene was located. Police said all occupants of the vehicle were identified, and no arrests were made yet. LPD was initially called […]
