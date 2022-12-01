LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit announced on Thursday it will hold two follow-up crash investigations on Friday, December 2. According to LPD, the first will take place at 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of 2100 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. It is expected to last until 10:00 a.m. The second will take at 10:15 a.m. at Parkway Drive and Idalou Road and is expected last around an hour. See below for more details.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO