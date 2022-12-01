Read full article on original website
Adorable Video: Lubbock Prairie Dogs Love Pumpkins Too
We have all seen adorable videos of different animals eating pumpkins. Honestly, it is sometimes my favorite part of October's end. Lubbock sadly doesn't have a zoo so we don't get to see our cute animals eating them until now. Whether you’re five or ninety-five, the Science Spectrum Museum in...
KCBD
Santa Cops partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock children experienced the joy of Christmas earlier than normal this year. The Lubbock Police Department’s Santa Cops teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters on Saturday, spending the day with kids in the program. Officers dressed up as Santa helped celebrate the holidays by building friendships with the children, taking a trip around Lubbock and shopping.
everythinglubbock.com
Check out Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display from December 6-31
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Overton Hotel & Conference Center, along with the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch, have partnered once again to create Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display. According to press release, this year’s display will be unveiled to the public during a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lubbock...
fox34.com
Pancho Clos coming to town
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join Fiestas Del Llano and Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the Annual Pancho Clos. The event will take place outside of Maggie Trejo Supercenter from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All children will receive a small bag of candy and fruit, and...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore DIY event on Saturday, Dec. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will host a DIY event on Saturday, December 3 at their ReStore from 1:00-3:00 p.m. The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located at 3630 50th Street. According to a press release, the event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to...
KCBD
Llano Estacado Winery hosting first Christmas Market
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Llano Estacado Winery is hosting its first Christmas market. The market will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Llano Estacado Winery at 3426 F FM 1585. The event is free for all ages. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy local...
Video: Bobcat Spotted Hanging Out At Mae Simmons Park In Lubbock
Lubbock resident, Tyson Earl, was out enjoying Mae Simmons park with his dog when he noticed a fluffy gray bobcat in the distance. He grabbed his camera and took a quick video and wondered out loud whether or not he should take his dog any closer. They may be snuggly and adorable looking, but they are still a wild predator and should be treated as such.
brownwoodnews.com
UNDER THE STETSON: Feed the Dog
When living in Lubbock several years ago, I had a neighbor that would keep their dog chained to a fence post. The dog looked underweight and “scraggly” and did not appear to be enjoying life. The owners did not neglect the dog’s basics needs; they just did nothing...
KCBD
Sensory gym opens in Lubbock to help kids build socialization skills
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On 82nd and Slide there’s a new place for running, jumping, and climbing. A new sensory gym is now open, bringing smiles to Lubbock kids. “But the main goal is to that autistic, and special needs kids have a place to play, but they can also play with kids without any disability,” the owner of the gym, Meagan Kennemer said.
KCBD
New LBK branding project unveiled
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Market Lubbock and city leaders gathered at Buddy Holly Hall on December 2nd to unveil a new Community branding project, including a new official logo for the city of Lubbock. Mayor Tray Payne says...
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, committees
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock is accepting applications for several boards and commissions during the month of December. According to a press release, the term for these positions starts June 1, 2023. The deadline to submit an application is Saturday, December 31, 2022. Citizens who previously submitted...
‘A bigger deal’: Travelers come hundreds of miles for Texas Tech’s Carol of Lights
Texas Tech brought the holiday spirit with its 64th Annual Carol of Lights on Friday night. Many said they traveled hundreds of miles to be part of one of Texas Tech University's oldest and biggest celebrations.
everythinglubbock.com
Have the best tamales? Compete at Amigos 14th annual cook-off in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Amigos is gearing up for its 14th annual Tamal Cook-Off where guest go head-to-head for the top spot. Lubbock Amigos Store Director, Julio Elizalde said this is a great way to bring the community together. “It’s a good thing for people, we get a lot of...
Lubbock gears up for the Miracles Christmas Parade
The Miracles Christmas Parade has been around for the last 19 years, though two of those years it was cancelled. It's an ongoing Lubbock tradition.
everythinglubbock.com
Covenant Health hosting job fair; opportunities in Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland
LUBBOCK, Texas – For those in Lubbock and the South Plains seeking a job in health care, Covenant Health said it will host a community job fair on December 6, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. It will be held at the Knipling Education & Conference Center on the...
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock names new Chief Building Official
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock recently announced Gilbert Quant as the new Chief Building Official. According to a press release, Quant will oversee the Building Safety Department. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University and has worked with Building Safety Department since September 2002. “The position...
fox34.com
Benefit concert this Sunday for 2-year-old cancer patient from O’Donnell
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Oct. 7, Kal Luke Mires had a seizure. Two days later, he was transported to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth where doctors found a brain tumor, after over 20 hours of surgery. “It was a Choroid Plexus Carcinoma and when they removed it, it...
27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock
The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
KCBD
Sip & Shop events set for first two Saturday’s in December
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Sip and Shop events will be held in Lubbock for Christmas shoppers looking for the perfect gifts!. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Lubbock’s best local vendors will be at the Crossroads Event Center in Wolfforth from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event center is located at 10107 CR 1300. Admission is free to the public. Shoppers can enjoy food trucks and wine with Oswald Vineyards of Brownfield!
KCBD
LHUCA marks 25 years of celebrating the arts, revitalizing downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts is turning 25 years old. It began as the Lubbock Regional Arts Center and became an important catalyst for establishing an arts and entertainment district in the downtown area of Lubbock. “We began as a part of a...
