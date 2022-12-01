ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LoneStar 92

Adorable Video: Lubbock Prairie Dogs Love Pumpkins Too

We have all seen adorable videos of different animals eating pumpkins. Honestly, it is sometimes my favorite part of October's end. Lubbock sadly doesn't have a zoo so we don't get to see our cute animals eating them until now. Whether you’re five or ninety-five, the Science Spectrum Museum in...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Santa Cops partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock children experienced the joy of Christmas earlier than normal this year. The Lubbock Police Department’s Santa Cops teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters on Saturday, spending the day with kids in the program. Officers dressed up as Santa helped celebrate the holidays by building friendships with the children, taking a trip around Lubbock and shopping.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Check out Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display from December 6-31

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Overton Hotel & Conference Center, along with the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch, have partnered once again to create Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display. According to press release, this year’s display will be unveiled to the public during a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lubbock...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Pancho Clos coming to town

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join Fiestas Del Llano and Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the Annual Pancho Clos. The event will take place outside of Maggie Trejo Supercenter from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All children will receive a small bag of candy and fruit, and...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore DIY event on Saturday, Dec. 3

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will host a DIY event on Saturday, December 3 at their ReStore from 1:00-3:00 p.m. The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located at 3630 50th Street. According to a press release, the event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Llano Estacado Winery hosting first Christmas Market

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Llano Estacado Winery is hosting its first Christmas market. The market will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Llano Estacado Winery at 3426 F FM 1585. The event is free for all ages. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy local...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Video: Bobcat Spotted Hanging Out At Mae Simmons Park In Lubbock

Lubbock resident, Tyson Earl, was out enjoying Mae Simmons park with his dog when he noticed a fluffy gray bobcat in the distance. He grabbed his camera and took a quick video and wondered out loud whether or not he should take his dog any closer. They may be snuggly and adorable looking, but they are still a wild predator and should be treated as such.
LUBBOCK, TX
brownwoodnews.com

UNDER THE STETSON: Feed the Dog

When living in Lubbock several years ago, I had a neighbor that would keep their dog chained to a fence post. The dog looked underweight and “scraggly” and did not appear to be enjoying life. The owners did not neglect the dog’s basics needs; they just did nothing...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Sensory gym opens in Lubbock to help kids build socialization skills

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On 82nd and Slide there’s a new place for running, jumping, and climbing. A new sensory gym is now open, bringing smiles to Lubbock kids. “But the main goal is to that autistic, and special needs kids have a place to play, but they can also play with kids without any disability,” the owner of the gym, Meagan Kennemer said.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

New LBK branding project unveiled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Market Lubbock and city leaders gathered at Buddy Holly Hall on December 2nd to unveil a new Community branding project, including a new official logo for the city of Lubbock. Mayor Tray Payne says...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, committees

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock is accepting applications for several boards and commissions during the month of December. According to a press release, the term for these positions starts June 1, 2023. The deadline to submit an application is Saturday, December 31, 2022. Citizens who previously submitted...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock names new Chief Building Official

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock recently announced Gilbert Quant as the new Chief Building Official. According to a press release, Quant will oversee the Building Safety Department. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University and has worked with Building Safety Department since September 2002. “The position...
LUBBOCK, TX
B93

27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock

The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Sip & Shop events set for first two Saturday’s in December

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Sip and Shop events will be held in Lubbock for Christmas shoppers looking for the perfect gifts!. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Lubbock’s best local vendors will be at the Crossroads Event Center in Wolfforth from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event center is located at 10107 CR 1300. Admission is free to the public. Shoppers can enjoy food trucks and wine with Oswald Vineyards of Brownfield!
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy