ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
R.A. Heim

Social Security payment increases starting soon for Washington households

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you know, inflation is hitting Washington state quite hard. Residents are paying more⁠ for everything, and prices are up an estimated 13.5% more this year in Washington when compared to 2021. (source) Thankfully, there is some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. In addition to increases in 2023, some recipients will be seeing a boost in the first round of checks from the Social Security Administration will be worth as much as $4,194, will be sent in the next few weeks, according to the Social Security Administration.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

How Secure Public Pensions Are in Idaho and Washington

BOISE AND OLYMPIA - Public employee pension systems are some of the largest financial liabilities on state government balance sheets. The 50 states have over $4.5 trillion in cumulative pension liabilities combined, roughly double the amount all 50 states spent in fiscal 2020. For years, state pension systems were woefully underfunded in much of the country, but according to a recent report from the Pew Charitable Trusts, this trend may be reversing.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

To address wealth gap, WA to consider $4,000 'baby bonds'

Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couch surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside. “I was merely surviving, I...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Department of Commerce increasing funding to close Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce will invest an additional $4 million for work to close Camp Hope. This funding will go towards the state’s Right of Way Safety Initiative. The new funding, along with capital and operating investments of $18.8 million, will bring the total funding of the initiative to $24 million. Here’s where that funding...
SPOKANE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

WA Supreme Court clears way for state to collect capital-gains tax

OLYMPIA — Washington can collect a new state capital gains tax, following a Washington Supreme Court order Wednesday that comes as the justices are about two months from hearing a challenge to the tax's constitutionality. The state Supreme Court issued a stay Wednesday on a lower-court ruling from March...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Score

Report: Unplanned Oil Refinery Closures Cost Communities Big

Thousands of jobs, millions of tax dollars, delayed or avoided site cleanups: lessons from seven US communities should urge WA leaders to plan ahead. Since 2019 seven oil refineries have closed across the United States, almost all without warning, leading to the loss of more than 3,400 high-paying jobs and $21 million in forgone tax revenue annually in the communities that hosted them. At the same time, most of the oil companies that own the refineries have forestalled cleanup and left sites heavily polluted.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Gov. Inslee plans to ban gas-powered cars by 2035. Is it doable?

If Washington state extended no further east than the Cascades, Gov. Jay Inslee’s goal of no new gas-powered cars being sold here by 2035 would seem ambitious but relatively doable. As of mid-October, King County was home to 56,252 electric vehicles, followed by Snohomish County at 11,972 and Pierce...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

King County Sucks at Tackling Organized Retail Theft

This week, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he will ask the State Legislature for $1.5 million to create an Organized Retail Theft Unit, echoing claims from some in the retail industry that theft rings represent a $70 billion problem nationally. But according to other analysts in the retail industry, that...
KING COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Why Bill Gates Has Given MILLIONS of Dollars to Tri-Cities

For years, he was the richest man in the world. Then he was bumped down to the richest man in America. Now, he's "just a billionaire." Bill Gates made his billions when he co-founded Microsoft and sought to bring personal computing to the everyman's home. Along with (now) ex-wife Melinda, Gates started the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, and more than twenty years later, the foundation has become the second-most charitable foundation on the planet.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

5 Safe Towns to Call Home in Washington State

If you're looking for a safe place to call home in Washington State, you've got plenty of options. From big cities to small towns, there are plenty of communities where you can feel secure and enjoy all that the Pacific Northwest has to offer. As a Washingtonian myself, I selected...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

State admits redistricting commissioner deleted texts, court documents show

A commissioner appointed by the House Democratic Caucus to the Washington State Redistricting Commission deleted texts from her personal phone, the state admitted in Thurston County Superior Court filings Thursday. The admission from the state was in response to a lawsuit filed against the 2021 Redistricting Commission by Arthur West,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KGW

Flu deaths reach 13 in Washington, nearly doubling in one week

SEATTLE — Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). State health officials reported over 1,300 new flu cases from Nov. 20-26, more than double the rate in late October. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy